Biomerieux SA (BIOX.PA)

Biomerieux Q3 sales up at ‍​1.67 billion euros

Oct 18 (Reuters) - BIOMERIEUX SA ::Q3 SALES EUR ‍​1.67 BILLION VERSUS EUR 1.51 BILLION YEAR AGO.

Biomerieux H1 operating income rises to 163 million euros

Aug 30 (Reuters) - BIOMERIEUX SA ::IS NOW TARGETING ORGANIC SALES GROWTH FOR FULL YEAR OF BETWEEN 9 PCT AND 10 PCT.EUR 1,134 MILLION IN SALES ‍​IN H1, UP 13.3 PCT AS REPORTED.IS NOW AIMING TO DELIVER FULL-YEAR CONTRIBUTIVE OPERATING INCOME BEFORE NON-RECURRING ITEMS OF BETWEEN EUR 330 MILLION AND EUR 345 MILLION.IN H1 18 PCT INCREASE IN NET INCOME TO EUR 101 MILLION.2017 FINANCIAL TARGETS REVISED: ORGANIC GROWTH IN SALES OF BETWEEN 9 PCT AND 10 PCT ‍​.H1 OPERATING INCOME EUR 163 MILLION VERSUS EUR 146 MILLION YEAR AGO.

Biomérieux receives FDA clearance for expanded pathogen identification capability on VITEK® MS

July 31 (Reuters) - BIOMERIEUX SA : :BIOMÉRIEUX RECEIVES FDA CLEARANCE FOR EXPANDED PATHOGEN IDENTIFICATION CAPABILITY ON VITEK® MS.

Sysmex and Biomérieux agreed to dissolve JV Sysmex Biomérieux co., ltd.

July 27 (Reuters) - BIOMERIEUX SA : :SYSMEX AND BIOMÉRIEUX AGREED TO DISSOLVE THE JOINT VENTURE SYSMEX BIOMÉRIEUX CO., LTD..‍SYSMEX AND BIOMÉRIEUX HAVE AGREED TO TRANSFER ALL OF SYSMEX' HOLDINGS IN SYSMEX BIOMÉRIEUX TO BIOMÉRIEUX​.SYSMEX WILL TRANSFER ALL OF ITS HOLDINGS IN SYSMEX BIOMÉRIEUX (34% OF SHARES) TO BIOMÉRIEUX.‍DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT RELATING TO DISTRIBUTION OF BIOMÉRIEUX PRODUCTS IN JAPAN BETWEEN SYSMEX AND SYSMEX BIOMÉRIEUX WILL ALSO TERMINATE AS OF OCTOBER 31, 2017​.‍SYSMEX WILL CONTINUE TO PROVIDE CUSTOMER SERVICE IN JAPAN FOR BIOMÉRIEUX PRODUCTS UNTIL MARCH 31, 2018​.‍SHARE TRANSFER DATE OCTOBER 31, 2017 (SCHEDULED)​.

Biomerieux H1 sales up at 1,134 million euros

July 20 (Reuters) - BIOMERIEUX SA ::SALES UP 11.3% OVER FIRST HALF AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES AND SCOPE OF CONSOLIDATION​.H1 €1,134 MILLION IN SALES‍​.‍FOR 2017 CONFIDENT THAT IT WILL ACHIEVE HIGHER END OF ITS TARGET ORGANIC SALES GROWTH RANGE OF BETWEEN 8% AND 9%​.

Biomerieux receives FDA clearance for BioFire’s FilmArray Respiratory Panel 2 (RP2)

June 1 (Reuters) - BIOMERIEUX SA ::BIOMÉRIEUX RECEIVES FDA CLEARANCE FOR BIOFIRE’S FILMARRAY RESPIRATORY PANEL 2 (RP2).BIOMÉRIEUX RECEIVES FDA CLEARANCE FOR BIOFIRE'S FILMARRAY RESPIRATORY PANEL 2 (RP2).‍FILMARRA RP2 REDUCES SAMPLE-TO-RESULT TIME TO ONLY 45 MINUTES WHILE ENHANCING PATHOGEN COVERAGE AND OVERALL SENSITIVITY​.FILMARRAY RP2 REDUCES SAMPLE-TO-RESULT TIME TO ONLY 45 MINUTES WHILE ENHANCING PATHOGEN COVERAGE AND OVERALL SENSITIVITY.‍FOLLOWS ANNOUNCEMENT IN APRIL THAT FILMARRAY(®) RESPIRATORY PANEL 2 PLUS (RP2PLUS) IS CE MARKED​.

Biomerieux Q1 Consolidated sales rise to 568 million euros

April 20 (Reuters) - Biomerieux SA ::Consolidated sales rose to 568 million euros ($609.18 million) for the first three months of 2017, up from 489 million euros in the same period one year earlier.

Biomerieux receives FDA 510(k) clearance for BacT/ALERT VIRTUO fully automated blood culture system

Biomerieux Sa :Biomerieux receives FDA 510(k) clearance for its BacT/ALERT VIRTUO fully automated blood culture system.

Biomerieux FY sales up 7.1 pct as reported at 2.10 billion euros

Biomerieux Sa : Board of directors will recommend that shareholders at annual meeting on May 30 approve a dividend of 1.00 euros per share . FY sales 2.10 billion euros ($2.22 billion) versus 1.97 billion euros year ago . 2017 objectives: . organic growth in sales of between 8 pct and 9 pct . Dividend is unchanged from dividend paid previous year . FY earnings per share 4.54 euros versus 2.80 euros year ago . Dividend would represent a total payout of 39.5 million euros, to be paid on June 8, 2017. . 2017 objectives: contributive operating income before non-recurring items of between 300 million euros and 315 million euros .FY operating income 282 million euros versus 195 million euros year ago.

Biomerieux launches first FDA-cleared procalcitonin assay

Biomerieux SA :Biomérieux’s VIDAS BRAHMS PCT becomes the first FDA-cleared procalcitonin assay as an aid for antibiotic stewardship in respiratory infections and sepsis.