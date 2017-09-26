ABC Arbitrage SA (BITI.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

ABC Arbitrage H1 net income decreases to 12 million euros

Sept 26 (Reuters) - ABC ARBITRAGE SA : :H1 NET INCOME EUR ‍​ 12.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 16.4 MILLION YEAR AGO.H1 NET REVENUES EUR ‍​23.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 28.2 MILLION YEAR AGO.Q3 HAS BEEN MARKED BY RECORD LOW VOLATILITY, DROP IN TRADING VOLUMES AND SLOWDOWN IN MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS TRANSACTIONS.

Abc Arbitrage BSAA 2011 to be admitted to Marche Libre on May 3

April 28 (Reuters) - ABC Arbitrage SA ::BSAA 2011 to be admitted to Marche Libre on date of May 3.4.7 million BSAA 2011 to be admitted at a unit price of EUR 0.45 ($0.4891) for a total value of EUR 2.1 million.

ABC Arbitrage FY net income rises to 30.5 million euros

ABC Arbitrage SA : FY net income EUR 30.5 million ($33.12 million) versus EUR 24.2 million year ago . Proposes FY dividend of EUR 0.25 per share .Confirms determination to achieve significant returns, with goal of generating at least EUR 90 million in cumulative consolidated net income over coming three-year period.

ABC Arbitrage H1 net income rises to 16.4 million euros

ABC Arbitrage SA : H1 net income 16.4 million euros ($18.44 million) versus 10.2 million euros year ago . H1 2016 results: 16.4 million euros (up 60 pct) . H1 revenue 28.2 million euros versus 22.6 million euros year ago .Board of directors has confirmed that it will pay a distribution of 0.20 euro per share.

ABC Arbitrage to recommend dividend of 0.2 euro per share

ABC Arbitrage SA:The board will recommend a dividend of 0.20 euro per share.The dividend is in addition to the 0.20 euro distribution paid in December 2015.

ABC Arbitrage SA to distribute 0.20 euro interim dividend

ABC Arbitrage SA:To distribute 0.20 euro interim dividend.Ex-date: Dec 17, 2015.Payment date: Dec 21, 2015.