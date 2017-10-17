Bajaj Holdings and Investment Ltd (BJAT.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Bajaj Holdings and Investment Sept-qtr consol profit up about 39 pct

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Bajaj Holdings and Investment Ltd :Sept quarter consol PAT 2.16 billion rupees.Sept quarter consol revenue from operations 2.67 billion rupees.Consol PAT in Sept quarter last year was 1.55 billion rupees; consol revenue from operations was 2.68 billion rupees.Consol Sept quarter share of profit after tax of associates 6.18 billion rupees versus 5.43 billion rupees last year.

India's Bajaj Holdings and Investment June-qtr consol profit up about 12 pct

July 20 (Reuters) - Bajaj Holdings And Investment Ltd ::Consol June quarter net profit 6.36 billion rupees.Consol June quarter total revenue 1.55 billion rupees.Consol June quarter share of profit on investment in associates 5.25 billion rupees versus 4.80 billion rupees year ago.Consol net profit in June quarter last year was 5.66 billion rupees as per IND-AS; consol total revenue was 1.20 billion rupees.

India's Bajaj Holdings & Investment consol March-qtr profit marginally down

May 18 (Reuters) - Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd :Consol March quarter net profit 5.63 billion rupees.Consol March quarter total revenue 1.81 billion rupees.Consol net profit in March quarter last year was 5.64 billion rupees; consol total revenue was 1.25 billion rupees.

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Dec-qtr profit rises

Bajaj Holdings and Investment Ltd : Consol Dec quarter net profit 6.47 billion rupees . Consol Dec quarter income from operations 2.77 billion rupees . Consol Dec quarter share of profit on investment in associates 5.22 billion rupees versus 4.75 billion rupees year ago .Consol net profit in dec quarter last year was 5.21 billion rupees.

Bajaj Holdings and Investment consol Sept qtr profit up about 23 pct

Bajaj Holdings and Investment Ltd : Bajaj Holdings and Investment Ltd - consol sept quarter net profit 6.98 billion rupees . Bajaj Holdings and Investment Ltd - consol sept quarter net sales and income from operations 2.64 billion rupees . Bajaj Holdings and Investment Ltd - consol sept quarter share of profit after tax of associates 5.43 billion rupees .Bajaj Holdings and Investment Ltd - consol net profit in sept quarter last year was 5.68 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales and income from operations was 1.10 billion rupees.

Bajaj Holdings and Investment June-qtr consol profit down about 8 pct

Bajaj Holdings and Investment Ltd : June-quarter consol net profit 5.66 billion rupees . June-quarter consol net sales 1.18 billion rupees . June-quarter share of profit on investment in associates 4.80 billion rupees versus 4.89 billion rupees year ago . Consol net profit in June quarter last year was 6.13 billion rupees; consol net sales was 1.63 billion rupees .

Bajaj Holdings and Investment March-qtr consol profit up about 7.5 pct

Bajaj Holdings and Investment Ltd : March-quarter consol net profit 5.64 billion rupees versus net profit of 5.25 billion rupees year ago . March-quarter consol net sales 1.22 billion rupees versus 839.8 million rupees year ago . March-quarter share of profit after tax of associates 4.71 billion rupees versus 4.82 billion rupees year ago . Recommended final dividend of 7.50 rupees per share .

Bajaj Holdings And Investment Ltd declares interim dividend

Bajaj Holdings And Investment Ltd:Declared interim dividend at the rate of 25 Indian rupees per equity share of 10 Indian rupees each (i.e.250%), for the financial year ending March 31, 2016.