Edition:
United States

Ballarpur Industries Ltd (BILT.NS)

BILT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

12.25INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs0.20 (+1.66%)
Prev Close
Rs12.05
Open
Rs12.20
Day's High
Rs12.30
Day's Low
Rs12.10
Volume
201,243
Avg. Vol
1,461,152
52-wk High
Rs22.85
52-wk Low
Rs11.35

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Ballarpur Industries notes resignation of Bimal Khandelwal as CFO
Wednesday, 9 Aug 2017 05:36am EDT 

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Ballarpur Industries Ltd ::Says noted resignation of Bimal Khandelwal as CFO.  Full Article

India's Ballarpur Industries June-qtr consol loss widens
Tuesday, 8 Aug 2017 09:16am EDT 

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Ballarpur Industries Ltd ::June quarter consol loss 3.78 billion rupees versus loss of 1.66 billion rupees last year.June quarter consol total income 5.05 billion rupees versus 9.70 billion rupees last year.  Full Article

Ballarpur Industries allots 637.9 mln shares on preferential basis in terms of SDR of RBI
Tuesday, 25 Jul 2017 05:22am EDT 

July 25 (Reuters) - Ballarpur Industries Ltd :Allotted 637.9 million shares of INR 15.83 per share on preferential basis in terms of strategic debt restructuring of RBI.  Full Article

Ballarpur Industries seeks members' nod for issuance of shares on conversion of loans
Thursday, 15 Jun 2017 03:28am EDT 

June 15 (Reuters) - Ballarpur Industries Ltd :Seeks members' nod for issuance, allotment of shares to lenders in conversion of loans pursuant to SDR.  Full Article

Ballarpur Industries appoints Bimal Khandelwal as CFO
Friday, 21 Apr 2017 09:06am EDT 

April 21 (Reuters) - Ballarpur Industries Ltd :Ballarpur Industries - appointed Bimal Khandelwal as the chief financial officer.  Full Article

Ballarpur Industries says co in discussions with investor on BILT default
Wednesday, 15 Mar 2017 08:37am EDT 

Ballarpur Industries Ltd : Clarifies on news item "Taurus MF to approach SEBI on BILT default" .Says co in discussions with investor.  Full Article

Ballarpur Industries posts June-qtr loss
Thursday, 1 Sep 2016 08:29am EDT 

Ballarpur Industries Ltd : Says June-quarter net loss 322.8 million rupees . Says June-quarter net sales 1.02 billion rupees . Net profit in June-quarter last year was 4.7 million rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 1.33 billion rupees .  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Ballarpur Industries Ltd News

» More BILT.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials