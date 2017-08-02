Komercni Banka as (BKOM.PR)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Komercni Banka CFO says not changing dividend outlook for 2017

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Komercni Banka As :Komercni banka says expects fy 2017 cost of risk 10-20 bps, aiming for lower part of range.Komercni banka cfo confirms expects lending growth in mid to high single digits in 2017.Komercni banka cfo says not changing intention to propose dividend payout of 60 percent of recurring net profit achieved in 2017.Komercni banka cfo says expects flattish net banking income in 2017.For a story on Q2 results: nL5N1KO0O6.

Moody's: countercyclical buffer rise is credit positive for Czech banks

June 19 (Reuters) - Komercni Banka As Moneta Money Bank :Moody's says rise in countercyclical capital buffer is credit positive for Czech banks because it ensures that they focus on capital retention to preserve their existing solid capital bases amid strong loan growth.says capital levels at rated Czech banks are strong, with banks such as MONETA Money Bank, a.s.; Ceska Sporitelna, a.s.; Raiffeisenbank, a.s. and Ceskoslovenska Obchodni Banka, a.s. easily able meet the new capital requirements.says increase in the buffer will challenge the cushion that Komercni Banka a.s. and UniCredit Bank Czech Republic and Slovakia, a.s. have over their minimum capital requirements, and these banks might have to address that challenge by limiting dividend payouts further, reducing risk-weighted assets or raising additional capital.

Komercni Banka says expects net interest income slightly lower in 2017

May 4 (Reuters) - Komercni Banka As :Komercni Banka says expects net interest income slightly lower in 2017 compared to 2016, Chief Financial Officer Jiri Sperl says.Komercni Banka says expects lending growth in mid- to high-single digits in 2017, Sperl said.

Komercni Banka AGM approves CZK 40/share dividend

April 25 (Reuters) - Komercni Banka As :AGM approves CZK 40/share dividend, investor relations says .Due date May 26.Bank has lowered dividend payout levels because of higher capital requirements nL8N1D416CnL5N1FU11L.

Komercni Banka says selling HQ building in Prague

Komercni Banka As : Komercni Banka says it has completed sale of its NP33 unit which owns the bank's headquarters in downtown Prague . Says Germany's Commerz Real Investmentgesellschaft bought the property . Price not disclosed . Komercni says will maintain branch and registered address at building after new owner renovates Further company coverage: [BKOM.PR] (Prague Newsroom) ((robert.muller@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Komercni Banka CFO says expects high single digit loan growth in 2017

Komercni Banka As : Chief Financial Officer Jiri Sperl says bank expects high single-digit loan growth in 2017 . Deposits to grow by mid-single digits Further company coverage: [BKOM.PR] (Prague Newsroom) ((robert.muller@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Komercni banka says concludes sale of 80 pct stake in Cataps to Worldline

: Komercni banka says completes sale of 80 percent stake in Cataps subsidiary to Worldline SA for 727 million crowns (26.92 million euros) . An agreement on the sale of Cataps, providing services for electronic payments and payment terminals for retailers, was signed in February, Komercni banka said (1 euro = 27.0049 Czech crowns) (Prague Newsroom; Editing by Lisa Shumaker) ((robert.muller@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Czech central bank adjusts capital buffers for key banks

: Czech central bank says adjusts individual capital buffers for systemically important banks, effective Jan 1, 2017 . Says keeps systemic risk buffer for Erste's Ceska Sporitelna and KBC's CSOB at 3.0 percent . Says raises systemic risk buffer for Societe Generale's Komercni Banka to 3.0 percent from 2.5 percent . Says it raises systemic risk buffer for UniCredit's Czech unit to 2.0 percent from 1.0 percent . Introduces systemic risk buffer for Raiffeisenbank's Czech unit at 1.0 percent Further company coverage: (Reporting by Robert Muller; editing by Jason Neely) ((robert.muller@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Komercni Banka shares at 3-week low after it put dividend policy to revision

Komercni Banka As : Komercni Banka shares were down 6.6 percent to 916.6 crowns at the Prague Stock Exchange, hitting their lowest level since July 15 at 911.2 crowns earlier. . Komercni Banka said in its reports on the second quarter results that due to capital requirement increase, "the Board of Directors decided to put under review the previously communicated guidance on dividend distribution from the result of 2016." Further company coverage: [BKOM.PR] (Reporting by Robert Muller) ((robert.muller@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Komercni Banka shares down 2.7 pct after Q2 results

Komercni Banka As : Komercni Banka shares down 2.7 percent at Prague bourse to 955.4 crowns after the second quarter results [nL8N1AK0NO] Further company coverage: [BKOM.PR] (Prague Newsroom) ((prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).