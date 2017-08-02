Edition:
United States

Ballard Power Systems Inc (BLDP.TO)

BLDP.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

6.28CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.12 (+1.95%)
Prev Close
$6.16
Open
$6.18
Day's High
$6.40
Day's Low
$6.13
Volume
308,245
Avg. Vol
407,315
52-wk High
$6.86
52-wk Low
$2.17

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Ballard Power Systems Q2 loss per share $0.01
Wednesday, 2 Aug 2017 06:34pm EDT 

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Ballard Power Systems Inc ::Ballard reports Q2 2017 results.Says "in q2 we grew revenue 50 pct year-on-year to $26.5 million".Qtrly loss per share $0.01.  Full Article

Ballard reports Q1 2017 results
Monday, 1 May 2017 08:24pm EDT 

May 1 (Reuters) - Ballard Power Systems Inc :Ballard reports q1 2017 results.Ballard Power Systems Inc - total revenue was $22.7 million in quarter, an increase of 39% resulting from growth in both power products and technology solutions..Qtrly loss per share $0.02.  Full Article

Ballard qtrly loss per share $0.01
Wednesday, 1 Mar 2017 05:15pm EST 

Ballard Power Systems Inc : Ballard reports Q4 and full year 2016 results & 2017 outlook . Qtrly total revenue was $30.7 million, a 54% improvement . Qtrly loss per share $0.01 . Ballard Power Systems Inc says China is expected to account for an increased proportion of total revenue in 2017 . Has committed orders of $87 million expected for delivery in 2017 . Ballard Power Systems - anticipates growth in power products in 2017, supported by increased activity in heavy duty motive and growth in portable power .Q4 earnings per share view $-0.02, revenue view $26.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.  Full Article

Ballard inks deal with Broad-Ocean for fuel cell engine manufacture & sales in China
Thursday, 16 Feb 2017 12:30am EST 

Ballard Power Systems Inc : Ballard inks $25m deal with Broad-Ocean for fuel cell engine manufacture & sales in China . Says deal has an estimated value of approximately $25 million in revenue to ballard over initial 5-year term .Ballard Power Systems - Will have exclusive right to purchase fuel cell engines from any of Broad-Ocean manufacturing operations for sale outside China.  Full Article

Ballard Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.02
Tuesday, 25 Oct 2016 09:08pm EDT 

Ballard Power Systems Inc : Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.02 . Q3 revenue $20.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $21.8 million . Q3 earnings per share view $-0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S .Q3 loss per share $0.03.  Full Article

Ballard says Audi AG has issued purchase orders to the company
Monday, 26 Sep 2016 04:30pm EDT 

Ballard Power Systems Inc :Says Audi AG has issued purchase orders to Ballard to accelerate certain key development activities.  Full Article

Ballard moving forward in key chinese regions
Thursday, 1 Sep 2016 08:30am EDT 

Ballard Power Systems Inc :Ballard moving forward in key Chinese regions with strategic partner Broad-Ocean.  Full Article

Ballard Power says its systems deemed EAR99 compliant
Wednesday, 24 Aug 2016 04:30pm EDT 

Ballard Power Systems Inc :Unit got notification from U.S. Department of commerce that its family of fuel cell propulsion systems now designated as EAR99 compliant.  Full Article

Ballard, Toyota Tsusho sign agreement for fuel cell products distribution in Japan
Thursday, 18 Aug 2016 08:30am EDT 

Ballard Power Systems Inc : Ballard and Toyota Tsusho sign distribution agreement for fuel cell products in Japan . TTC will act as a distributor of Ballard-powered fuel cell products in Japan . The initial term of agreement runs to December 31, 2020 . Initial term of agreement runs to December 31, 2020 .Ballard plans to deploy an ex-patriate sales person in Japan to work with TTC on execution of a joint sales plan.  Full Article

Ballard announces strategic collaboration and equity investment deal with Broad-Ocean
Tuesday, 26 Jul 2016 09:11pm EDT 

Ballard : Announces Strategic Collaboration And Equity Investment Deal With Broad Ocean .Zhongshan broad-ocean motor co ltd entered into strategic collaboration with Ballard,includes a $28.3 million equity investment in Ballard.  Full Article

