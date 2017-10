Societe BIC SA (BICP.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Bic cuts FY net sales outlook

Sept 29 (Reuters) - BIC ::REG-BIC UPDATES ITS FULL YEAR 2017 NET SALES OUTLOOK.‍2017 NET SALES ORGANIC GROWTH(1) IS EXPECTED TO BE SLIGHTLY BELOW 2%, COMPARED TO BETWEEN +3% AND +4% COMMUNICATED PREVIOUSLY.​.‍AT THIS SALES GROWTH LEVEL, WE EXPECT 2017 NORMALIZED INCOME FROM OPERATIONS MARGIN DECLINE TO BE LESS THAN 100 BASIS POINTS.​.‍REVISED FULL YEAR 2017 NET SALES ORGANIC GROWTH OUTLOOK IS DUE TO: * LOWER THAN EXPECTED PERFORMANCE IN U.S. LIGHTERS AND SHAVERS FOR BALANCE OF YEAR​.‍SEVERAL MAJOR CUSTOMERS ARE REDUCING THEIR INVENTORY LEVELS, AFFECTING SELL-IN​.‍WET SHAVE MARKET CONTINUES TO BE HEAVILY DISRUPTED​.GROUP CONFIRMS ITS NORMALIZED INCOME FROM OPERATIONS MARGIN OUTLOOK OF LESS THAN 100 BASIS POINTS DECLINE.REVISED FY OUTLOOK DUE TO ‍STRONGER THAN EXPECTED SOFTNESS IN LATIN AMERICA​.

Societe BIC absorbs Bic Clichy

Aug 21 (Reuters) - SOCIETE BIC ::SAID ON FRIDAY, SOCIETE BIC AND BIC CLICHY DREW UP MERGER PLAN.BIC CLICHY WILL CONTRIBUTE ENTIRETY OF ITS ASSETS AGAINST TAKING OVER OF ITS LIABILITIES.AS SOCIETE BIC HOLDS 100 PCT OF SHARES OF BIC CLICHY AND UNDERTAKES TO HOLD THEM CONTINUOUSLY UNTIL COMPLETION OF THE MERGER, OPERATION IS FULL MERGER.THE MERGER WILL BE EFFECTIVE ON SEPT. 30, 2017 WITH RETROSPECTIVE EFFECT ON JAN. 1, 2017 FOR ACCOUNTING AND TAX PURPOSES.RESULTS OF ALL TRANSACTIONS AFFECTING ASSETS OR LIABILITIES CARRIED OUT BY BIC CLICHY FROM JAN. 1, 2017, TO COMPLETION OF MERGER WILL BE CHARGED OR CREDITED EXCLUSIVELY TO SOCIETE BIC.ENTITY'S ASSETS AND LIABILITIES OF BIC CLICHY WILL BE TRANSFERRED, AT NET BOOK VALUE AS OF DEC. 31, 2016, TO SOCIETE BIC; TRANSFERRED NET ASSETS AMOUNT TO EUR 1.29 BLN.DIFFERENCE BETWEEN TRANSFERRED NET ASSETS VALUE AND BOOK VALUE OF SHARES RECORDED IN SOCIETE BIC’S ACCOUNTS WILL LEAD TO MERGER PREMIUM OF EUR 492.4 MLN.THROUGH COMPLETION OF MERGER, BIC CLICHY WILL BE DISSOLVED.

Bic H1 net sales 1,062.9 million euros, up 3.0%

Aug 3 (Reuters) - BIC : :‍FIRST HALF NET SALES: 1,062.9 MILLION EUROS, UP 3.0% AS REPORTED AND UP 0.3% ON A COMPARATIVE BASIS​.‍EXPECT TO TREND BETWEEN 3% TO 4% FULL YEAR ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH.​.Q2 NET INCOME GROUP SHARE EUR 79.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 89.1 MILLION YEAR AGO.NET CASH POSITION AT END JUNE 2017 EUR 87.2 MILLION.‍MARKETS REMAIN VOLATILE FOR BALANCE OF YEAR, COUPLED WITH RECENT SIGNS OF LOWER CONSUMPTION IN BRAZIL​.EXPECT DECREASE IN 2017 NORMALIZED INCOME FROM OPERATIONS MARGIN TO BE LESS THAN - 100 BASIS POINTS INITIALLY EXPECTED - CEO.BIC PRIOR 2017 ORGANIC GROWTH OUTLOOK: MID-SINGLE DIGIT GROWTH‍​.Q2 INCOME FROM OPERATIONS EUR 120.6‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 127.9 MILLION YEAR AGO.

Bic announces signing contract for 80 million dollars

June 7 (Reuters) - BIC ::ANNOUNCES SIGNING CONTRACT FOR SALE OF ASSETS, NORTH AMERICAN OPERATIONS AND SOURCING IN ASIA BIC GRAPHIC TO H.I.G CAPITAL FOR USD 80 MILLION.AMOUNT INCLUDES USD 70 MILLION IN CASH AND USD 10 MILLION THROUGH A 6 YEAR SUBORDINATED DEBT WITH CAPITALIZED INTEREST OF 7% PER YEAR.DIVESTITURE SHOULD BE COMPLETED BY JUNE 30, 2017.

BIC to sell its BIC Graphic North America and Asian Sourcing Operations

June 6 (Reuters) - BIC ::SIGNED AN ASSET AND SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS BIC GRAPHIC NORTH AMERICA AND ASIAN SOURCING OPERATIONS TO H.I.G. CAPITAL, A GLOBAL U.S. PRIVATE EQUITY FIRM, FOR 80 MILLION USD.THIS INCLUDES 70 MILLION USD IN CASH AND 10 MILLION USD THROUGH A SIX-YEAR SUBORDINATED NOTE BEARING A 7% PER ANNUM CAPITALIZED INTEREST..CLOSING IS EXPECTED BY 30-JUNE-2017..THIS COMPLETES STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES REVIEW, INITIATED IN FEBRUARY 2016, FOR BIC GRAPHIC, BIC'S ADVERTISING AND PROMOTIONAL PRODUCTS ACTIVITY..

Bic Q1 net income group share down at ‍​49.7 million euros

April 26 (Reuters) - Bic ::Q1 net sales 469.2 million euros ($513.73 million) versus 469.3 million euros year ago.Q1 income from operations 74.3‍​ million euros versus 81.4 million euros year ago.Q1 net income group share ‍​49.7 million euros versus 51.0 million euros year ago.Full year 2017 organic net sales should grow mid-single digit.Total impact planned investments on normalized income from operations margin will be approximately -100 basis points compared to 2016, excluding major currency fluctuations.

Bic FY net income group share falls to 249.7 million euros

Bic : FY net sales (as published) 2.03 billion euros versus 1.99 billion euros year ago . FY net income group share 249.7 million euros versus 325.1 million euros year ago . FY income from operations 403.4 million euros versus 424.4 million euros year ago . Proposed ordinary dividend for 2016 of 3.45 euros per share (up by 1.5 percent) .Plans to deliver mid-single digit organic growth in net sales in 2017.

BIC updates on strategic review Graphic unit

Societe BIC SA : BIC graphic strategic review status . Review has led to the reassessment of BIC Graphic North America and Asia sourcing operations carrying value .Reassessment will negatively impact group net income by approximately 40 million euros ($42.8 million).

Bic - H1 net sales down 0.1 pct as reported to 1.13 BLN euros

Bic : First half net sales: 1,133.3 million euros, down 0.1 pct as reported and up 5.4 pct on a constant currency basis . First half net income group share: 140.1 million euros ($156.11 million), down 20.6 pct . Net cash position at end of June 2016: 98.2 million euros . First half normalized IFO: 207.9 million euros - normalized IFO margin: 18.3 pct . Full year 2016 outlook confirmed .In H2 2016, we will continue to invest in research and development and brand support.

Societe B I C confirms FY 2016 guidance

Societe B I C SA:Full year 2016 outlook confirmed.