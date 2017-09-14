Barclays Africa Group Ltd (BGAJ.J)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Absa Bank files supplementary affidavit to challenge public protector's report​

Sept 14 (Reuters) - ABSA BANK LTD ::‍ABSA FILES SUPPLEMENTARY AFFIDAVIT TO CHALLENGE PUBLIC PROTECTOR'S REPORT​.‍FILED SUPPLEMENTARY AFFIDAVIT TO HIGH COURT IN ITS CASE TO HAVE CERTAIN FINDINGS AND REMEDIAL ACTIONS OF PUBLIC PROTECTOR'S REPORT REVIEWED AND SET ASIDE​.REPORT DEALT WITH FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE PROVIDED BY SOUTH AFRICAN RESERVE BANK (SARB) TO BANKORP, WHICH ABSA LATER BOUGHT.

Absa Bank upsizes Harmony Gold's existing $250 mln debt

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Absa Bank Ltd ::ABSA BANK - SUCCESSFULLY REFINANCED AND UPSIZED HARMONY GOLD LIMITED'S EXISTING USD 250,000,000 TERM DEBT TO A 3 YEAR USD 350,000,000 FACILITY.ABSA BANK LTD - TRANSACTION WAS OVERSUBSCRIBED WITH DEBT SYNDICATED TO A TOTAL OF 8 LENDERS, INCLUDING 3 NEW LENDERS.

Absa Bank concludes $100 mln agreement with China Development Bank

Aug 18 (Reuters) - ‍ABSA BANK LTD::CO, A SUBSIDIARY OF BARCLAYS AFRICA GROUP, AND CHINA DEVELOPMENT BANK CONCLUDE A $100 MILLION AGREEMENT​.‍INITIAL DRAWDOWN BASED ON CO'S CURRENT FUNDING NEEDS AND MAY BE INCREASED IN FUTURE TO ASSIST WITH NEW FUNDING OPPORTUNITIES WITHIN BAGL'S OPERATIONS​.

Absa Bank says half-year diluted HEPS at 109.4 cents

July 28 (Reuters) - Absa Bank Ltd ::Based on current requirements of basel iii, expected increase in accounting impairment provision would reduce common equity tier 1 (cet1) capital.Hy revenue 24,806 million rand versus 24,467 million rand.Diluted headline earnings per ordinary share 109,4 cents versus 123,2 cents.

Barclays Africa Group HY diluted HEPS up 5 pct

July 28 (Reuters) - BARCLAYS AFRICA GROUP LTD ::HY DILUTED HEPS INCREASED 5 pct TO 899,7 CENTS, WHILE NORMALISED DILUTED HEPS GREW 7 pct TO 917,7 CENTS.BARCLAYS AFRICA GROUP LTD - HY NORMALISED REVENUE DECREASED 1 pct TO R36,0 BILLION AND OPERATING EXPENSES GREW 3 pct TO R20,0BN.BARCLAYS AFRICA GROUP LTD - HY CREDIT IMPAIRMENTS FELL 27 pct TO R3,8 BILLION, RESULTING IN A 0,96 pct CREDIT LOSS RATIO FROM 1,29 pct.DECLARED A 3% HIGHER INTERIM DPS OF 475 CENTS.BARCLAYS AFRICA GROUP LTD - HY NAV PER ORDINARY SHARE ROSE 17 pct TO 12 644 CENTS, OR 4 pct TO 11 261 CENTS ON A NORMALISED BASIS.HY ROE STABLE AT 16,1 pct, WHILE NORMALISED ROE INCREASED TO 16,8 pct.BARCLAYS AFRICA GROUP LTD - HY NORMALISED COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 (CET1) RATIO OF 12,1 pct REMAINS ABOVE REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS AND BOARD TARGET RANGE.GROUP RISK-WEIGHTED ASSETS (RWAS) INCREASED 4 pct TO R725BN AT 30 JUNE 2017, DUE TO INCREASED CREDIT RISK RWAS.HY SOUTH AFRICA'S NET INTEREST MARGIN NARROWED TO 4,47 pct FROM 4,50 pct AND REST OF AFRICA'S DECREASED TO 7,15 pct FROM 7,29 pct.BARCLAYS AFRICA GROUP LTD SAYS "ECONOMIC PERFORMANCE IN GROUP'S PRESENCE MARKETS IN REST OF AFRICA WAS MIXED".HY SOUTH AFRICA BANKING CREDIT IMPAIRMENTS DECREASED 28 pct TO R3 124M, RESULTING IN A 0,91% CREDIT LOSS RATIO FROM 1,28 pct.BARCLAYS AFRICA GROUP SAYS "GENERALLY IMPROVING OUTCOMES IN COUNTRIES LIKE GHANA, MOZAMBIQUE, UGANDA; SOMEWHAT WEAKER TRENDS IN KENYA, ZAMBIA, BOTSWANA".

Absa Bank launches high court application to review, set aside public protector’s report

July 13 (Reuters) - Absa Bank Ltd :Absa launches high court application to review and set aside public protector’s report.Issued its application to high court for review and setting aside of findings and remedial action of the public protector’s report.Refers to public protector’s report on financial assistance provided by South African Reserve Bank to Bankorp, which was later bought by Absa‍​.Absa is challenging the public protector’s report on debt that is alleged to be due had prescribed and is therefore not recoverable.Absa is challenging the public protector’s report on public protector has no jurisdiction to investigate the matter.Absa is challenging the public protector’s report on debt that is alleged to be due had prescribed and is therefore not recoverable.Absa is challenging the public protector’s report on public protector’s process was procedurally flawed and unfair to Absa.Absa is challenging public protector’s report on report’s findings and remedial action based on material errors of fact.

Absa Bank to approach High Court to have public protector report reviewed

June 30 (Reuters) - Absa Bank Ltd ::Decided to approach the high court in order to have the report of the public protector that was released on Monday 19 June 2017 reviewed and set aside.Says the decision is due to the numerous misrepresentations and factual inaccuracies which are used as the basis for its findings.Respects constitutional institutions and has cooperated with office of public protector during the course of this investigation.Report leaves Absa with no choice but to seek recourse in courts as provided for by the constitution when affected party disagrees with the findings of public protector."office of the public protector appears to have either effectively ignored or misunderstood Absa’S detailed submissions, which were made to it on two occasions".

Absa says public protector's recommended amendments pose risk to financial system

June 21 (Reuters) - Absa Bank Ltd ::Advised that "public protector act does not empower public protector to direct that constitutional amendments be made"."Recommended amendments pose a very serious risk to financial system and they cannot be allowed to stand".Public protector's remedial actions include directive to parliament to amend constitution in order to change mandate of S.A. Reserve bank.

Absa to approach high court to review public protector's report

June 21 (Reuters) - Absa Bank Ltd ::Public protector released report on Monday on investigation into assistance provided by South African Reserve Bank to Bankorp between 1985-1995.Absa has decided to approach high court in order to have report reviewed and set aside.Barclays Africa, Absa Bank shareholders are advised Absa has decided to approach high court in order to have report reviewed and set aside.Have instructed lawyers to immediately prepare an application to high court to have report and its remedial actions set aside.Deny that Absa received 1,125 billion rand by way of unlawful assistance.

ABSA Bank says met all obligations in S.Africa reserve bank loan

June 19 (Reuters) - ABSA Bank Ltd ::Received public protector's report on her investigation into SA Reserve Bank's assistance to Bankorp between 1985 and 1995.Currently studying report and will consider our legal options including seeking a high court review.Met all its obligations in respect of loan provided by SA Reserve Bank by October 1995.No obligation to pay anything to SA government.