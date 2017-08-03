Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (BIP_u.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Q2 loss $0.06 per unit

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Lp ::Q2 loss $0.06 per unit.Brookfield infrastructure reports second quarter 2017 results.Q2 earnings per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP qtrly ‍FFO $0.80​ per unit.

Brookfield Infrastructure Q1 earnings per share $0.03

May 4 (Reuters) - Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Lp ::Brookfield infrastructure reports first quarter 2017 results.Q1 earnings per share $0.03.Qtrly ffo per unit $0.71.

Brookfield Infrastructure to issue $400 mln of medium-term notes

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Lp : Brookfield Infrastructure to issue $400 million of medium-term notes . Brookfield Infrastructure Partners-agreed to issue $400 million aggregate principal amount of re-opening of 3.315% medium-term notes, series 5, due feb 2024 . Brookfield Infrastructure Partners lp - intends to use proceeds from sale of additional notes to partially refinance indebtedness that will mature in oct 2017 . Brookfield Infrastructure Partners -additional notes will be issued at $101.21 plus accrued interest, with effective yield of 3.113% if held to maturity .Brookfield Infrastructure Partners-terms of notes to be identical to terms of $300 million principal amount of 3.315% medium-term notes,series 5,due feb 2024.

Brookfield Infrastructure to issue $300 mln of medium-term notes

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Lp : Brookfield Infrastructure to issue $300 million of medium-term notes . Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Lp - agreed to sell $300 million aggregate principal amount of medium-term notes, series 5 due February 22, 2024 . Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Lp - notes will bear interest at a rate of 3.315 pct per annum, payable semi-annually .Brookfield infrastructure - intends to use net proceeds from sale of notes to partially refinance indebtedness that will mature in Oct 2017.

Brookfield Infrastructure posts Q4 FFO per unit $0.69

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Lp : Brookfield Infrastructure reports 2016 year-end results . Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP says board of directors has declared a quarterly distribution in amount of $0.435 per unit . Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP says distribution represents an 11 pct increase compared to prior year . Qtrly FFO per unit $0.69 .Q4 FFO per share view $0.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Reliance Communications signs agreements with Brookfield Infrastructure for sale of towers business

Reliance Communications Ltd : Tower business to be demerged into a separate company to be 100% owned and independently managed by Brookfield Infrastructure . RCom to also receive ‘B’ class non voting shares in towerco providing 49% future economic upside from the business . RCom will continue to hold 50% stake in Aircel JV and 49% upside in towers business to be monetised at appropriate time . Reliance Communications signs binding agreements with Brookfield Infrastructure and institutional partners for sale of towers business . Says RCom to receive upfront cash payment of 110 billion rupees (US$ 1.6 billion) . Says RCom and RJio to continue as major long term tenants . Says RCom to utilise cash 110 billion rupees solely to reduce debt . RCom expects significant future value creation from the B class shares .RCom to enjoy certain information and other rights, but will not be involved directly or indirectly in management and operations of new co.

Brookfield Infrastructure announces $750 mln equity offering

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Lp : Brookfield infrastructure announces $750 million equity offering . Brookfield infrastructure partners lp- agreed to issue 15.6 million L.P. Units, on a bought deal basis at a price of $32.00 per L.P. Unit . Brookfield infrastructure-intend to use portion of proceeds,proceeds of concurrent private placement, to fund increase in investment in pending nts deal .Brookfield infrastructure says any proceeds not used for nts transaction will be used to fund a portion of growing backlog of organic growth projects.

Brookfield Infrastructure Consortium to acquire South American Natural Gas Transmission Utility

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP : Brookfield Infrastructure Consortium to acquire South American Natural Gas Transmission Utility . Deal for approximately US$5.2 billion . Petrobras, as a 10% owner in NTS, will have customary governance rights commensurate with size of its interest . Will fund proportionate share of up-front payment from existing liquidity which totalled about US$2 billion at June 30, 2016 . Have reached agreement to acquire a 90% controlling stake in Nova Transportadora Do Sudeste S.A. . Brookfield Infrastructure's investment will be a minimum of approximately 20% of transaction, representing about US$825 million . Brookfield Asset Management has agreed to participate initially for an approximate 30% interest in consortium .Purchase price payable in 2 tranches; up-front payment of us$4.3 billion on closing,balance payable on 5th anniversary of closing.

Brookfield Infrastructure may issue limited partnership units in one or more offerings

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP :Files to say may issue limited partnership units in one or more offerings; size undisclosed - SEC filing.

Brookfield Infrastructure -Announcement regarding Asciano transaction

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Lp : Says Supreme Court of New South Wales has made orders approving proposed scheme of arrangement .Says transaction is now expected to close on August 19th, 2016.