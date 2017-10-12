Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL.NS)
84.60INR
19 Oct 2017
Rs-0.15 (-0.18%)
Rs84.75
Rs85.00
Rs85.50
Rs84.15
771,136
6,616,304
Rs121.83
Rs77.40
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Bharat Heavy Electricals gets shareholders' nod for 1:2 bonus share issue
Oct 12 (Reuters) - Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd
Bharat Heavy Electricals board recommends 1:2 bonus issue
Aug 10 (Reuters) - Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd
India's Bharat Heavy Electricals June-qtr profit up about 4 pct
Aug 10 (Reuters) - Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd
BHEL signs technology collaboration deal with Kawasaki Heavy Industries
June 29 (Reuters) - Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd
Bharat Heavy Electricals gets EPC order for 15 MW solar photovoltaic power plant
June 27 (Reuters) - Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd
CMI gets orders worth INR 306.6 mln from East Central Railway and BHEL
June 22 (Reuters) - CMI Ltd
India's Bharat Heavy Electricals March-qtr profit falls 57 pct
May 29 (Reuters) - Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd
Bharat Heavy Electricals commissions supercritical thermal power plant in Uttar Pradesh
May 23 (Reuters) - Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd
BHEL gets order for steam & power generation package worth 2.33 bln rupees
May 16 (Reuters) - Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd
Bharat Heavy Electricals gets export order worth 100 bln rupees for thermal power project in Bangladesh
April 25 (Reuters) - Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd
Morning News Call - India, May 8
