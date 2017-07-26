Edition:
Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd (BHAF.NS)

BHAF.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,017.40INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-10.00 (-0.97%)
Prev Close
Rs1,027.40
Open
Rs1,027.00
Day's High
Rs1,028.95
Day's Low
Rs1,012.00
Volume
138,298
Avg. Vol
2,301,818
52-wk High
Rs1,047.00
52-wk Low
Rs465.10

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Bharat Financial Inclusion posts June-qtr loss
Wednesday, 26 Jul 2017 01:38am EDT 

July 26 (Reuters) - Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd :June quarter loss 370.5 million rupees.June quarter total revenue 4.63 billion rupees.Profit after tax in June quarter last year was 2.36 billion rupees; total revenue was 4.14 billion rupees.  Full Article

Indusind Bank says co keeps exploring and evaluating strategic alternatives
Thursday, 2 Feb 2017 04:55am EST 

IndusInd Bank Ltd : Clarifies on news item regarding merger of IndusInd and Bharat Financial . Co's management keeps exploring and evaluating strategic alternatives from time to time .Says co does not comment on speculative news reports.  Full Article

Bharat Financial Inclusion Dec qtr profit after tax up about 80 pct
Tuesday, 24 Jan 2017 05:58am EST 

Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd : Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd - dec quarter profit after tax 1.43 billion rupees . Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd - dec quarter total income from operations 4.09 billion rupees .Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd - profit after tax in dec quarter last year was 795 million rupees; total income from operations was 3.07 billion rupees.  Full Article

Bharat Financial Inclusion June-qtr profit after tax rises
Thursday, 21 Jul 2016 07:32am EDT 

Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd : June-quarter profit after tax 2.36 billion rupees; June-quarter total income from operations 3.69 billion rupees .  Full Article

SKS Microfinance seeks members' nod for infusion of capital of up to 7.50 bln rupees
Monday, 20 Jun 2016 12:50am EDT 

SKS Microfinance Ltd : Seeks members' nod to approve infusion of capital of up to 7.50 billion rupees .  Full Article

UPDATE 2-India's IndusInd Bank seals $2.4 bln deal to buy Bharat Financial

* Deal at 11.4 pct premium to Bharat Financial closing share price

