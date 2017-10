Biocon Ltd (BION.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Biocon says ‍U.S. FDA issued complete response letter for proposed biosimilar Pegfilgrastim​

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Biocon Ltd ::Says ‍US FDA issues complete response letter (CRL) for proposed biosimilar Pegfilgrastim​.Says ‍CRL did not raise any questions on biosimilarity, pharmacokinetic/pharmacodynamic data, clinical data or immunogenicity​.Says ‍do not expect CRL to impact commercial launch timing of biosimilar Pegfilgrastim in US​.‍CRL relates to pending update of BLA with certain data from facility requalification activities post recent plant modifications​.

Biocon says US FDA completes inspection with no observations for Vishakhapatnam facility

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Biocon Ltd :Says Biocon's facility in Vishakhapatnam completes USFDA inspection with no observations.

Biocon says insulins facility in Malaysia gets EU GMP compliance certificate

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Biocon Ltd :Says Biocon's insulins facility in Malaysia receives EU GMP compliance certificate.

Biocon announces partnership with JDRF to support study of oral insulin drug candidate

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Biocon Ltd :Says JDRF supports biocon study of novel, fast-acting oral insulin tregopil for type 1 diabetes treatment.

Biocon says USFDA target action date for trastuzumab reset to Dec 3, 2017

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Biocon Ltd :Says USFDA target action date for trastuzumab reset to December 3, 2017.Says extension will have no impact on anticipated timetable for commercialization of product in US.

Biocon says on track to complete corrective actions related to Trastuzumab, Pegfilgrastim facilties by qtr-end

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Biocon Ltd ::European regulatory authorities had informed co the need for a re-inspection of drug product facilty for Trastuzumab and Pegfilgrastim.On track to complete corrective, preventive actions by end of this quarter; co to seek re-inspection, re-submission thereafter.Request for withdrawal of dossiers and re-submission is part of EMA procedural requirements linked to re-inspection, & to be considered by EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use.

India's Biocon June qtr net profit 813 mln rs vs. 1.67 bln rs year-ago

July 27 (Reuters) - India's Biocon Ltd ::June quarter net income 813 million rupees versus 1.67 billion rupees year-ago.June quarter total revenue 9.88 billion rupees versus. 10.33 billion rupees year-ago.India's Biocon says outlook for FY18 cautious, depends on regulatory approvals and tender outcomes for biosimilars.Biocon says anticipate gst impact to roll‐over into Q2FY18, but situation would normalize by end of H1 2018.

Biocon allots bonus shares in 2:1 ratio

June 19 (Reuters) - Biocon Ltd :Says allotment of bonus equity shares.Says allotment in the ratio of 2:1.

Biocon says co already responded to USFDA on observations of recent audit

May 10 (Reuters) - Biocon Ltd :Says Biocon statement in response to media reports on USFDA form 483s for Biocon Limited.Says co had already responded to USFDA on all observations of recent audit.

U.S. FDA issues form 483 to Biocon Bangalore facility

May 9 (Reuters) - Biocon Ltd :FDA issues form 483 dated april 7 to Biocon Bangalore facility.