Minerva SA (BEEF3.SA)

BEEF3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

11.72BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ 0.05 (+0.43%)
Prev Close
R$ 11.67
Open
R$ 11.75
Day's High
R$ 11.76
Day's Low
R$ 11.47
Volume
749,900
Avg. Vol
1,208,064
52-wk High
R$ 13.04
52-wk Low
R$ 8.20

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Minerva announces share repurchase plan
Thursday, 12 May 2016 06:51am EDT 

Minerva SA : Announced on Wednesday that its board approved to start share repurchase plan . Says to buy back up to 10.0 million common shares (up to 4.16 percent of all issued shares of the company) .Says repurchase period of 18 months, as of May 11.  Full Article

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services upgrades Minerva SA's national credit rating
Thursday, 24 Mar 2016 07:55am EDT 

Minerva SA:Says that Standard & Poor's Ratings Services has raised national credit rating attributed to the company from brA to brA+ and changed outlook to positive from stable.Says global credit rating was maintained at BB-, but the outlook was changed to positive from stable.  Full Article

Minerva SA proposes to ratify share capital increase of 746.5 million Brazilian reais
Thursday, 17 Mar 2016 03:11pm EDT 

Minerva SA:Says its board will propose general meeting to ratify share capital increase, that was partially subscribed for in the total amount of 746.5 million Brazilian reais, corresponding to 47.9 million new common shares.Says once ratified, the company's share capital will raise to 1.7 billion reais, being divided into 239.8 million common shares.  Full Article

Brazil closes plants involved in latest phase of food inspection probe

SAO PAULO The Brazilian agriculture ministry said on Wednesday it closed plants implicated in the latest phase of a food inspection probe.

