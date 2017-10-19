BHP Billiton PLC (BILJ.J)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

BHP sees growth in China to ease modestly over short-term - CEO​

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Bhp Billiton Ltd::‍EXPECT GROWTH IN CHINA TO EASE MODESTLY OVER SHORT-TERM, AS MONETARY POLICY TIGHTENS AND HOUSING AND AUTOMOTIVE MARKETS SOFTEN - CEO​.

BHP Billiton appoints ‍Malcolm Broomhead as chairman of sustainability committee

Oct 19 (Reuters) - BHP Billiton Ltd :‍Malcolm Broomhead has been appointed as chairman of sustainability committee from 19 October 2017​.

BHP says qtrly total petroleum production​ down 8 pct

Oct 18 (Reuters) - BHP Billiton Ltd ::‍Total petroleum production for September 2017 quarter decreased by eight percent to 50 mmboe​.‍Total iron ore production for September 2017 quarter decreased by three percent to 56 mt, or 64 mt on a 100 percent basis​.All production and unit cost guidance remains unchanged for 2018 financial year​.Total copper production for September 2017 quarter increased by 14 per cent to 404 kt​.Petroleum capital expenditure of approximately US$2.0 billion is planned in 2018 financial year​."Onshore U.S. capital expenditure is expected to be approximately US$1.2 billion reflecting increased development activity".Divestment of small portion of Hawkville acreage was completed during quarter; work underway to exit remaining onshore U.S. assets for value​​.

Transocean announces two-year contract for ultra-deepwater drillship Deepwater Invictus

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Transocean Ltd :Transocean Ltd announces two-year contract for ultra-deepwater drillship Deepwater Invictus.Transocean Ltd - ‍contract is expected to commence in Q2 of 2018​.Transocean Ltd - ‍backlog associated with firm contract is approximately $106 million​.Transocean Ltd -‍ ultra-deepwater drillship deepwater invictus awarded 2-year contract plus three one-year priced options with a subsidiary of bhp billiton​.

BHP recommends shareholders vote against resolution on climate change and energy policy

Sept 19 (Reuters) - BHP Billiton Ltd :"Board is recommending that shareholders vote against both of resolutions".Refers to resolutions ‍under section 249n of corporations act for consideration at AGM​.Resolution 1 being special resolution to amend company's constitution.Resolution 2 is ordinary resolution on public policy advocacy on climate change and energy.

Mitchell Services announces extension of BHP Olympic Dam contract

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Mitchell Services Ltd :Announces extension of BHP Olympic Dam contract under agreed contract variation.Announces contract expiry extended to April 2019.Under varied terms, co will provide up to 7 underground rigs & will play integral part in BHP's plans to expand into high-grade southern area of mine.

BHP Billiton says unit prices €750 million 3.00% notes due May 2024

Aug 31 (Reuters) - BHP Billiton Ltd :Unit prices €1.25 billion 2.125% notes due November 2018; €600 million floating rate notes due April 2020‍​.Unit prices €1.25 billion 2.25% notes due September 2020; €650 million 0.75% notes due October 2022‍​.Unit also prices €750 million 3.00% notes due May 2024; and €750 million 3.25% notes due September 2024‍​.

BHP increases offer cap US bond repurchase plan

Aug 31 (Reuters) - BHP BILLITON PLC :BHP INCREASES OFFER CAP US BOND REPURCHASE PLAN.‍WILL SPEND US$1,941,124,380.13 PURCHASING NOTES UNDER EURO TENDER OFFERS​.‍HAS INCREASED GLOBAL AGGREGATE CAP FROM US$2,500,000,000 TO US$ 2,941,124,380.13​.‍OFFER CAP AMOUNT FOR REPURCHASE OF NOTES IN TENDER OFFERS IS THEREFORE US$1,000,000,000​.

BHP Billiton announces indicative results of euro bond repurchase plan

Aug 31 (Reuters) - BHP BILLITON PLC ::INDICATIVE RESULTS BHPS EURO BOND REPURCHASE PLAN.‍PRICING WILL TAKE PLACE AT OR AROUND 1.00 PM LONDON TIME, AUG. 31, 2017​.

BHP Billiton announces appointment of Terry Bowen and John Mogford to board

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Bhp Billiton Ltd :BHP board changes.Announced appointment of Terry Bowen and John Mogford to bhp board as independent non-executive directors.Malcolm Brinded has decided not to stand for re-election as a non-executive director at 2017 annual general meetings.Grant King has decided that he will not stand for election at 2017 annual general meetings of bhp.Grant King will retire from board on 31 august 2017.