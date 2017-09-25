BGEO Group PLC (BGEO.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

BGEO Group says ‍Giorgi Alpaidze will assume role of group CFO with immediate effect​

Sept 25 (Reuters) - BGEO Group Plc :‍GIORGI ALPAIDZE WILL ASSUME ROLE OF GROUP CFO WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT​.‍DAVID TSIKLAURI HAS BEEN APPOINTED CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF BANK​.‍LEVAN KULIJANISHVILI HAS BEEN APPOINTED DEPUTY CEO, OPERATIONS OF BANK​.‍VASIL KHODELI HAS BEEN APPOINTED DEPUTY CEO, CORPORATE INVESTMENT BANKING OF BANK​.

BGEO says JSC Bank of Georgia signs $75 mln trade finance club facility

Aug 23 (Reuters) - BGEO Group Plc :BOG RAISES $75 MILLION TRADE FINANCE CLUB FACILITY.JSC BANK OF GEORGIA SIGNED A ONE-YEAR US$75 MILLION CLUB TRADE FINANCE FACILITY.

BGEO says Q2 pretax profit rises

Aug 16 (Reuters) - BGEO Group Plc ::Q2 PROFIT BEFORE INCOME TAX GEL 128.1 MILLION VERSUS GEL 46.5 MILLION A YEAR AGO.Q2 BANKING BUSINESS ROAE 23.5 PERCENT VERSUS 22.3 PERCENT YEAR AGO.Q2 BANKING BUSINESS ROAA 3.2 PERCENT VERSUS 3.3 PERCENT YEAR AGO.Q2 BANKING BUSINESS NET INTEREST MARGIN 7.3 PERCENT VERSUS 7.5 PERCENT YEAR AGO.Q2 BANKING BUSINESS LOAN YIELDS 14.3 PERCENT VERSUS 14.1 PERCENT YEAR AGO.Q2 BANKING BUSINESS NBG (BASEL II) TIER I CAPITAL ADEQUACY RATIO 10.6 PERCENT VERSUS 10.2 PERCENT YEAR AGO.Q2 BANKING BUSINESS NBG LIQUIDITY RATIO 44.1 PERCENT VERSUS 43.5 PERCENT YEAR AGO.

BGEO to demerge into London-listed banking, investment businesses

July 3 (Reuters) - BGEO Group Plc ::Proposed Demerger.Intention to demerge BGEO Group into a London-listed banking and a London-listed investment business.Demerger of businesses will deliver additional long-term value to shareholders by creating two distinct entities.Senior management team of Bank Of Georgia will continue to be led by Kaha Kiknavelidze as CEO, and will be unchanged from its current structure.Once demerged, BGEO Investments will be only publicly listed Georgia-focused investment platform.

Georgia's BGEO appoints Jonathan Muir to its board of directors

June 21 (Reuters) - BGEO Group Plc :BGEO Group appoints jonathan muir to its board of directors.

BGEO Group sold 9.5 mln shares in Georgia Healthcare at 330p per share

May 17 (Reuters) - Bgeo Group Plc :Bgeo group - sold 9.5 million shares in georgia healthcare representing about 7.2 percent of ghg's existing ordinary issued share capital, at 330p per share.

BGEO announces placing of at least 7 mln shares in Georgia Healthcare Group

May 16 (Reuters) - BGEO Group Plc :BGEO announces proposed placing of shares in GHG.Proposed placing of shares in Georgia Healthcare Group Plc.Intention to sell a minimum of 7 million shares in Georgia Healthcare Group Plc.Prior to this proposed placing, BGEO's wholly owned subsidiary JSC BGEO Investments owned 64.26 pct of GHG.Proceeds of placing will be used for general corporate purposes.Placing shares being offered to institutional shareholders by way of accelerated bookbuild, which will be launched immediately after announcement.Investec Bank, Numis, Renaissance Securities and Jefferies acting as joint bookrunners in connection with placing.Final number of placing shares, price for placing shares will be agreed by BGEO and banks at close of bookbuilding process.Timings for close of bookbuild process are at discretion of banks and BGEO.

BGEO Q1 profit rises

May 10 (Reuters) - Bgeo Group Plc :1Q17 profit was GEL 108.2mln ($44.2mln/GBP 35.6mln), up 24.3% y-o-y.1Q17 basic earnings per share ("EPS") was GEL 2.64 ($1.08 per share/GBP 0.87 per share), up 25.7% y-o-y.At end of Q1, book value per share was GEL 58.0, up 15.5% y-o-y.At Q1 end, total assets increased to GEL 12,606.5mln, up 25.1% y-o-y.At bank business Q1 net loan book reached GEL 6,470.8mln, up 19.9% y-o-y and down 3.2% q-o-q.

BGEO says sells 0.7 pct stake in Georgia Healthcare Group

BGEO Group Plc : BGEO group announces a sale of shares in Georgia Healthcare Group Plc . Shares were sold at a price of gbp 3.60 (usd 4.45) per share - closing price per share on london stock exchange day before transaction . Following sale, BGEO continues to hold 64.3 pct of GHG's issued share capital. . Sale resulted in total gross proceeds of gel 9.2 million (us$3.7 million) to group .As a result of sale, BGEO realized a gain of gel 6.1 million (us$2.4 million), which will be recorded through an increase in shareholders' equity in 1q2017.

Georgia Healthcare announces purchase of shares from BGEO by former shareholders of ABC

Georgia Healthcare Group Plc : GHG announces purchase of shares from BGEO by former shareholders of ABC .Two members of senior management of GHG's pharma business have completed purchase of 833,160 GHG shares.