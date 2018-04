Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Benefit Systems Q1 Net Profit Rises To 21.7 Million Zlotys

April 26 (Reuters) - BENEFIT SYSTEMS SA ::Q1 NET PROFIT 21.7 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 14.1 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.Q1 REVENUE 284.7 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 222.3 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.Q1 OPERATING PROFIT 28.5 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 18.4 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.

Benefit Systems No. Of Active Sports Cards At End-Q1 Up At 1.1 Million

April 4 (Reuters) - BENEFIT SYSTEMS SA ::AT END-Q1 HAD 1.1 MILLION ACTIVE SPORTS CARDS VERSUS 0.9 MILLION ACTIVE SPORTS CARDS YEAR AGO.

Benefit Systems Plans Share Issue And Share Sale To Fund Development

March 22 (Reuters) - BENEFIT SYSTEMS SA ::PLANS TO ISSUE 184,000 F SERIES SHARES IN PRIVATE PLACEMENT AND SELL UP TO 100,000 OWN SHARES.OWN EXISTING SHARES WILL ALSO BE SOLD TO SELECTED INVESTORS.AIMS TO USE THE PROCEEDS FROM THE ISSUE AND SHARE SALE FOR THE GROUP'S DEVELOPMENT, IN PARTICULAR ON FOREIGN MARKETS, BOTH IN SPORT CARDS SEGMENT AND IN ACCOMPANYING FITNESS INVESTMENTS.

Benefit Systems FY Net Profit Up At 88.1 Mln Zlotys

March 22 (Reuters) - BENEFIT SYSTEMS SA ::REPORTS FY 2017 NET PROFIT OF 88.1 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 80.5 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO .FY REVENUE 964.8 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 743.8 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO .FY OPERATING PROFIT 121.4 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 93.2 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO .

Benefit Systems Plans To Take Control Of Calypso Fitness After Its Division

Feb 19 (Reuters) - BENEFIT SYSTEMS SA ::SAYS ITS UNIT, FIT INVEST SP. Z O.O., GLASTONBURY VENTURES LIMITED (GVL) AND FITNESS INVESTMENT SP. Z O.O. HAVE SIGNED A DEAL ON DIVIDING CALYPSO FITNESS SA.FITNESS INVESTMENT, GVL AND FIT INVEST ARE SHAREHOLDERS OF CALYPSO FITNESS WITH FIT INVEST HOLDING 33.33% STAKE.UNDER DEAL A PART OF CALYPSO FITNESS' PROPERTY WILL BE TRANSFERRED ON THREE SEPARATE ENTITIES EACH WHOLLY-OWNED BY GVL, FIT INVEST AND FITNESS INVESTMENT.UNDER DEAL GVL WILL BUY ENTITY FROM FITNESS INVESTMENT AND THEN WILL SELL BOTH ENTITIES TO FIT INVEST FOR 69 MILLION ZLOTYS .FIT INVEST WILL PAY ADDITIONALLY NOT MORE THAN 37 MILLION ZLOTYS TO GVL DEPENDING ON CAPITALIZATION GROWTH OF BENEFIT SYSTEMS.

Benefit Systems No. Of Active Sports Cards At End-Q4 Up At 996,800

Jan 5 (Reuters) - BENEFIT SYSTEMS SA ::AT END-Q4 HAD 996,800 ACTIVE SPORTS CARDS VERSUS 804,800 ACTIVE SPORTS CARDS YEAR AGO.

Benefit Systems Unit to buy remaining stake in Tiger for 7.7 mln zlotys

Dec 15 (Reuters) - BENEFIT SYSTEMS SA ::ITS UNIT SIGNS ANNEX TO INVESTMENT AGREEMENT REGARDING ACQUSITION OF SHARES IN TIGER SP. Z O.O. (TIGER).ACCORDING TO ANNEX FIT INVEST TO ACQUIRE 70 PERCENT OF TIGER FROM ITS PARTNERS FOR 7.7 MILLION ZLOTYS.FOLLOWING TRANSACTION FIT INVEST TO OWN 100 PERCENT OF TIGER.

Benefit Systems to consolidate Fabryka Formy

Nov 17 (Reuters) - BENEFIT SYSTEMS SA ::SAID ON THURSDAY THAT FIT INVEST SP. Z O.O. WILL BUY A 33.94 PERCENT STAKE IN FABRYKA FORMY SA FROM IRENEUSZ SĘK FOR 12 MILLION ZLOTYS.IRENEUSZ SĘK WILL ALSO BE ENTITLED TO ADDITIONAL PAYMENTS OF NOT MORE THAN 12 MILLION ZLOTYS, REPRESENTING 0.5 PERCENT OF THE COMPANY'S MARKET CAPITALIZATION GROWTH IN 2018-2020 ABOVE THE AMOUNT OF 2.6 BILLION ZLOTYS.AFTER THE DEAL, THE COMPANY WILL OWN A 100 PERCENT STAKE IN FABRYKA FORMY .

Benefit Systems Q3 net profit up at 32.9 mln zlotys

Nov 9 (Reuters) - BENEFIT SYSTEMS SA ::Q3 REVENUE 240.4 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 183.7 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO.Q3 OPERATING PROFIT 42.4 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 34.7 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO.Q3 NET PROFIT 32.9 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 27.2 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO.

Benefit Systems to spend up to 42.5 mln zlotys on share buyback

Sept 12 (Reuters) - BENEFIT SYSTEMS SA ::ANNOUNCES OFFER TO BUYBACK NOT MORE THAN 35,350 OF ITS OWN SHARES AT PRICE OF 1,200 ZLOTYS EACH.TO SPEND UP TO 42.5 MILLION ZLOTYS ON BUYBACK.