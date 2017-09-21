Bharat Forge Ltd (BFRG.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Bharat Forge completes acquisition of balance 40 pct shares in Analogic Controls India

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Bharat Forge Ltd ::Says completed acquisition of balance 40 pct equity shares of Analogic Controls India.

Bharat Forge seeks shareholders' nod for issue of bonus shares in 1:1 ratio

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Bharat Forge Ltd ::Seeks shareholders' nod for issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1.

India's Bharat Forge gets order from Ministry of Defence worth 2.02 bln rupees

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Bharat Forge Ltd :Says gets maiden order from Ministry of Defence to supply 1,050 dual technology detection equipment.Says order, worth INR 2.02 billion, will be manufactured in india and is to be concluded within 2 years.

Bharat Forge says June-qtr profit rises about 43 pct

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Bharat Forge Ltd :Consensus forecast for June quarter profit was 1.64 billion rupees.June quarter net profit after tax 1.75 billion rupees versus profit of 1.22 billion rupees last year.June quarter total income 12.84 billion rupees versus 9.83 billion rupees last year.

India's Bharat Forge approves issue of bonus shares in the ratio 1:1

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Bharat Forge Ltd ::Says approved acquisition of remaining 40 percent stake in Analogic Controls India.Says approved issue of bonus shares in the ratio 1:1.

Bharat Forge says unit, Kalyani Strategic Systems signs MoU with Israel Aerospace Industries

July 6 (Reuters) - Bharat Forge Ltd :Bharat forge - unit, Kalyani Strategic Systems Limited and Israel Aerospace Industries now signed a new MoU addressed to expand joint venture.Says MoU covers establishment of a maintenance center in India for selected advanced air defense systems.

India's Bharat Forge March-qtr profit rises about 25 pct

May 24 (Reuters) - Bharat Forge Ltd :Says recommended final dividend of INR 5 per share.March quarter net profit 2.08 billion rupees.Consensus forecast for march quarter profit was 1.60 billion rupees.March quarter total income 12.05 billion rupees.Net profit in March quarter last year was 1.66 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income 10.89 billion rupees.

Bharat Forge Dec-qtr profit down about 21 pct

Bharat Forge Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 1.29 billion rupees . Dec quarter total income from operations 9.90 billion rupees . Consensus forecast for Dec quarter profit was 1.36 billion rupees . Says declared interim dividend of INR 2.50 per share . Net profit in Dec quarter last year was 1.64 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 11.09 billion rupees .The profit alert was first sourced from TV and was later confirmed from a company press release on the BSE.

Bharat Forge disinvests entire stake in unit Kalyani Polytechnic

Bharat Forge Ltd : says has disinvested its entire stake in unit Kalyani Polytechnic Private Limited .says Kalyani Polytechnic Private Limited has ceased to be the subsidiary of Bharat Forge Limited.

Bharat Forge says Walker Forge Tennessee, PMT Holdings become indirect units of co

Bharat Forge Ltd : Acquisition of Walker Forge Tennessee LLC & PMT Holdings Inc. USA . Walker Forge Tennessee LLC and PMT Holdings Inc become indirect units of co . Walker Forge Tennessee LLC has been renamed as Bharat Forge PMT Technologie LLC .PMT Holding Inc has been renamed as Bharat Forge Tennessee Inc.