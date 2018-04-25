Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Bank Handlowy: 2018 BFG Contribution Of 47.8 Mln Zlotys Booked In Q1 2018

April 25 (Reuters) - BANK HANDLOWY W WARSZAWIE SA ::TOTAL CONTRIBUTIONS FOR BANKING GUARANTEE FUND (BFG) FOR 2018 OF 47.8 MILLION ZLOTYS TO BE BOOKED BY BANK IN COSTS OF Q1 2018.

Poland's Handlowy Meets Criteria Set By KNF To Pay Out Div. For 2017

March 20(Reuters) - BANK HANDLOWY W WARSZAWIE SA ::SAID ON MONDAY THAT THE POLISH FINANCIAL SUPERVISION AUTHORITY (KNF) HAS CONFIRMED THAT THE BANK MEETS CRITERIA TO PAY OUT DIVIDEND IN THE AMOUNT OF 100 PERCENT OF PROFIT FOR FY 2017.THE BANK'S MANAGEMENT SAID ON MARCH 14 THAT IT PLANNED TO SPEND 537 MILLION ZLOTYS, NEARLY ALL OF ITS 2017 NET PROFIT, ON DIVIDENDS nFWN1QW0QE.

Bank Handlowy Plans FY 2017 Div. Of 4.11 Zloty/Shr

March 14 (Reuters) - Bank Handlowy ::MANAGEMENT PROPOSES FY 2017 DIVIDEND OF 537.0 MILLION ZLOTYS.MANAGEMENT RECOMMENDS FY DIVIDEND. OF 4.11 ZLOTY PER SHARE, that is 99.98 PERCENT OF FY 2017 STAND-ALONE NET PROFIT.

Poland's Handlowy says able to pay out dividend for 2017

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Bank Handlowy w Warszawie SA ::Handlowy Chief Executive Officer Slawomir Sikora says bank is able to pay out a dividend from 2017 net profit of 536 million zloty ($159 million)."At the end of 2017 we met all criteria regarding dividend payout without any limits, which allows us to maintain our long-term dividend policy," Sikora told a news conference."The regulator does not recommend any dividend level, but the regulator's policy is not to exceed previous year's net profit in dividend payout," Sikora said.."I would say that we are continuing a dividend policy, which allows us to pay out capital that we are unable to use up to the level recommended by the regulator," he said..Further company coverage: BHW.WA.

Bank Handlowy Q4 Prelim Net Profit Of 163.4 Mln Zlotys, Up 25.4% YR/YR

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Bank Handlowy ::FY PRELIM NET PROFIT OF 535.6 MILLION ZLOTYS , DOWN 11% VERSUS YEAR AGO.FY PRELIM NET INTEREST INCOME 1.08 BILLION ZLOTYS, UP 7.8% VERSUS YEAR AGO.FY PRELIM NET FEE AND COMMISSION INCOME 580.7 MILLION ZLOTYS, UP 3.5% VERSUS YEAR AGO.Q4 PRELIM NET PROFIT 163.4 MILLION ZLOTYS, UP 25.4% VERSUS YEAR AGO.

Bank Handlowy individual add-on capital buffer set at 1.8%

Dec 19 (Reuters) - BANK HANDLOWY ::THE POLISH FINANCIAL SUPERVISION AUTHORITY (KNF) INFORMS ABOUT ADDITIONAL ADD-ON FOR BANK IN AMOUNT OF 1.8%.ADD-ON IS USED IN COMMERCIAL BANKS' DIVIDEND POLICY, MEASURING BANK'S SENSITIVITY TO AN UNFAVORABLE MACROECONOMIC SCENARIO.

Poland's Handlowy sees no threats to its dividend policy

Nov 14 (Reuters) - BANK HANDLOWY W WARSZAWIE SA :Poland's Bank Handlowy << >> chief executive Slawomir Sikora says he has no information that could threaten the bank's long-term dividend policy.Handlowy's deputy CEO, Witold Zielinski, says the bank is able to pay out dividend, currently awaiting the regulator's decision.The bank's long term policy assumes spending almost all profits on dividends.In 2016 the bank spent on dividends 98 percent of its unconsolidated net profit.

Bank Handlowy Q3 net profit rises to 171.6 mln zlotys

Nov 14 (Reuters) - BANK HANDLOWY ::Q3 NET INTEREST INCOME 273.5 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 247.3 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.Q3 NET FEE AND COMMISSION INCOME 146.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 144.5 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.Q3 NET PROFIT 171.6 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 144.9 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.

Handlowy Q2 net profit down at 158.0 mln zlotys

Aug 22 (Reuters) - BANK HANDLOWY W WARSZAWIE SA ::Q2 NET INTEREST INCOME 264.1 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 252.3 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.Q2 NET PROFIT 158.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 222.0 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.Q2 NET FEE AND COMMISSION INCOME 155.4 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 139.1 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.

Handlowy to pay 2016 dividend of 4.53 zlotys per share‍​‍​

June 22 (Reuters) - HANDLOWY :SHAREHOLDERS DECIDED TO PAY 2016 DIVIDEND OF 4.53 ZLOTYS PER SHARE‍​‍​.