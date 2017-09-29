Biffa PLC (BIFF.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Biffa says chairman Steve Marshall passes away

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Biffa Plc ::BIFFA PLC - ANNOUNCES DEATH OF STEVE MARSHALL; STEVE HAD BEEN CHAIRMAN OF BIFFA SINCE JUNE 2013.

Biffa: Bookrunner says sold 24.5 mln shares at 220p per share

July 25 (Reuters) - Biffa Plc :BIFFA : BOOKRUNNER SAYS SOLD 24.5 MILLION SHARES IN COMPANY REPRESENTING C.10% OF CO'S SHARE CAPITAL, AT 220 PENCE PER SHARE RAISING GROSS PROCEEDS OF £53.9M.

Biffa's selling shareholders intents to sell ordinary shares

July 24 (Reuters) - BIFFA PLC :SAYS SELLING SHAREHOLDERS ANNOUNCE INTENTION TO SELL ABOUT 25 MILLION ORDINARY SHARES IN SHARE CAPITAL OF COMPANY.SAYS PLACING SHARES REPRESENT ABOUT 10% OF COMPANY'S ISSUED ORDINARY SHARE CAPITAL.

Biffa completes deal for O'Brien Waste Recycling Solutions

July 5 (Reuters) - Biffa Plc ::Says it has completed acquisition of O'Brien Waste Recycling Solutions Holdings Limited.Says O'Brien WRS has been acquired for a cash consideration of £35.2 million, funded from Biffa's existing cash and debt facilities.

Biffa FY underlying EBITDA up 12.6 pct to 137.7 mln pounds

June 14 (Reuters) - Biffa Plc ::FY net revenue 1 up 8.3 pct to 898.8 mln stg (2016: 830.3 mln stg) (3.3 pct organic and 5.0 pct acquired)​.FY underlying EBITDA up 12.6 pct to 137.7 mln stg (2016: 122.3 mln stg)​.Mmaiden dividend of 2.40p per share proposed​.‍"UK has a significant shortage of energy from waste treatment capacity. We look forward to exploring this opportunity further"- CEO​.‍"Our expectations for year ahead remain unchanged and we look forward with confidence"-CEO​​.

Waste management specialist Biffa sees in-line FY results

Biffa Plc : Maiden full year results to be in line with expectations . Underlying trading is consistent with our expectations at time of half year results in November . Continues to make good progress in implementing its strategy to deliver revenue growth and margin expansion . Underlying EBITDA and underlying operating profit are anticipated to be in line with our expectations for full year . Net debt at year end is anticipated to be in line with our expectations .Biffa remains well positioned to grow both organically and through acquisition.

Waste management firm Biffa says FY expectations unchanged

Biffa Plc : Strong first-half performance; full-year expectations unchanged . Net revenue 1 up 8.6 pct to 446.7 mln stg (3.7 pct organic and 4.9 pct acquired) driven by growth in industrial & commercial municipal and resource recovery & treatment .Underlying operating profit 3 up 22.9 pct to 39.7 mln stg and margin 4 increasing to 8.0 pct from 7.0 pct.