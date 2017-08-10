Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (BEI_u.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust -:Boardwalk REIT announces second quarter financial results, provides an update on its suite renovation and rebranding program, and updates financial guidance.Q2 FFO per share c$0.54.Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust sees Q2 2017 FFO per unit $2.10 to $2.20.Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust sees Q2 2017 AFFO per unit $1.68 to $1.78.Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust sees 2017 FFO per unit $2.30 to $2.65.Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust sees 2017 AFFO per unit $1.96 to $2.31.Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust qtrly adjusted funds from operations per trust unit $0.42.Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust qtrly stabilized same-property revenue decreased 6.5%.Q2 FFO per share view c$0.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Boardwalk says TSX accepts renewal of normal course issuer bid

June 29 (Reuters) - Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust :Tsx accepts renewal of normal course issuer bid & boardwalk offers tenants a chance to become an owner of the reit.Boardwalk real estate investment trust - bid allows boardwalk to purchase up to 3.7 million trust units, representing 10% of "public float" of trust units.Boardwalk real estate investment trust - boardwalk has 46.1 million issued and outstanding trust units as of june 28, 2017.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust : Boardwalk REIT announces fourth quarter financial results . Q4 adjusted FFO per share C$0.50 . Q4 FFO per share C$0.58 . Revises its 2017 financial guidance . Sees 2017 ffo per unit $2.30 to $2.65 . Sees 2017 affo per unit $1.96 to $2.31 . Q4 FFO per share view C$0.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S .Q4 revenue view C$109.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust : Boardwalk REIT announces second quarter financial results and revises 2016 financial guidance . Q2 adjusted FFO per share C$0.67 . Sees 2016 FFO per trust unit $3.40 to $3.60 . Q2 FFO per share C$0.76 . FY2016 FFO per share view C$3.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Sees 2016 AFFO per trust unit $3.06 to $3.26 .Q2 FFO per share view C$0.88 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Boardwalk Real Estate provides update on Fort McMurray

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust : Says since evacuation, has offered a special rental package to any displaced resident of Fort McMurray . To date, remediated all of common areas and prepared to begin remediation of smoke damage in occupied units .It understands that any damage caused in excess of trust's deductible will be covered by insurance policy.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust : Determined that reduction in both stabilized building noi growth as well as its reported FFO,affo per unit range is warranted for FY . Qtrly FFO per unit of $0.77 , including approximately $0.02 of non-recurring items . Q1 FFO per share view c$0.83 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S .Boardwalk reit announces first quarter financial results, the acquisition of 509 newly constructed apartment units, and revises 2016 financial guidance.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust : Boardwalk real estate investment trust says q1 ffo per unit of $0.77 . Boardwalk real estate investment trust says q1 net asset value increases to $66.74 per trust unit . Boardwalk real estate investment trust says affo per trust unit decreased 11.7% to $0.68 for current quarter .Q1 FFO per share view c$0.83 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust:Increases its regular distribution by 10.3%.Says trustees have approved an increase to Trust's next three monthly regular distribution to $0.1875 per trust unit per month.