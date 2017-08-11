BEML Ltd (BEML.NS)
1,691.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Rs-40.75 (-2.35%)
Rs1,731.75
Rs1,725.00
Rs1,725.00
Rs1,651.35
312,361
984,588
Rs1,947.00
Rs771.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
India's BEML June-qtr loss narrows
Aug 11 (Reuters) - BEML Ltd
India's Ministry of Defence says govt gave ‘in-principle’ approval for strategic disinvestment of BEML Ltd
July 21 (Reuters) - India's Ministry of Defence::Government given 'in-principle' approval for strategic disinvestment of BEML ltd to extent of 26% of government shareholding. Full Article
India's Ministry of Defence says MoU signed between Department of Defence Production and BEML
July 7 (Reuters) - Ministry of Defence: :India's Ministry of Defence says MoU signed between Department of Defence Production and BEML. Full Article
BEML Ltd gets 14.21 bln rupees order from Bangalore Metro Rail Corp
BEML Ltd
BEML Ltd Dec-qtr profit rises
BEML Ltd
BEML Ltd Sept qtr loss narrows
BEML Ltd
BEML Ltd seeks members' nod to appoint D.K. Hota as chairman, MD
BEML Ltd
BEML says D K Hota appointed to the post of chairman & managing director
BEML Ltd
BEML March-qtr profit down about 8.5 pct
BEML Ltd