Ballarpur Industries Ltd (BILT.NS)
12.25INR
19 Oct 2017
Rs0.20 (+1.66%)
Rs12.05
Rs12.20
Rs12.30
Rs12.10
201,243
1,461,152
Rs22.85
Rs11.35
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Ballarpur Industries notes resignation of Bimal Khandelwal as CFO
Aug 9 (Reuters) - Ballarpur Industries Ltd
India's Ballarpur Industries June-qtr consol loss widens
Aug 8 (Reuters) - Ballarpur Industries Ltd
Ballarpur Industries allots 637.9 mln shares on preferential basis in terms of SDR of RBI
July 25 (Reuters) - Ballarpur Industries Ltd
Ballarpur Industries seeks members' nod for issuance of shares on conversion of loans
June 15 (Reuters) - Ballarpur Industries Ltd
Ballarpur Industries appoints Bimal Khandelwal as CFO
April 21 (Reuters) - Ballarpur Industries Ltd
Ballarpur Industries says co in discussions with investor on BILT default
Ballarpur Industries Ltd
Ballarpur Industries posts June-qtr loss
Ballarpur Industries Ltd