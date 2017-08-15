BIM Birlesik Magazalar AS (BIMAS.IS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Bim Q2 net profit rises 50% to 216.4 mln lira, revises 2017 revenue growth outlook to 20-23%

Aug 15 (Reuters) - BIM BIRLESIK MAGAZACILIK ::REPORTED ON MONDAY Q2 REVENUE OF 6.21 BILLION LIRA VERSUS 4.91 BILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.Q2 NET PROFIT WAS AT 216.4 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 143.9 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.Q2 EBITDA RISES 41 PERCENT TO 324.6 MILLION LIRA.REVISES 2017 REVENUE GROWTH OUTLOOK TO 20-23% (OLD 15-18%).

June 22 (Reuters) - Bim :TO ESTABLISH A %100 OWNED UNIT WITH 5.0 MILLION LIRA CAPITAL IN ORDER TO PROVIDE THE SUPPLY AND PACKAGING OF VARIOUS FOOD ITEMS ESPECIALLY RICE AND PULSE PRODUCTS SOLD IN THE COMPANY RETAIL STORES.‍​.

May 16 (Reuters) - PUBLIC DIsCLOSURE PLATFORM (KAP)::CHAIRMAN MUSTAFA LATIF TOPBAS TRANSFERS HIS 14.78 PCT DIRECT STAKE IN BIM << >> TO MERKEZ BEREKET GIDA AT 61.0 LIRA PER SHARE-KAP.THERE IS NO CHANGE IN MANAGEMENT AND CONTROL OF BIM AFTER THE TRANSACTION-KAP.MERKEZ BEREKET GIDA IS CONTROLLED BY BIM CHAIRMAN MUSTAFA LATIF TOPBAS - KAP.

May 8 (Reuters) - BIM BIRLESIK MAGAZALAR AS :Q1 NET PROFIT OF 197.9 MILLION LIRA ($55.35 MILLION) VERSUS 162.0 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.Q1 REVENUE OF 5.71 BILLION LIRA VERSUS 4.81 BILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.

BIM to increase share capital of its Morocco-based unit

April 21 (Reuters) - Bim Birlesik Magazalar As :Share capital of BIM Stores SARL, %100 owned subsidiary in Morocco, will be increased to 1,125,000,000 Moroccan Dirham ($112.07 million) from current capital of 985,000,000 Moroccan Dirham.77,479,000 Moroccan Dirham (around EUR 7 million) of the capital increase will be sourced by converting the loan given to BIM Stores SARL by Bim Birlesik Magazalar.The rest of the increase amounting 62,521,000 Moroccan Dirham (around EUR 6 million) will be paid in cash in two equal installments.

BIM AGM approves 2016 dividend increase

April 18 (Reuters) - Bim Birlesik Magazalar As :During the General Assembly meeting 2016 the proposal from Ahmet Afif Topbaş, one of the shareholders, regarding the increase of the profit distribution recommendation by the Board of Directors was submitted to the approval of the General Assembly and it was accepted by majority votes.AGM decides to pay total gross 1.5 lira net 1.275 lira ($0.3476) per share dividend for 2016 in two installments.Gross 0.9 lira net 0.765 lira to be paid as 1st dividend; gross 0.6 lira net 0.51 lira to be paid as 2nd dividend.

BIM proposes net 1.19 lira/shr dividend for 2016

BIM Birlesik Magazalar AS : Proposes to pay FY 2016 dividend of gross 1.4 lira ($0.3863) net 1.19 lira per share . Proposes distribution of cash dividend shall be proposed to be implemented in two installments, first installment be distributed as gross 0.80 lira net 0.68 lira for each share from 7th June and second installment as gross 0.60 lira net 0.51 lira for each share from 8th November .Proposes gross 425.0 million lira which corresponds to the 140 percent of the capital paid to the shareholders shall be distributed in cash.

Bim Birlesik Magazalar As : The buy-back program that was started in July 2016 is ended as of March 16 . Executive Committee Member & CFO Haluk Dortluoğlu is authorized to sell the shares which are bought within the buy-back program on the market if required . The total number of shares bought back within the program is 1,230280 in nominal which correspond 0.4052% of the company share capital 61.1 million lira ($16.85 million) paid for the transactions in total .The lowest and highest transaction prices per share were 46.74 lira and 52.05 lira, respectively and the average transaction price was 49.67 lira.

Turkish retailer BIM mulls opening 200-300 stores in Iran

Turkish retail company BIM Birlesik Magazalar AS aims to open 200-300 stores in Iran if it decides to go ahead and enter a market that was shut off due to economic sanctions until Jan. 2016. : In February, BIM authorized its executive committee to initiate research to explore opportunities and investment potential in Iran's retail market . Executive committee member Galip Aykac said the necessary processes to examine the potential in Iran and open stores in the country are proceeding rapidly. . Executive Committee Member and CFO Haluk Dortluoglu said that Iran's economy is likely to develop in the near future and he sees the country as an attractive market. . Globally, BIM plans to open 500 BIM and 25 FILE stores in 2017, Dortluoglu added. [nIKA53HX9s] .Shares rose 5 percent to 56.25 lira in afternoon trade..

Seek Bim Birlesik Magazalari :Said on Monday that, on the purpose of determining the opportunities and investment potential in retail market of Iran, Executive Committee shall be granted authorization to initiate marketing research studies and to follow entire process including opening stores when needed.