Bharat Forge Ltd (BFRG.NS)

BFRG.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

628.15INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-1.50 (-0.24%)
Prev Close
Rs629.65
Open
Rs631.60
Day's High
Rs634.60
Day's Low
Rs625.00
Volume
142,168
Avg. Vol
1,514,082
52-wk High
Rs659.00
52-wk Low
Rs382.33

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Bharat Forge completes acquisition of balance 40 pct shares in Analogic Controls India
Thursday, 21 Sep 2017 02:04am EDT 

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Bharat Forge Ltd ::Says completed acquisition of balance 40 pct equity shares of Analogic Controls India.  Full Article

Bharat Forge seeks shareholders' nod for issue of bonus shares in 1:1 ratio
Tuesday, 22 Aug 2017 12:37am EDT 

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Bharat Forge Ltd ::Seeks shareholders' nod for issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1.  Full Article

India's Bharat Forge gets order from Ministry of Defence worth 2.02 bln rupees
Thursday, 10 Aug 2017 01:00am EDT 

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Bharat Forge Ltd :Says gets maiden order from Ministry of Defence to supply 1,050 dual technology detection equipment.Says order, worth INR 2.02 billion, will be manufactured in india and is to be concluded within 2 years.  Full Article

Bharat Forge says June-qtr profit rises about 43 pct
Thursday, 10 Aug 2017 12:51am EDT 

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Bharat Forge Ltd :Consensus forecast for June quarter profit was 1.64 billion rupees.June quarter net profit after tax 1.75 billion rupees versus profit of 1.22 billion rupees last year.June quarter total income 12.84 billion rupees versus 9.83 billion rupees last year.  Full Article

India's Bharat Forge approves issue of bonus shares in the ratio 1:1
Thursday, 10 Aug 2017 12:42am EDT 

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Bharat Forge Ltd ::Says approved acquisition of remaining 40 percent stake in Analogic Controls India.Says approved issue of bonus shares in the ratio 1:1.  Full Article

Bharat Forge says unit, Kalyani Strategic Systems signs MoU with Israel Aerospace Industries
Thursday, 6 Jul 2017 06:34am EDT 

July 6 (Reuters) - Bharat Forge Ltd :Bharat forge - unit, Kalyani Strategic Systems Limited and Israel Aerospace Industries now signed a new MoU addressed to expand joint venture.Says MoU covers establishment of a maintenance center in India for selected advanced air defense systems.  Full Article

India's Bharat Forge March-qtr profit rises about 25 pct
Wednesday, 24 May 2017 02:31am EDT 

May 24 (Reuters) - Bharat Forge Ltd :Says recommended final dividend of INR 5 per share.March quarter net profit 2.08 billion rupees.Consensus forecast for march quarter profit was 1.60 billion rupees.March quarter total income 12.05 billion rupees.Net profit in March quarter last year was 1.66 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income 10.89 billion rupees.  Full Article

Bharat Forge Dec-qtr profit down about 21 pct
Wednesday, 8 Feb 2017 02:23am EST 

Bharat Forge Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 1.29 billion rupees . Dec quarter total income from operations 9.90 billion rupees . Consensus forecast for Dec quarter profit was 1.36 billion rupees . Says declared interim dividend of INR 2.50 per share . Net profit in Dec quarter last year was 1.64 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 11.09 billion rupees .The profit alert was first sourced from TV and was later confirmed from a company press release on the BSE.  Full Article

Bharat Forge disinvests entire stake in unit Kalyani Polytechnic
Friday, 3 Feb 2017 05:22am EST 

Bharat Forge Ltd : says has disinvested its entire stake in unit Kalyani Polytechnic Private Limited .says Kalyani Polytechnic Private Limited has ceased to be the subsidiary of Bharat Forge Limited.  Full Article

Bharat Forge says Walker Forge Tennessee, PMT Holdings become indirect units of co
Thursday, 1 Dec 2016 11:16pm EST 

Bharat Forge Ltd : Acquisition of Walker Forge Tennessee LLC & PMT Holdings Inc. USA . Walker Forge Tennessee LLC and PMT Holdings Inc become indirect units of co . Walker Forge Tennessee LLC has been renamed as Bharat Forge PMT Technologie LLC .PMT Holding Inc has been renamed as Bharat Forge Tennessee Inc.  Full Article

