Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL.NS)

Bharat Heavy Electricals gets shareholders' nod for 1:2 bonus share issue

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd ::Gets shareholders' nod for 1:2 bonus share issue.

Bharat Heavy Electricals board recommends 1:2 bonus issue

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd :Says board recommends 1:2 bonus issue.

India's Bharat Heavy Electricals June-qtr profit up about 4 pct

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd :June quarter net profit 808.2 million rupees versus profit of 777.7 million rupees last year.Consensus forecast for June quarter net profit was 979.1 million rupees.June quarter total revenue from operations 57.32 billion rupees versus 58.21 billion rupees last year.

BHEL signs technology collaboration deal with Kawasaki Heavy Industries

June 29 (Reuters) - Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd :Signs technology collaboration agreement with Kawasaki Heavy Industries for manufacture of stainless steel coaches for metros.Agreement covers establishing state-of-art design, engineering and manufacturing facilities at BHEL using Japanese technology.

Bharat Heavy Electricals gets EPC order for 15 MW solar photovoltaic power plant

June 27 (Reuters) - Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd ::Says BHEL bags EPC order for 15 mw solar photovoltaic power plant.order by Gujarat Alkalies and Chemical Limited (GACL) for setting up SPV power plant at Gujarat solar park at Charanka in Gujarat.

CMI gets orders worth INR 306.6 mln from East Central Railway and BHEL

June 22 (Reuters) - CMI Ltd ::Gets orders worth INR 306.6 million for supply of signalling cable and power cable from East Central Railway and BHEL.

India's Bharat Heavy Electricals March-qtr profit falls 57 pct

May 29 (Reuters) - Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd :March quarter net profit 2.16 billion rupees.Consensus forecast for March quarter net profit was 5.82 billion rupees.Says recommended dividend of 0.78 rupees per share.March quarter total income 103.03 billion rupees.Net profit in March quarter last year was 5.06 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income was 108.70 billion rupees.

Bharat Heavy Electricals commissions supercritical thermal power plant in Uttar Pradesh

May 23 (Reuters) - Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd ::Says BHEL commissions 1,980 MW supercritical thermal power plant in uttar pradesh.Says first two units of project, commissioned earlier by BHEL, are already under commercial operation.Says project is owned by Prayagraj Power Generation, a subsidiary company of Jaiprakash Power Ventures Limited.

BHEL gets order for steam & power generation package worth 2.33 bln rupees

May 16 (Reuters) - Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd ::Says bags order for steam & power generation package.Says order valued at INR 2.33 billion.Says order for setting up package at RFCL's fertilizer plant at Ramagundam in Telangana.Says got order for a steam and power generation package from Ramagundam Fertilizers And Chemicals Limited.Says erection and commissioning of project will be undertaken by company's power sector western region, Nagpur.

Bharat Heavy Electricals gets export order worth 100 bln rupees for thermal power project in Bangladesh

April 25 (Reuters) - Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd :Says INR 100 billion export order for 1,320 mw super thermal power project in Bangladesh.Says arranged debt financing for the project from Exim Bank of India.