Birchcliff Energy Ltd (BIR.TO)

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Birchcliff Energy Ltd :Birchcliff Energy Ltd provides operational update and announces closing of $31.7 million asset sale.Birchcliff says ‍it is re-affirming its 2017 Q4 average production guidance of 79,000 to 80,000 boe/d​.Also re-affirming 2017 annual average production guidance of 67,000 to 68,000 boe/d​.

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Birchcliff Energy Ltd :Birchcliff Energy Ltd - does not intend to exercise its right to redeem its cumulative redeemable preferred shares, series A on September 30, 2017.

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Birchcliff Energy Ltd :Birchcliff announces second quarter 2017 results and updated guidance.Q2 earnings per share C$0.06.Q2 earnings per share view C$0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Birchcliff Energy Ltd - ‍board of directors has approved an increased 2017 capital expenditure budget to approximately $404 million​.Birchcliff Energy Ltd - ‍net capital expenditures in 2017 are expected to be approximately $262 million​.Birchcliff Energy Ltd - ‍updated 2017 production guidance​.Birchcliff Energy Ltd - ‍2017 annual average production is expected to be 67,000 to 68,000 boe/d​.Birchcliff Energy Ltd - ‍Q4 average production is expected to be 79,000 to 80,000 boe/d​.Birchcliff Energy Ltd - ‍quarterly average production of 64,636 boe/d, a 64 percent increase from 39,513 boe/d in Q2 of 2016​.

May 12 (Reuters) - Birchcliff Energy Ltd ::Birchcliff Energy Ltd announces director election results from 2017 annual and special meeting of shareholders and board changes.Following shareholder meeting, Larry A. Shaw stepped down as chairman of board.Birchcliff Energy Ltd- Jeffery Tonken, president and chief executive officer and a director of Birchcliff, was appointed as chairman.

May 10 (Reuters) - Birchcliff Energy Ltd ::Birchcliff Energy Ltd announces first quarter 2017 results, a return to profitability and continued operational success.Q1 earnings per share C$0.11.Q1 earnings per share view C$0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Birchcliff Energy Ltd says record quarterly average production of 61,662 boe/d, a 47% increase from 41,958 boe/d in Q1 of 2016.Qtrly FFO $0.26/basic common share.Birchcliff Energy Ltd says estimated 2017 annual average production 70,000 - 74,000 boe/d.Birchcliff Energy Ltd says estimated 2017 Q4 average production 80,000 - 82,000 boe/d.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd : Birchcliff Energy Ltd. Announces increase in ownership by Seymour Schulich . Birchcliff Energy Ltd - seymour schulich has informed birchcliff that he recently acquired control and direction over additional 2 million common shares . Birchcliff Energy - Schulich now beneficially owns or exercises control or direction over about 15% of current issued and outstanding shares of co .Birchcliff Energy Ltd - acquired 2 million common shares exchange at an average purchase price of $7.84 per common share.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd : Birchcliff Energy Ltd. announces increase in ownership by Seymour Schulich . Seymour Schulich informed Birchcliff that he recently acquired control and direction over an additional 500,000 common shares . Schulich now beneficially owns/controls approximately 14% of current issued and outstanding common shares of co .Seymour Schulich acquired additional 500,000 common shares of Birchcliff at a purchase price of $7.67 per common share.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd : Birchcliff Energy Ltd - seymour schulich has acquired an additional 2.5 million common shares of Birchcliff .Birchcliff Energy Ltd - Birchcliff has signed agreements for firm service transportation of 175,000 gj/d of natural gas.