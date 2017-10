Bajaj Electricals Ltd (BJEL.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Bajaj Electricals Ltd :Says Morphy Richards launches global range of products in India.Says products will be made available in Indian market starting first week of September.

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Bajaj Electricals Ltd :Says bagging of transmission line order from transmission corporation of telangana limited worth INR 3.91 billion.Says completion period is 18 months.

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Bajaj Electricals Ltd ::Says performance of consumer products segment was impacted primarily on account of drop in sales ahead of GST rollout.Says "believe that GST will have a positive impact on the company in terms of input tax credit and better market share".

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Bajaj Electricals Ltd ::India's bajaj electricals ltd - june quarter net profit 205 million rupees versus 228.7 million rupees last year.Bajaj electricals ltd - june quarter total income from operations 10.29 billion rupees versus 9.59 billion rupees last year.

May 29 (Reuters) - Bajaj Electricals Ltd :Says dividend at INR 2.80 per share has been recommended.March quarter net profit 384.2 million rupees.March quarter total income from operations 12.78 billion rupees.Net profit in March quarter last year was 352.4 million rupees as per IND-AS; total income from operations was 13.64 billion rupees.

Bajaj Electricals Ltd :Says entered into a trademark licence agreement with Morphy Richards Limited.

Bajaj Electricals Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 297.1 million rupees . Dec quarter total income from operations 10.55 billion rupees .Net profit in Dec quarter last year was 360 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 11.35 billion rupees.

Bajaj Electricals Ltd : June-quarter net profit 228.7 million rupees . June-quarter total income from operations 9.59 billion rupees . Net profit in June-quarter last year was 204.3 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 10.05 billion rupees .

Bajaj Electricals Ltd : Says March-quarter net profit 346.9 million rupees versus net profit of 468.9 million rupees year ago . Says March-quarter net sales 13.51 billion rupees versus 13.03 billion rupees year ago .

Bajaj Electricals Ltd:Declares interim dividend for FY 2015-16 at 140% i.e. 2.80 Indian rupees per share on 10,09,48,976 equity shares of 2 Indian rupees each.