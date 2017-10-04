Bid Corporation Ltd (BIDJ.J)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Bid Corporation says JP Morgan Chase & Co cuts stake to 9.62 pct

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Bid Corporation Ltd :JP MORGAN CHASE & CO CUTS STAKE TO 9.62 PERCENT FROM 10.48 PERCENT HELD EARLIER.

Bid Corp posts FY diluted HEPS of 1,178.4 cents

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Bid Corporation Ltd :DECLARED FINAL CASH DIVIDEND OF 250 CENTS .FY REVENUE OF 130.93 BILLION RAND VERSUS 135.54 BILLION RAND YEAR AGO.FY PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION OF 5.28 BILLION RAND VERSUS 4.43 BILLION RAND YEAR AGO.FY DILUTED HEPS OF 1,178.4 CENTS VERSUS 4,115.8 CENTS YEAR AGO.

Bid Corp says trading for first 9 months of FY17 positive

May 17 (Reuters) - Bid Corporation Ltd ::Trading within bidcorp for first 9 months of financial year 2017 has been positive.Overall economy in uk is growing and sterling devaluation brexit has increased activity levels in foodservice market.Inflation has started to tick up which should be positive for our uk businesses..To date effects of brexit haven't had any negative impact on business..Bid corp - expansion into european region, both in terms of in-country bolt- on acquisitions and strategic entry into new geographies, will be explored.Strategic options for uk logistics business remain under consideration.Further bolt-on acquisitions are being explored in australia and new zealand to sustain growth..

Bid Corp acquires Guzmán Gastronomía and Cuttings

Bid Corporation Ltd: Acquisition of Guzmán Gastronomía and Cuttings . Acquisition of 90% of Guzmán Gastronomía and Cuttings .Management have agreed to retain a 10% interest in Guzmán.

Bid Corp says Brian Joffe to relinquish his position as executive chairman

Bid Corporation Ltd : Transition arrangements of Brian Joffe from executive chair to non-executive director of Bidcorp Group . Brian Joffe will, effective June 30 2017, relinquish his position as executive chairman .Brian Joffe has agreed to continue, if necessary, after this date, until appropriate process for appointment of independent non-exec chairman has been completed.

Bid Corporation says HY HEPS 600.3 cents

Bid Corporation Ltd : Hy HEPS 600,3 cents versus 499,1 cents . HY net debt 1,7 bln rand versus 4,3 bln rand . Bidcorp has declared an interim cash dividend of 250,0 cents per share .Overall HY net revenue of 67,8 bln rand (pf2015: r68,2 billion).

Bid Corporation says FY HEPS up 32.5 pct to 1080 cents

Bid Corporation Ltd : Reviewed provisional results for the year ended June 30 2016 . Revenue 2016 140.5 bln rand up 20.8 pct . FY HEPS 2016 1080.0 cents versus 2015 815.2 cents . Trading profit 2016 5.2 bln rand up 26.1 pct . Growth in out-of-home eating where customers quest for quality products, differentiation of service and innovative solutions, is expected to continue . We retain significant headroom to accommodate expansion opportunities, both acquisitive and organic in a low interest rate environment . Currency volatility is likely to continue to impact Bidcorp's translated results in current global environment .Directors have declared a final gross cash dividend of 241.0 cents.

Bidvest announce results of the accelerated bookbuild

Bidvest Group Ltd : Results of the accelerated bookbuild . 18,419,929 Bid Corp ordinary shares were placed with qualifying institutional investors at a price of zar235.00 per ordinary share .Book was substantially oversubscribed.

Bid Corp bookrunner says books covered on shares placing

Bookrunner : Says Bid Corp books are covered on shares placing . Says orders below 235 ZAR risk missing the trade on Bid Corp shares placing . Says Bid Corpbooks will close at 18:00 UK time on shares placing Further company coverage: [BIDJ.J].

Bidvest Group announces placing of 18.4 mln Bid Corp shares

Bidvest Group Ltd : JSE: BVT - placement of Bid Corp ordinary shares .Up to 18.4 million Bid Corp ordinary shares will become available for sale to qualifying institutional investors through placing.