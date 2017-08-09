Ballarpur Industries Ltd (BILT.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Ballarpur Industries Ltd ::Says noted resignation of Bimal Khandelwal as CFO.

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Ballarpur Industries Ltd ::June quarter consol loss 3.78 billion rupees versus loss of 1.66 billion rupees last year.June quarter consol total income 5.05 billion rupees versus 9.70 billion rupees last year.

July 25 (Reuters) - Ballarpur Industries Ltd :Allotted 637.9 million shares of INR 15.83 per share on preferential basis in terms of strategic debt restructuring of RBI.

June 15 (Reuters) - Ballarpur Industries Ltd :Seeks members' nod for issuance, allotment of shares to lenders in conversion of loans pursuant to SDR.

April 21 (Reuters) - Ballarpur Industries Ltd :Ballarpur Industries - appointed Bimal Khandelwal as the chief financial officer.

Ballarpur Industries Ltd : Clarifies on news item "Taurus MF to approach SEBI on BILT default" .Says co in discussions with investor.

Ballarpur Industries Ltd : Says June-quarter net loss 322.8 million rupees . Says June-quarter net sales 1.02 billion rupees . Net profit in June-quarter last year was 4.7 million rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 1.33 billion rupees .