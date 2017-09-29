Edition:
Biffa PLC (BIFF.L)

BIFF.L on London Stock Exchange

257.50GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-0.75 (-0.29%)
Prev Close
258.25
Open
260.00
Day's High
260.00
Day's Low
250.50
Volume
1,391,944
Avg. Vol
661,469
52-wk High
260.00
52-wk Low
166.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Biffa says chairman Steve Marshall passes away
Friday, 29 Sep 2017 02:00am EDT 

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Biffa Plc ::BIFFA PLC - ANNOUNCES DEATH OF STEVE MARSHALL; STEVE HAD BEEN CHAIRMAN OF BIFFA SINCE JUNE 2013.  Full Article

Biffa: Bookrunner says sold 24.5 mln shares at 220p per share
Tuesday, 25 Jul 2017 02:12am EDT 

July 25 (Reuters) - Biffa Plc :BIFFA : BOOKRUNNER SAYS SOLD 24.5 MILLION SHARES IN COMPANY REPRESENTING C.10% OF CO'S SHARE CAPITAL, AT 220 PENCE PER SHARE RAISING GROSS PROCEEDS OF £53.9M.  Full Article

Biffa's selling shareholders intents to sell ordinary shares
Monday, 24 Jul 2017 11:47am EDT 

July 24 (Reuters) - BIFFA PLC :SAYS SELLING SHAREHOLDERS ANNOUNCE INTENTION TO SELL ABOUT 25 MILLION ORDINARY SHARES IN SHARE CAPITAL OF COMPANY.SAYS PLACING SHARES REPRESENT ABOUT 10% OF COMPANY'S ISSUED ORDINARY SHARE CAPITAL.  Full Article

Biffa completes deal for O'Brien Waste Recycling Solutions
Wednesday, 5 Jul 2017 02:00am EDT 

July 5 (Reuters) - Biffa Plc ::Says it has completed acquisition of O'Brien Waste Recycling Solutions Holdings Limited.Says O'Brien WRS has been acquired for a cash consideration of £35.2 million, funded from Biffa's existing cash and debt facilities.  Full Article

Biffa FY underlying EBITDA up 12.6 pct to 137.7 mln pounds
Wednesday, 14 Jun 2017 02:00am EDT 

June 14 (Reuters) - Biffa Plc ::FY net revenue 1 up 8.3 pct to 898.8 mln stg (2016: 830.3 mln stg) (3.3 pct organic and 5.0 pct acquired)​.FY underlying EBITDA up 12.6 pct to 137.7 mln stg (2016: 122.3 mln stg)​.Mmaiden dividend of 2.40p per share proposed​.‍"UK has a significant shortage of energy from waste treatment capacity. We look forward to exploring this opportunity further"- CEO​.‍"Our expectations for year ahead remain unchanged and we look forward with confidence"-CEO​​.  Full Article

Waste management specialist Biffa sees in-line FY results
Wednesday, 15 Mar 2017 03:00am EDT 

Biffa Plc : Maiden full year results to be in line with expectations . Underlying trading is consistent with our expectations at time of half year results in November . Continues to make good progress in implementing its strategy to deliver revenue growth and margin expansion . Underlying EBITDA and underlying operating profit are anticipated to be in line with our expectations for full year . Net debt at year end is anticipated to be in line with our expectations .Biffa remains well positioned to grow both organically and through acquisition.  Full Article

Waste management firm Biffa says FY expectations unchanged
Wednesday, 30 Nov 2016 02:00am EST 

Biffa Plc : Strong first-half performance; full-year expectations unchanged . Net revenue 1 up 8.6 pct to 446.7 mln stg (3.7 pct organic and 4.9 pct acquired) driven by growth in industrial & commercial municipal and resource recovery & treatment .Underlying operating profit 3 up 22.9 pct to 39.7 mln stg and margin 4 increasing to 8.0 pct from 7.0 pct.  Full Article

