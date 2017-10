Bajaj Finserv Ltd (BJFS.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Bajaj Finserv Sept-qtr consol profit

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Bajaj Finserv Ltd :Sept quarter consol net profit 6.52 billion rupees.Sept quarter consol revenue from operations 31.36 billion rupees.Consol net profit in sept quarter last year was 5.76 billion rupees; consol revenue from operations was 23.75 billion rupees.

India's Bajaj Finserv June quarter consol net profit up 21.7 pct

July 19 (Reuters) - Bajaj Finserv Ltd ::June quarter consol net profit 6.55 billion rupees.June quarter consol total revenue 65.81 billion rupees.Consol net profit in june quarter last year was 5.38 billion rupees; consol total revenue 52.34 billion rupees.

Bajaj Finserv seeks members' nod for reappointment of Sanjiv Bajaj as md

June 28 (Reuters) - Bajaj Finserv Ltd ::Seeks members' nod for reappointment of Sanjiv Bajaj as MD.

India's Bajaj Finserv March-qtr consol profit up 3 pct

May 17 (Reuters) - Bajaj Finserv Ltd :Consol march quarter net profit 5.35 billion rupees.Consol march quarter total revenue 70.43 billion rupees.Recommended dividend of 1.75 rupees per share.Consol net profit in march quarter last year was 5.18 billion rupees; consol total revenue 63.12 billion rupees.

Bajaj Finserv June-qtr consol profit rises 15.12 pct

Bajaj Finserv Ltd : Says June-quarter consol net profit 5.38 billion rupees . June-quarter consol total income from operations 29.12 billion rupees . Consol net profit in June-quarter last year was 4.67 billion rupees ; consol total income from operations was 22.12 billion rupees .

Bajaj Finserv March-qtr consol profit falls about 27 pct

Bajaj Finserv Ltd : March-quarter consol net profit 5.18 billion rupees; March-quarter consol total income from operations 25.67 billion rupees .

Bajaj Finserv confirms final dividend

Bajaj Finserv Ltd : Interim dividend at the rate of rs.1.75 per share confirmed by the board of directors on may 24, 2016 as final dividend .

Bajaj Finserv Ltd declares interim dividend

Bajaj Finserv Ltd:Declared interim dividend at the rate of 1.75 Indian rupees per equity share of 5 Indian rupees each (i.e. 35%), for the financial year ending March 31, 2016.