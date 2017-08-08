Bharti Infratel Ltd (BHRI.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Bharti Airtel completes secondary share sale in Bharti Infratel

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Bharti Airtel Ltd :Says Bharti Airtel announces successful completion of secondary share sale in Bharti Infratel.Says co via unit Nettle Infrastructure Investments announced successful divestment of 67.53 million shares of Bharti Infratel.Says Bharti Airtel will primarily use proceeds from sale to reduce its debt.Says sale was for a total consideration of over inr 25.70 billion.Following close of deal, Bharti Airtel and wholly owned subsidiaries together have equity holding of 58% in Bharti Infratel.

India's Bharti Infratel June-qtr consol PAT down 12 pct

July 24 (Reuters) - Bharti Infratel Ltd ::June quarter consol PAT 6.64 billion rupees versus 7.56 billion rupees.June quarter consol income 16.07 billion rupees versus 14.69 billion rupees.Consensus forecast for June quarter consol net profit was 6.95 billion rupees.Says final dividend of INR 4 per share for year ended March 2017 approved by shareholders.Says in quarter, total tower base of 90,837.

Bharti Infratel seeks members' nod for re-appointment of Devender Singh Rawat as MD & CEO

June 28 (Reuters) - Bharti Infratel Ltd :Seeks members' nod for re-appointment of Devender Singh Rawat as managing director & chief executive officer.

India's Bharti Infratel March-qtr consol profit down about 17 pct

May 8 (Reuters) - India's Bharti Infratel Ltd ::March quarter consol net profit 5.97 billion rupees.March quarter consol income from operations 16.05 billion rupees.Consensus forecast for March quarter consol net profit was 6.99 billion rupees.Consol net profit in March quarter last year was 7.18 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol income from operations was 14.18 billion rupees.Says the board of directors have proposed a final dividend of inr 4 per equity share for the year ended March 2017..

Bharti Airtel completes transfer of 11.3 pct stake in Bharti Infratel to Nettle Infrastructure

Bharti Airtel Ltd : Says completed inter-se transfer of 11.32 % stake in Bharti Infratel to Nettle Infrastructure Investments . Says post the transfer, Bharti Airtel will hold 50.33% while Nettle will hold 11.32% stake in Bharti Infratel .Says consideration received amounted to about 68.06 billion rupees.

Bharti Infratel says Nettle Infra Investments to buy about 21.63 pct stake in co from Bharti Airtel

Bharti Infratel Ltd :Says Nettle Infra Investments Ltd to acquire about 21.63 percent of co's shares from Bharti Airtel.

Bharti Infratel Dec-qtr consol profit up about 25 pct

Bharti Infratel Ltd : Dec quarter consol net profit 6.20 billion rupees . Dec quarter consol income from operations 15.30 billion rupees . Consensus forecast for dec quarter consol net profit was 7.48 billion rupees . Consol net profit in Dec quarter last year was 4.96 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol income from operations was 13.96 billion rupees .The profit alert was first sourced from TV and was later confirmed from a company press release at the National Stock Exchange.

Bharti Infratel June-qtr consol profit up about 71 pct

Bharti Infratel Ltd : June-quarter consol profit 7.56 billion rupees; June-quarter consol income from operations 14.53 billion rupees . Consensus forecast for June-quarter consol profit was 6.42 billion rupees . Consol net profit in June-quarter last year was 4.42 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol income from operations was 13.72 billion rupees .