Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (BEP_u.TO)
43.92CAD
20 Oct 2017
$0.06 (+0.14%)
$43.86
$43.96
$44.20
$43.85
98,181
164,952
$44.99
$36.10
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Brookfield Renewable Q2 FFO per unit $0.61
Aug 4 (Reuters) - Brookfield Renewable Partners Lp
Mitsui & Co to sell stake in UK hydro power firm to Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P.
July 21 (Reuters) - Mitsui & Co Ltd <8031.T>:Says it plans to sell its entire 25 percent stake in UK hydro power firm First Hydro to Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. <<
Brookfield Renewable reports first quarter results
May 3 (Reuters) - Brookfield Renewable Partners Lp BEP_U.TO::Brookfield Renewable reports first quarter results.Brookfield Renewable Partners lp qtrly normalized ffo normalized ffo per lp unit $ 0.45.Brookfield renewable partners lp qtrly ffo per lp unit $ 0.55.Q1 FFO per share view $0.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Full Article
Brookfield Renewable reports first quarter results
May 3 (Reuters) - Brookfield Renewable Partners Lp BEP_U.TO:Brookfield renewable reports first quarter results.Brookfield renewable partners lp qtrly ffo $0.55 per lp unit.Brookfield renewable partners lp - qtrly normalized ffo per lp unit $ 0.45.Q1 FFO per share view $0.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Brookfield renewable partners lp - targets a sustainable distribution with increases targeted on average at 5% to 9% annually. Full Article
Brookfield qtrly funds from operations per lp unit $ 0.18
Brookfield Renewable Partners Lp
Brookfield Renewable renews normal course issuer bid
Brookfield Renewable Partners LP
Brookfield Renewable Partners Q2 FFO per LP unit $0.37
Brookfield Renewable Partners Lp
Brookfield renewable announces C$800 mln equity offering
: Brookfield renewable partners LP says has agreed to issue 10.7 million L.P. Units at a price of c$37.55 per l.p. Unit .Brookfield renewable announces cdn$800 million equity offering. Full Article
Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners LP and Institutional partners to acquire 57.6 pct of outstanding common shares of Isagen S.A for $2.2 bln
Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners LP:Has committed to acquire 57.6% of the outstanding common shares of Isagen s.a. from colombian government.Brookfield-led consortium will acquire 1,570,490,767 common shares of Isagen for approximately $2.2 billion.Says has $1.2 billion of available liquidity and will fund its commitment with available resources.Says purchase price of approximately US$1.38 per share.Brookfield renewable's equity commitment will be about US$243 million giving it an about 9% interest in Isagen. Full Article
Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners LP announces renewal of normal course issuer bid
Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners LP:Authorized to repurchase up to 7.1 million Units, representing approximately 5% of the issued and outstanding Units. Full Article
BRIEF-Brookfield Renewable Q2 FFO per unit $0.61
* Q2 FFO per share view $0.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: