Beiersdorf AG (BEIG.DE)

Beiersdorf H1 Group EBIT up at EUR 561 mln

Aug 3 (Reuters) - BEIERSDORF AG ::H1 ORGANIC GROUP SALES INCREASE BY 3.3%.IN NOMINAL TERMS, H1 SALES WERE UP 4.6%, FROM €3.358 BILLION TO €3.513 BILLION.H1 GROUP EBIT IMPROVED BY 9.3% FROM €513 MILLION IN THE PREVIOUS YEAR TO €561 MILLION.H1 EBIT MARGIN INCREASED FROM 15.3% TO 16.0%‍​.GUIDANCE FOR SALES AND EARNINGS FOR THE FULL YEAR 2017 IS CONFIRMED.CONSUMER BUSINESS SEGMENT LIFTED ORGANIC SALES BY 2.3% IN THE FIRST SIX MONTHS OF THE YEAR.H1 TESA BUSINESS SEGMENT SALES ROSE BY 9.0% TO €610 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: €560 MILLION).‍​.H1 TESA BUSINESS EBIT ROSE BY 23.1%, FROM €89 MILLION IN PREVIOUS YEAR TO €110 MILLION. THE EBIT MARGIN IMPROVED FROM 16.0% TO 18.1%.‍​.ACHIEVED STRONG, ABOVE-MARKET GROWTH DESPITE AN ATTACK ON THE COMPANY’S IT AT THE END OF JUNE.ATTACK LED TO A SHIFT OF SALES FROM THE SECOND TO THE THIRD QUARTER.WITHOUT THIS SHIFT, ORGANIC SALES GROWTH FOR THE GROUP FOR THE FIRST HALF-YEAR 2017 WOULD HAVE BEEN 4.4% INSTEAD OF THE REPORTED 3.3%.

Beiersdorf estimates cyber attack hit H1 sales by 35 mln eur

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Beiersdorf Ag :Beiersdorf says estimates effect on sales in H1 from cyber attack to be 35 million eur.

Beiersdorf plans to build a new 230 million euros headquarters and research center‍​

June 29 (Reuters) - BEIERSDORF AG :PLANS TO BUILD A NEW 230 MILLION EUROS HEADQUARTERS AND RESEARCH CENTER IN THE COMPANY’S HOME DISTRICT OF HAMBURG-EIMSBÜTTEL‍​.

Beiersdorf says China restructuring paying off more and more

April 27 (Reuters) - Beiersdorf on conference call:Says restructuring of China business paying off more and more.CEO says, commenting on guidance, remains cautious but has a smile on his face.

BRIEF-Beiersdorf CEO comments on business outlook

Corrects second bullet point.Beiersdorf Ag : Beiersdorf cfo says aims for working capital in consumer business to be in single digit in next 12 mos . Beiersdorf ceo says determined to grow consumer business sales by 5 percent year-on-year in midterm . Beiersdorf ceo sees 2017 sales up 3-4 percent in consumer business, 3-4 percent in tesa business . Beiersdorf ceo says not seeing any improvement in markets this year . Beiersdorf ceo says has looked at assets over last year and passed due to high price tags . Beiersdorf ceo says large cash pile is not going to force it to do any "stupid" things Further company coverage: [BEIG.DE] (Reporting By Martinne Geller; Editing by Keith Weir) ((martinne.geller@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: (CORRECTED).

Beiersdorf CEO says remains cautiously optimistic for 2017

Beiersdorf : Ceo says will pursue constant dividend policy . Ceo says still looking for acquisition opportunities but price must be right . Ceo says preparing for very volatile markets, remains cautiously optimistic for 2017 Further company coverage: [BEIG.DE] (Frankfurt newsroom) ((+49 69 7565 1270; Reuters Messaging: frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.net)).

Beiersdorf confirms FY 2016 outlook

Beiersdorf AG:Guidance for 2016 confirmed.Expects 2016 group sales to grow by 3–4%. The EBIT margin from operations is expected to slightly exceed the prior-year figure.

Beiersdorf keeps dividend unchanged

Beiersdorf AG:Is proposing dividend of 0.70 euros per share for 2015.

Beiersdorf gives FY 2016 outlook in line with analysts' estimates

Beiersdorf AG:Expects Group sales to grow by 3-4 pct in FY 2016, with the EBIT margin from operations slightly up on the prior year.FY 2015 sales 6.686 billion euros.FY 2016 sales estimate 6.917 billion euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Beiersdorf AG comments on FY 2015 outlook

Beiersdorf AG:Now expects 3-4 percent sales growth for FY 2015 compared to a previous 3-5 percent.Says FY 2015 EBIT margin from operations should "significantly exceed" prior-year figure of 13.7 percent, after previously saying it would "slightly exceed" it.