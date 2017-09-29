Biffa PLC (BIFF.L)

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Biffa Plc ::BIFFA PLC - ANNOUNCES DEATH OF STEVE MARSHALL; STEVE HAD BEEN CHAIRMAN OF BIFFA SINCE JUNE 2013.
Full Article
July 25 (Reuters) - Biffa Plc :BIFFA : BOOKRUNNER SAYS SOLD 24.5 MILLION SHARES IN COMPANY REPRESENTING C.10% OF CO'S SHARE CAPITAL, AT 220 PENCE PER SHARE RAISING GROSS PROCEEDS OF £53.9M.
Full Article
July 24 (Reuters) - BIFFA PLC :SAYS SELLING SHAREHOLDERS ANNOUNCE INTENTION TO SELL ABOUT 25 MILLION ORDINARY SHARES IN SHARE CAPITAL OF COMPANY.SAYS PLACING SHARES REPRESENT ABOUT 10% OF COMPANY'S ISSUED ORDINARY SHARE CAPITAL.
Full Article
July 5 (Reuters) - Biffa Plc ::Says it has completed acquisition of O'Brien Waste Recycling Solutions Holdings Limited.Says O'Brien WRS has been acquired for a cash consideration of £35.2 million, funded from Biffa's existing cash and debt facilities.
Full Article
June 14 (Reuters) - Biffa Plc ::FY net revenue 1 up 8.3 pct to 898.8 mln stg (2016: 830.3 mln stg) (3.3 pct organic and 5.0 pct acquired).FY underlying EBITDA up 12.6 pct to 137.7 mln stg (2016: 122.3 mln stg).Mmaiden dividend of 2.40p per share proposed."UK has a significant shortage of energy from waste treatment capacity. We look forward to exploring this opportunity further"- CEO."Our expectations for year ahead remain unchanged and we look forward with confidence"-CEO.
Full Article
Biffa Plc : Maiden full year results to be in line with expectations . Underlying trading is consistent with our expectations at time of half year results in November . Continues to make good progress in implementing its strategy to deliver revenue growth and margin expansion . Underlying EBITDA and underlying operating profit are anticipated to be in line with our expectations for full year . Net debt at year end is anticipated to be in line with our expectations .Biffa remains well positioned to grow both organically and through acquisition.
Full Article
Biffa Plc : Strong first-half performance; full-year expectations unchanged . Net revenue 1 up 8.6 pct to 446.7 mln stg (3.7 pct organic and 4.9 pct acquired) driven by growth in industrial & commercial municipal and resource recovery & treatment .Underlying operating profit 3 up 22.9 pct to 39.7 mln stg and margin 4 increasing to 8.0 pct from 7.0 pct.
Full Article