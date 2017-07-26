Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd (BHAF.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Bharat Financial Inclusion posts June-qtr loss

July 26 (Reuters) - Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd :June quarter loss 370.5 million rupees.June quarter total revenue 4.63 billion rupees.Profit after tax in June quarter last year was 2.36 billion rupees; total revenue was 4.14 billion rupees.

Indusind Bank says co keeps exploring and evaluating strategic alternatives

IndusInd Bank Ltd : Clarifies on news item regarding merger of IndusInd and Bharat Financial . Co's management keeps exploring and evaluating strategic alternatives from time to time .Says co does not comment on speculative news reports.

Bharat Financial Inclusion Dec qtr profit after tax up about 80 pct

Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd : Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd - dec quarter profit after tax 1.43 billion rupees . Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd - dec quarter total income from operations 4.09 billion rupees .Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd - profit after tax in dec quarter last year was 795 million rupees; total income from operations was 3.07 billion rupees.

Bharat Financial Inclusion June-qtr profit after tax rises

Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd : June-quarter profit after tax 2.36 billion rupees; June-quarter total income from operations 3.69 billion rupees .

SKS Microfinance seeks members' nod for infusion of capital of up to 7.50 bln rupees

SKS Microfinance Ltd : Seeks members' nod to approve infusion of capital of up to 7.50 billion rupees .