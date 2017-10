Bigben Interactive SA (BGBN.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Bigben and Milestone team up to distribute Gravel and Monster Energy Supercross in France

Oct 16 (Reuters) - BIGBEN INTERACTIVE SA ::REG-BIGBEN AND MILESTONE TEAM UP TO DISTRIBUTE GRAVEL AND MONSTER ENERGY SUPERCROSS IN FRANCE.‍GRAVEL WILL BE AVAILABLE AT START OF 2018 ON PLAYSTATION®4, XBOX ONE AND PC​.‍MONSTER ENERGY SUPERCROSS WILL BE RELEASED ON FEBRUARY 13TH, 2018​.

Bigben Interactive Q1 sales up 23.9% at EUR 47.1 mln

July 24 (Reuters) - BIGBEN INTERACTIVE SA :REG-BIGBEN INTERACTIVE : 1ST QUARTER SALES OF FY 2017/2018: € 47.1 M, UP 23.9 %.‍TARGETS FY 2019/2020 ARE CONFIRMED WITH SALES EXCEEDING 280 MEUR AND A RESULT FROM CURRENT OPERATIONS OF 9%​.‍RAISE ITS FY 2017/2018 SALES TARGET FROM 235 MEUR TO 245 MEUR​.FOR 2017/2018 ‍CONFIRM A RESULT FROM CURRENT OPERATIONS EXCEEDING 7.0% AGAINST 5.3% ACHIEVED IN FY 2016/2017​.‍TAKEN A MINORITY STAKE OF 24.99% IN CAPITAL OF KYLOTONN​.STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIPS WITH SONY WILL BE CONTINUED AND ENHANCED BY NEW AGREEMENTS.TARGETS FOR FY 2019/2020 ARE CONFIRMED WITH SALES EXCEEDING 280 MEUR AND A RESULT FROM CURRENT OPERATIONS OF 9%.IN ‍Q2 2017/2018, GAMING BUSINESS EXPECTED TO BENEFIT FROM LAUNCH OUTCAST AND WRC7 GAMES.IN ‍Q2 2017/2018, GAMING BUSINESS EXPECTED TO BENEFIT FROM RELEASE OF HUNTING SIMULATOR ACROSS NORTH AND SOUTH AMERICA​.

Bigben Interactive FY net profit up at 9.0 million euros

May 29 (Reuters) - BIGBEN INTERACTIVE SA ::FY NET PROFIT EUR 9.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 3.9 MILLION YEAR AGO.FY RESULT FROM CURRENT OPERATIONS EUR 11.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 7.3 MILLION YEAR AGO.ANNOUNCES A NEW « BIGBEN 2020 » DEVELOPMENT PLAN WITH SALES EXCEEDING 280 M€ AND A RESULT FROM CURRENT OPERATIONS REACHING 9% OF SALES IN 2020.FOR FY 2017/18, GROUP OUTLINES ITS TARGETS ALREADY ANNOUNCED IN THE HORIZON 2018 PLAN WITH: SALES NOW RANGING FROM 230 TO 240 M€ I.E. A 10 TO 15 % GROWTH.FOR FY 2017/18, GROUP OUTLINES ITS TARGETS ALREADY ANNOUNCED IN THE HORIZON 2018 PLAN WITH: A RESULT FROM CURRENT OPERATIONS OVER 7% OF SALES.BOARD OF DIRECTORS CONSIDERS PAYING DIVIDENDS AS FROM ITS 2017/2018 FINANCIAL YEAR.BOARD OF DIRECTORS MAY SUGGEST THE DISTRIBUTION OF AN INTERIM DIVIDEND AFTER THE SEPTEMBER 2017 INTERIM CLOSING SHOULD INTERIM RESULTS BE IN LINE WITH FORECASTS.

Bigben Interactive FY revenue rises to 208.1 million euros

April 24 (Reuters) - Bigben Interactive SA ::FY revenue EUR 208.1 million ($225.71 million) versus EUR 202.2 million year ago.Confirms for 2016/2017 its target of current operating income of more than 5 pct of turnover.Confirms its objective of current operating income of more than 7 pct for 2017/2018.

Bigben interactive and Games Workshop sign a licence agreement

Bigben Interactive SA :Bigben and Games Workshop sign a licence agreement.

Bigben Interactive acquires Test Drive

Bigben Interactive SA : Acquires Test Drive .Acquisition of exploitation and development rights for Test Drive with Atari Group See also: [nFWN1E30PD].

Bigben Interactive Q1 revenue of 38.0 million euros, up 9.5%

Bigben Interactive Sa : Q1 revenue 38.0 million euros, up 9.5 pct .Confirms objectives announced last May.

Bigben Interactive raises 7.3 mln euros in capital increase

Bigben Interactive SA : Successfully raises 7.27 million euros ($8.04 million) in capital increase .1,815,069 new shares issued.

Bigben Interactive FY income turns to profit of 3.9 million euros

Bigben Interactive SA : FY revenue 202.2 million euros ($225.07 million) versus 184.9 million euros year ago . FY current operating income 7.3 million euros versus 1.6 million euros year ago . FY profit of 3.9 million euros versus loss of 4.3 million euros year ago . Sees a turnover between 200 and 210 million euros and an current operating income higher than 5 pct for 2016/2017 .Sees acceleration of growth of revenue and current operating income over 7 pct for 2017/18.

Bigben Interactive gets new distribution deal for Rugby Challenge 3: Jonah Lomu Edition

Bigben Interactive SA:Announces a new distribution agreement with Tru Blu Entertainment for Rugby Challenge 3: Jonah Lomu Edition.