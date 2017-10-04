Edition:
Bid Corporation Ltd (BIDJ.J)

BIDJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

30,865.50ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-34.50 (-0.11%)
Prev Close
30,900.00
Open
31,000.00
Day's High
31,137.00
Day's Low
30,624.00
Volume
388,368
Avg. Vol
889,147
52-wk High
32,400.00
52-wk Low
22,183.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Bid Corporation says JP Morgan Chase & Co cuts stake to 9.62 pct
Wednesday, 4 Oct 2017 11:30am EDT 

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Bid Corporation Ltd :JP MORGAN CHASE & CO CUTS STAKE TO 9.62 PERCENT FROM 10.48 PERCENT HELD EARLIER.  Full Article

Bid Corp posts FY diluted HEPS of 1,178.4 cents
Thursday, 24 Aug 2017 01:00am EDT 

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Bid Corporation Ltd :DECLARED FINAL CASH DIVIDEND OF 250 CENTS .FY REVENUE OF 130.93 BILLION RAND VERSUS 135.54 BILLION RAND YEAR AGO.FY PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION OF 5.28 BILLION RAND VERSUS 4.43 BILLION RAND YEAR AGO.FY DILUTED HEPS OF 1,178.4 CENTS VERSUS 4,115.8 CENTS YEAR AGO.  Full Article

Bid Corp says trading for first 9 months of FY17 positive
Wednesday, 17 May 2017 08:53am EDT 

May 17 (Reuters) - Bid Corporation Ltd ::Trading within bidcorp for first 9 months of financial year 2017 has been positive.Overall economy in uk is growing and sterling devaluation brexit has increased activity levels in foodservice market.Inflation has started to tick up which should be positive for our uk businesses..To date effects of brexit haven't had any negative impact on business..Bid corp - expansion into european region, both in terms of in-country bolt- on acquisitions and strategic entry into new geographies, will be explored.Strategic options for uk logistics business remain under consideration.Further bolt-on acquisitions are being explored in australia and new zealand to sustain growth..  Full Article

Bid Corp acquires Guzmán Gastronomía and Cuttings
Wednesday, 5 Apr 2017 09:43am EDT 

Bid Corporation Ltd: Acquisition of Guzmán Gastronomía and Cuttings . Acquisition of 90% of Guzmán Gastronomía and Cuttings .Management have agreed to retain a 10% interest in Guzmán.  Full Article

Bid Corp says Brian Joffe to relinquish his position as executive chairman
Monday, 27 Mar 2017 04:30am EDT 

Bid Corporation Ltd : Transition arrangements of Brian Joffe from executive chair to non-executive director of Bidcorp Group . Brian Joffe will, effective June 30 2017, relinquish his position as executive chairman .Brian Joffe has agreed to continue, if necessary, after this date, until appropriate process for appointment of independent non-exec chairman has been completed.  Full Article

Bid Corporation says HY HEPS 600.3 cents
Thursday, 23 Feb 2017 12:06am EST 

Bid Corporation Ltd : Hy HEPS 600,3 cents versus 499,1 cents . HY net debt 1,7 bln rand versus 4,3 bln rand . Bidcorp has declared an interim cash dividend of 250,0 cents per share .Overall HY net revenue of 67,8 bln rand (pf2015: r68,2 billion).  Full Article

Bid Corporation says FY HEPS up 32.5 pct to 1080 cents
Wednesday, 24 Aug 2016 01:12am EDT 

Bid Corporation Ltd : Reviewed provisional results for the year ended June 30 2016 . Revenue 2016 140.5 bln rand up 20.8 pct . FY HEPS 2016 1080.0 cents versus 2015 815.2 cents . Trading profit 2016 5.2 bln rand up 26.1 pct . Growth in out-of-home eating where customers quest for quality products, differentiation of service and innovative solutions, is expected to continue . We retain significant headroom to accommodate expansion opportunities, both acquisitive and organic in a low interest rate environment . Currency volatility is likely to continue to impact Bidcorp's translated results in current global environment .Directors have declared a final gross cash dividend of 241.0 cents.  Full Article

Bidvest announce results of the accelerated bookbuild
Wednesday, 15 Jun 2016 02:00am EDT 

Bidvest Group Ltd : Results of the accelerated bookbuild . 18,419,929 Bid Corp ordinary shares were placed with qualifying institutional investors at a price of zar235.00 per ordinary share .Book was substantially oversubscribed.  Full Article

Bid Corp bookrunner says books covered on shares placing
Tuesday, 14 Jun 2016 12:36pm EDT 

Bookrunner : Says Bid Corp books are covered on shares placing . Says orders below 235 ZAR risk missing the trade on Bid Corp shares placing . Says Bid Corpbooks will close at 18:00 UK time on shares placing Further company coverage: [BIDJ.J].  Full Article

Bidvest Group announces placing of 18.4 mln Bid Corp shares
Tuesday, 14 Jun 2016 11:01am EDT 

Bidvest Group Ltd : JSE: BVT - placement of Bid Corp ordinary shares .Up to 18.4 million Bid Corp ordinary shares will become available for sale to qualifying institutional investors through placing.  Full Article

