Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd (BJHN.NS)

India's Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar June-qtr loss narrows

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd :June quarter net loss 250.8 million rupees versus loss 773.8 million rupees year ago.June quarter total income 17.98 billion rupees versus 13.79 billion rupees last year.

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar says JLF decides to take co's loan account to S4A

June 23 (Reuters) - Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd ::Co's JLF decided that co's loan account will be taken up for consideration under 'scheme for sustainable structuring of stressed assets'.Says proposal for sale of co-generation power business of company has been shelved.Says bankers shall evaluate and formulate resolution plan as envisaged in scheme for implementation.

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar March-qtr profit surges

May 25 (Reuters) - Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd ::Says did not recommend any dividend.March quarter net profit 2.59 billion rupees.March quarter total income 16.88 billion rupees.Net profit in March quarter last year was 1.29 billion rupees as per IND-AS; total income was 17.53 billion rupees.

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar approves sale of co-generation power business in Uttar Pradesh to LPGCL

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd : Approved sale and transfer of co-generation power business of capacity of 449 MW located in uttar pradesh to LPGCL . Co has also negotiated escalation to tariff for power and margin on steam to be bought by co from LPGCL . Says entire amount of cash consideration to be utilised towards advance repayment of existing term debt .Deal expected to be completed by june 30, 2017.

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Dec qtr loss narrows

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd : Dec quarter net loss 366.3 million rupees . Dec quarter total income from operations 7.28 billion rupees .Net loss in dec quarter last year was 701.4 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 7.67 billion rupees.

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar seeks members' nod for approval of sale, transfer of co-generation power business

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd :Seeks members' nod for approval of sale and transfer of co-generation power business.

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar approves sale of co-generation power business for about 18 bln rupees

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd : Considered approval of sale, transfer of co-generation power business to Lalitpur Power Generation Co for about 18 billion rupees .Entire cash consideration is proposed to be utilised by Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar towards advance repayment of existing term debt.

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar posts March-qtr profit

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd : Says March-quarter net profit 1.26 billion rupees versus net loss of 5.39 billion rupees year ago . Says March-quarter net sales 16.19 billion rupees versus 11.81 billion rupees year ago .