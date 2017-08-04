Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Brookfield Renewable Q2 FFO per unit $0.61

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Brookfield Renewable Partners Lp :Brookfield Renewable reports second quarter results.Qtrly ‍normalized FFO per unit $ 0.57​.Qtrly FFO per unit $0.61.Q2 FFO per share view $0.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Mitsui & Co to sell stake in UK hydro power firm to Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P.

July 21 (Reuters) - Mitsui & Co Ltd <8031.T>:Says it plans to sell its entire 25 percent stake in UK hydro power firm First Hydro to Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. << >>.Says First Hydro's total capacity is 2,088MW.Says price is not disclosed .

Brookfield Renewable reports first quarter results

May 3 (Reuters) - Brookfield Renewable Partners Lp BEP_U.TO::Brookfield Renewable reports first quarter results.Brookfield Renewable Partners lp qtrly normalized ffo normalized ffo per lp unit $ 0.45.Brookfield renewable partners lp qtrly ffo per lp unit $ 0.55.Q1 FFO per share view $0.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

May 3 (Reuters) - Brookfield Renewable Partners Lp BEP_U.TO:Brookfield renewable reports first quarter results.Brookfield renewable partners lp qtrly ffo $0.55 per lp unit.Brookfield renewable partners lp - qtrly normalized ffo per lp unit $ 0.45.Q1 FFO per share view $0.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Brookfield renewable partners lp - targets a sustainable distribution with increases targeted on average at 5% to 9% annually.

Brookfield qtrly funds from operations per lp unit $ 0.18

Brookfield Renewable Partners Lp : Brookfield renewable announces 2016 results and 5% distribution increase . We are increasing dividend by 5% this year . Qtrly funds from operations per lp unit $ 0.18 . Brookfield renewable partners - assets added in 2016 expected to contribute an additional $30 million to 2017 ffo on an annualized basis relative to 2016 results .Qtrly normalized ffo per lp unit $ 0.39.

Brookfield Renewable renews normal course issuer bid

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP : Brookfield Renewable Partners LP - authorized to repurchase up to 8.3 million units, representing approximately 5% of issued and outstanding units . Brookfield Renewable renews normal course issuer bid .Brookfield Renewable renews normal course issuer bid.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Q2 FFO per LP unit $0.37

Brookfield Renewable Partners Lp : Quarterly FFO per LP unit $0.37 . Quarterly normalized FFO per LP unit $0.61 . Q2 FFO per share view $0.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S .Q2 revenue $627 million versus I/B/E/S view $740.1 million.

Brookfield renewable announces C$800 mln equity offering

: Brookfield renewable partners LP says has agreed to issue 10.7 million L.P. Units at a price of c$37.55 per l.p. Unit .Brookfield renewable announces cdn$800 million equity offering.

Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners LP and Institutional partners to acquire 57.6 pct of outstanding common shares of Isagen S.A for $2.2 bln

Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners LP:Has committed to acquire 57.6% of the outstanding common shares of Isagen s.a. from colombian government.Brookfield-led consortium will acquire 1,570,490,767 common shares of Isagen for approximately $2.2 billion.Says has $1.2 billion of available liquidity and will fund its commitment with available resources.Says purchase price of approximately US$1.38 per share.Brookfield renewable's equity commitment will be about US$243 million giving it an about 9% interest in Isagen.

Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners LP announces renewal of normal course issuer bid

Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners LP:Authorized to repurchase up to 7.1 million Units, representing approximately 5% of the issued and outstanding Units.