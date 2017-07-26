Bankia SA (BKIA.MC)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

July 26 (Reuters) - Spain's Bankia CEO Jose Sevilla: :Says he sees more possibilities for the government to sell further stakes in Bankia after merger with BMN..Says an increase of Bankia's free float would be positive after Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said in an interview on Sunday he expected a sale after summer. .Source text for Eikon: nL5N1KE09Z.Further company coverage: BKIA.MC.

July 26 (Reuters) - Spain's Bankia CEO Jose Sevilla::Says expects the lender to end 2017 with a bad loan ratio of around 8.5 percent, down from 9.1 percent at end-June.

July 26 (Reuters) - BANKIA SA ::H1 NET PROFIT 514 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 481 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO.H1 NET INTEREST INCOME 995 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 1.12 BILLION EUROS YEAR AGO.Q2 NET PROFIT 210 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 245 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO.Q2 NET INTEREST INCOME 491 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 546 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO.CET1 FULLY LOADED CAPITAL RATIO 13.82 PERCENT AT END OF JUNE VERSUS 13.02 PERCENT AT END OF DEC 2016.BAD LOAN RATIO 9.1 PERCENT AT END OF JUNE VERSUS 9.8 PERCENT AT END OF DEC 2016.ROE PROFITABILITY RATIO 8.6 PERCENT AT END OF JUNE VERSUS 8.2 PERCENT AT END OF DEC 2016.

June 30 (Reuters) - Spain's Bankia ::Says it will issue 750 million euros ($855.60 million) in contingent convertible bonds to strengthen the bank's solvency.

Bankia to carry out CoCo issue

June 30 (Reuters) - BANKIA SA ::TO CARRY OUT AN ISSUE OF PREFERRED SECURITIES CONTINGENTLY CONVERTIBLE INTO NEWLY ISSUED ORDINARY SHARES.SAYS ISSUANCE WITH EXCLUSION OF PRE-EMPTIVE SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS FOR SHAREHOLDERS, TARGETED ONLY AT PROFESSIONAL INVESTORS.

June 28 (Reuters) - BANKIA SA ::SAYS SELLS PORTFOLIO OF NON-PERFORMING LOANS (NPL) WITH NO MORTGAGE GUARANTEE WORTH 100 MILLION EUROS TO EOS SPAIN .SAYS OPERATION REDUCES NPL BALANCE BY 79 MILLION EUROS.

June 27 (Reuters) - Chairman of Spain's Bankia , Jose Ignacio Goirigolzarri::Says Spanish state could sell further stakes in Bankia this year, though said the decision is up to government.Says it is too early to talk about staff and branch reduction regarding the merger between Bankia and BMN .

June 27 (Reuters) - Chairman of Spain's Bankia , Jose Ignacio Goirigolzarri::Says expects the new entity resulting from the merger between Bankia and BMN to announce new strategic plan in 2018.

June 27 (Reuters) - Spain's Bankia CEO Jose Sevilla: :Says Bankia is focused on integration with BMN and is not considering any other acquisitions.Says integration with BMN will not change Bankia's dividend policy of reaching a pay-out ratio of 40 percent.Says that Bankia's dividend pay-out ratio could even rise above 40 percent in the medium term.

May 16 (Reuters) - BANKIA SA ::SAYS BOARD AGREED TO EXECUTE REVERSE SHARE SPLIT, INCREASING PAR VALUE OF SHARES FROM 0.25 EUR TO 1.00 EUR, EFFECTIVE AS OF JUNE 5.