Besiktas Futbol Yatirimlari Sanayi ve Ticaret AS (BJKAS.IS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Besiktas Q1 net profit shrinks to 2.8 million lira

Oct 11 (Reuters) - BESIKTAS ::REPORTED ON TUESDAY Q1 REVENUE OF 184.0 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 148.6 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.Q1 NET PROFIT WAS 2.8 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 38.5 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO .

Besiktas FY net result swings to profit of 4.7 million lira

Aug 10 (Reuters) - BESIKTAS ::REPORTED ON WEDNESDAY FY REVENUE OF 582.9 MILLION LIRA VS 407.5 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.FY NET PROFIT OF 4.7 MILLION LIRA VS LOSS OF 58.7 MLN LIRA YEAR AGO.

Besiktas extends advertising rights contract with Kalde Klima

April 19 (Reuters) - Besiktas ::Extends advertising rights contract with Kalde Klima for 7.0 million lira ($1.91 million) plus VAT to include 2017-2018 season.

Besiktas Q3 net loss narrows to 22.2 million lira

Besiktas Futbol Yatirimlari Sanayi ve Ticaret AS : Reported on Monday Q3 revenue of 123.5 million lira ($33.17 million) versus 81.0 million lira year ago .Q3 net loss was 22.2 million lira versus 23.9 million lira year ago.

Besiktas extends sponsorship deal with Vodafone Telekomunikasyon for 2 seasons

Besiktas :Said on Monday that extends sponsorship agreement with Vodafone Telekomunikasyon for 2 seasons (2017-2018 and 2018-2019) at $10 million plus VAT.

Besiktas Q2 2016 net loss widens to 13.4 million lira

Besiktas : Q2 2016 net loss of 13.4 million lira ($3.50 million) versus loss of 7.9 million lira year ago .Q2 2016 revenue of 137.8 million lira versus 92.7 million lira year ago.

Besiktas proposes not to pay FY dividend

Besiktas :Proposes not to pay FY dividend for the fiscal period of June 1, 2015-May 31, 2016.

Besiktas Q1 net result turns to profit of 38.5 million lira

Besiktas : Q1 net profit of 38.5 million lira ($12.61 million) versus loss of 16.5 million lira year ago .Q1 revenue of 148.6 million lira versus 111.7 million lira year ago.

Besiktas to pay EUR 2.5 mln to FC Porto for transfer of Vincent Aboubakar

Besiktas Futbol Yatirimlari Sanayi Ve Ticaret As :To pay 2.5 million euro ($2.79 million) to FC Porto for temporary transfer of Vincent Aboubakar for 2016-2017 season.

Besiktas FY net loss narrows to 58.7 million lira

Besiktas : Reported on Tuesday FY revenue of 407.5 million lira ($137.46 million) versus 222.8 million lira year ago .FY net loss was 58.7 million lira versus loss of 132.0 million lira year ago.