Edition:
United States

BEML Ltd (BEML.NS)

BEML.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,691.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-40.75 (-2.35%)
Prev Close
Rs1,731.75
Open
Rs1,725.00
Day's High
Rs1,725.00
Day's Low
Rs1,651.35
Volume
312,361
Avg. Vol
984,588
52-wk High
Rs1,947.00
52-wk Low
Rs771.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's BEML June-qtr loss narrows
Friday, 11 Aug 2017 07:06am EDT 

Aug 11 (Reuters) - BEML Ltd ::June quarter net loss 851.3 million rupees versus loss of 1.07 billion rupees last year.June quarter total income from operations 6.32 billion rupees versus 3.46 billion rupees last year.  Full Article

India's Ministry of Defence says govt gave ‘in-principle’ approval for strategic disinvestment of BEML Ltd
Friday, 21 Jul 2017 05:55am EDT 

July 21 (Reuters) - India's Ministry of Defence::Government given 'in-principle' approval for strategic disinvestment of BEML ltd to extent of 26% of government shareholding.  Full Article

India's Ministry of Defence says MoU signed between Department of Defence Production and BEML
Friday, 7 Jul 2017 04:19am EDT 

July 7 (Reuters) - Ministry of Defence: :India's Ministry of Defence says MoU signed between Department of Defence Production and BEML.  Full Article

BEML Ltd gets 14.21 bln rupees order from Bangalore Metro Rail Corp
Monday, 27 Mar 2017 05:47am EDT 

BEML Ltd : Says BEML bags Rs.1421 crore order from BMRCL . Says order for supply of 150 sets of intermediate metro cars . Says order from Bangalore Metro Rail Corp . Says with this order, co's overall order book position crosses 75 billion rupees .Says supply of intermediate metro cars to BMRCL to commence from June 2018 and to be completed by Dec 2019.  Full Article

BEML Ltd Dec-qtr profit rises
Monday, 13 Feb 2017 07:04am EST 

BEML Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 217.4 million rupees . Dec quarter net sales 7.11 billion rupees .Net profit in Dec quarter last year was 97.3 million rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 8.37 billion rupees.  Full Article

BEML Ltd Sept qtr loss narrows
Friday, 25 Nov 2016 05:00am EST 

BEML Ltd : BEML Ltd - sept quarter net loss 166 million rupees . BEML Ltd - sept quarter net sales 4.51 billion rupees .BEML Ltd - net loss in sept quarter last year was 246.2 million rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 6.73 billion rupees.  Full Article

BEML Ltd seeks members' nod to appoint D.K. Hota as chairman, MD
Friday, 19 Aug 2016 08:16am EDT 

BEML Ltd : Seeks members' nod to appoint D.K. Hota as the chairman & managing director of the company .  Full Article

BEML says D K Hota appointed to the post of chairman & managing director
Friday, 1 Jul 2016 01:53am EDT 

BEML Ltd : D k hota appointed to the post of chairman & managing director .  Full Article

BEML March-qtr profit down about 8.5 pct
Friday, 27 May 2016 07:18am EDT 

BEML Ltd : Says March-quarter net profit 1.55 billion rupees; March-quarter net sales 10.02 billion rupees .  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

BEML Ltd News

» More BEML.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials