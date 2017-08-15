Biotest AG (BIOG_p.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Curetis partners with Biotest to support academic PEPPER Pentaglobin Peritonitis trial

Aug 15 (Reuters) - CURETIS NV ::CURETIS PARTNERS WITH BIOTEST << >> TO SUPPORT ACADEMIC PEPPER PENTAGLOBIN® PERITONITIS TRIAL WITH UNYVERO IAI APPLICATION.‍TO PROVIDE TESTING SERVICES FOR DIFFERENT SAMPLES FROM UP TO 200 PATIENTS WITH UNYVERO IAI APPLICATION.

Biotest H1 result swings to loss of 17.8 million euros

Aug 14 (Reuters) - BIOTEST AG ::H1 REVENUE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS FELL 11 PERCENT TO 247.1 MILLION EUR.H1 LOSS AFTER TAX -17.8 MILLION EUR VERSUS 7.7 MILLION EUR PROFIT YEAR AGO.‍EBIT OF CONTINUING OPERATIONS AMOUNTED TO EUR -20.2 MILLION IN FIRST HALF OF 2017 COMPARED TO PREVIOUS YEAR'S FIGURE OF EUR 33.3 MILLION​.‍TOTAL EARNINGS AFTER TAXES (EAT) AMOUNTED TO EUR -17.8 MILLION IN FIRST HALF OF 2017 (SAME PERIOD OF PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 7.7 MILLION)​.NOW FORECASTING SALES AT PREVIOUS YEAR'S LEVEL FOR CONTINUING OPERATIONS IN 2017, AFTER PREVIOUS FORECAST LOW SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENT INCREASE IN SALES​.FY EBIT F'CAST FOR CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF EUR 46-48 MILLION AND CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES OF APPROX EUR 40 MILLION HAVE BEEN REDUCED BY AROUND EUR 25 MILLION TO EUR 30 MILLION​.

Biotest takes over plasma supplier Cara Plasma s.r.o.

July 19 (Reuters) - BIOTEST AG ::‍BIOTEST TAKES OVER CARA PLASMA S.R.O. WITH ONE PLASMA COLLECTION CENTRE IN CZECH REPUBLIC​.

Tiancheng Pharmaceutical Holdings: offer for Biotest accepted for 89.9 pct of share capital‍​‍​

July 7 (Reuters) - BIOTEST AG :TIANCHENG (GERMANY) PHARMACEUTICAL HOLDINGS AG - AFTER END OF ADDITIONAL ACCEPTANCE PERIOD OFFER ACCEPTED FOR 17.8 MILLION BIOTEST SHARES, THAT IS 89.9% SHARE CAPITAL‍​‍​.

Biotest reaches 2nd milestone in expansion project

June 22 (Reuters) - BIOTEST AG :DGAP-NEWS: BIOTEST AG: BIOTEST REACHES 2ND MILESTONE IN BIOTEST NEXT LEVEL EXPANSION PROJECT.AUTHORITIES GRANT BUILDING APPROVAL.RELOCATION ACTIVITIES OF LABORATORIES AND OFFICES FOR PRODUCTION START IN JUNE.

Tiancheng Pharmaceutical Holdings: additional acceptance period for Biotest tender offer

June 21 (Reuters) - TIANCHENG PHARMACEUTICAL HOLDINGS AG::START OF MANDATORY ADDITIONAL ACCEPTANCE PERIOD FOR BIOTEST AG << >> TENDER OFFER.

Tiancheng Pharmaceutical Holdings says Kreissparkasse Biberach tenders 15.17 pct stake in Biotest

June 13 (Reuters) - BIOTEST AG :TIANCHENG PHARMACEUTICAL HOLDINGS AG - KREISSPARKASSE BIBERACH TENDERS 15.17% STAKE IN BIOTEST AG INTO TIANCHENG (GERMANY) PHARMACEUTICAL HOLDINGS AG'S TENDER OFFER.

Biotest ‍sells US therapy business to Adma Biologics, Inc.​

June 7 (Reuters) - BIOTEST AG ::‍SOLD US THERAPY BUSINESS TO ADMA BIOLOGICS, INC.​.‍RECEIVES 50% MINUS ONE SHARE OF ADMA​.‍RECEIVES ALSO DISTRIBUTION RIGHTS OF SPECIFIED CURRENT PRODUCT AND A RIGHT OF FIRST OFFER FOR DISTRIBUTION OF FUTURE PRODUCTS OF ADMA FOR EUROPE, NEAR AND MIDDLE EAST AND SELECTED ASIAN COUNTRIES​.‍AS PART OF TRANSACTION, BIOTEST HAS CONTRIBUTED EUR11.5 MILLION IN CASH AS WELL AS A EUR14 MILLION LOAN​.

Biotest says board recommends to accept tender offer of Creat Group

June 1 (Reuters) - BIOTEST AG ::JOINT REASONED STATEMENT OF BIOTEST AG - MANAGEMENT BOARD AND SUPERVISORY BOARD RECOMMEND TO ACCEPT TENDER OFFER OF CREAT GROUP.MANAGEMENT AND SUPERVISORY BOARD WERE ADVISED BY CREDIT SUISSE, WHICH HAS ISSUED WRITTEN FAIRNESS OPINION IN WHICH IT CONCLUDES THAT OFFER PRICE FOR BIOTEST SHAREHOLDERS IS FAIR TO SUCH SHAREHOLDERS FROM A FINANCIAL POINT OF VIEW.

Public cash offer for Biotest shares launched

May 18 (Reuters) - Tiancheng (Germany) Pharmaceutical Holdings Ag, A Company Indirectly Controlled By Creat Group Corporation Says Has Launched Public Cash Offer For Biotest Ag :.