BEML Ltd (BEML.NS)

India's BEML June-qtr loss narrows

Aug 11 (Reuters) - BEML Ltd ::June quarter net loss 851.3 million rupees versus loss of 1.07 billion rupees last year.June quarter total income from operations 6.32 billion rupees versus 3.46 billion rupees last year.

India's Ministry of Defence says govt gave 'in-principle' approval for strategic disinvestment of BEML Ltd

July 21 (Reuters) - India's Ministry of Defence::Government given 'in-principle' approval for strategic disinvestment of BEML ltd to extent of 26% of government shareholding.

India's Ministry of Defence says MoU signed between Department of Defence Production and BEML

July 7 (Reuters) - Ministry of Defence: :India's Ministry of Defence says MoU signed between Department of Defence Production and BEML.

BEML Ltd gets 14.21 bln rupees order from Bangalore Metro Rail Corp

BEML Ltd : Says BEML bags Rs.1421 crore order from BMRCL . Says order for supply of 150 sets of intermediate metro cars . Says order from Bangalore Metro Rail Corp . Says with this order, co's overall order book position crosses 75 billion rupees .Says supply of intermediate metro cars to BMRCL to commence from June 2018 and to be completed by Dec 2019.

BEML Ltd Dec-qtr profit rises

BEML Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 217.4 million rupees . Dec quarter net sales 7.11 billion rupees .Net profit in Dec quarter last year was 97.3 million rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 8.37 billion rupees.

BEML Ltd Sept qtr loss narrows

BEML Ltd : BEML Ltd - sept quarter net loss 166 million rupees . BEML Ltd - sept quarter net sales 4.51 billion rupees .BEML Ltd - net loss in sept quarter last year was 246.2 million rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 6.73 billion rupees.

BEML Ltd seeks members' nod to appoint D.K. Hota as chairman, MD

BEML Ltd : Seeks members' nod to appoint D.K. Hota as the chairman & managing director of the company .

BEML says D K Hota appointed to the post of chairman & managing director

BEML Ltd : D k hota appointed to the post of chairman & managing director .

BEML March-qtr profit down about 8.5 pct

BEML Ltd : Says March-quarter net profit 1.55 billion rupees; March-quarter net sales 10.02 billion rupees .