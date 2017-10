Bankinter SA (BKT.MC)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Bankinter to pay second interim dividend of 0.06068535 euro gross per share

Sept 20 (Reuters) - BANKINTER SA ::TO PAY SECOND INTERIM DIVIDEND AGAINST 2017 PROFITS OF 0.06068535 EURO GROSS PER SHARE ON SEPTEMBER 27.

Bankinter raises 2017 target for net interest income - conf call

July 26 (Reuters) - BANKINTER SA ::GLORIA HERNANDEZ, CFO OF THE COMPANY, SAYS THAT A FULL YEAR GUIDANCE OF MID TO HIGH SINGLE DIGIT NII GROWTH FOR THE GROUP AND LOW SINGLE DIGIT GROWTH FOR SPAIN IS ADEQUATE‍​.

Bankinter H1 net profit down 15.7 pct YoY

July 26 (Reuters) - BANKINTER SA :H1 NET PROFIT 241.0 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 286.0 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO.H1 NET INTEREST INCOME 529.7 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 463.6 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO.SAYS ROE PROFITABILITY RATIO 12.2 PERCENT AT END OF JUNE VERSUS 10.9 PERCENT AT END OF DEC 2016.CET1 FULLY LOADED CAPITAL RATIO 11.3 PERCENT AT END OF JUNE.NPL RATIO 3.74 PERCENT AT END OF JUNE‍​.Q2 NET PROFIT 116.6 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 181.2 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO.Q2 NET INTEREST INCOME 272.0 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 243.5 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO.

Bankinter to pay interim dividend of 0.05915 euro gross per share

June 21 (Reuters) - BANKINTER SA ::TO PAY FIRST INTERIM DIVIDEND AGAINST 2017 PROFITS OF 0.05915 EURO GROSS PER SHARE ON JUNE 28.

Bankinter reaffirms FY NII guidance of mid-single digits growth - conf call

April 27 (Reuters) - Bankinter SA ::Reaffirms FY net interest income guidance growth of mid-single digits, that is at about 1 billion euros - conference call.

Bankinter Q1 net profit up 19 pct YoY

April 27 (Reuters) - Bankinter SA ::Q1 net profit 124.4 million euros ($135.7 million) versus 104.8 million euros year ago.Q1 net interest income 257.7 million euros versus 220.1 million euros year ago.Bad loan ratio 3.88 percent at end-March.CET1 fully loaded capital ratio 11.3 percent at end-March.

Bankinter to propose complementary dividend of 0.068 euro gross/shr

Bankinter SA :To propose complementary dividend for 2016 of 0.068 euro ($0.072) gross per share, which will be paid on March 30.

Ores Socimi to list on Spain's alternative market on Feb. 22

Mercado Alternativo Bursatil (MAB): Ores Socimi will start trading on Spain's alternative market as of Feb. 22 . Reference share price is 1 euro ($1.06) per share and the total value of the company is 196.6 million euros .Ores Socimi is a real estate investment company managed by Bankinter and Sierra Spain.

Spain's Bankinter sees low single-digit NII growth in 2017

Spain's Bankinter :Says sees low, single-digit growth in net interest income (NII) in 2017.

Bankinter to pay net dividend of 0.0417 euro per share on Dec. 28

Bankinter SA :To pay out third dividend from FY 2016 results of net 0.04166 euro per share on Dec. 28.