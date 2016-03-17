Edition:
United States

BF Utilities Limitd (BFUT.NS)

BFUT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

397.20INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-7.95 (-1.96%)
Prev Close
Rs405.15
Open
Rs404.90
Day's High
Rs406.00
Day's Low
Rs395.00
Volume
99,454
Avg. Vol
595,908
52-wk High
Rs585.00
52-wk Low
Rs312.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

BF Utilities Ltd announces acquisition of 100 pct. shareholding in Avichal Resources Pvt Ltd
Thursday, 17 Mar 2016 12:51am EDT 

BF Utilities Ltd:Says that it has acquired 100 pct. shareholding in Avichal Resources Pvt. Ltd.Says with this acquisition, Avichal has become a wholly owned subsidiary of the company.Avichal is the owner of land required for the company's existing Wind Farm located at Dist- Satara.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

BF Utilities Limitd News

» More BFUT.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials