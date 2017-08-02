Ballard Power Systems Inc (BLDP.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Ballard Power Systems Inc ::Ballard reports Q2 2017 results.Says "in q2 we grew revenue 50 pct year-on-year to $26.5 million".Qtrly loss per share $0.01.

May 1 (Reuters) - Ballard Power Systems Inc :Ballard reports q1 2017 results.Ballard Power Systems Inc - total revenue was $22.7 million in quarter, an increase of 39% resulting from growth in both power products and technology solutions..Qtrly loss per share $0.02.

Ballard Power Systems Inc : Ballard reports Q4 and full year 2016 results & 2017 outlook . Qtrly total revenue was $30.7 million, a 54% improvement . Qtrly loss per share $0.01 . Ballard Power Systems Inc says China is expected to account for an increased proportion of total revenue in 2017 . Has committed orders of $87 million expected for delivery in 2017 . Ballard Power Systems - anticipates growth in power products in 2017, supported by increased activity in heavy duty motive and growth in portable power .Q4 earnings per share view $-0.02, revenue view $26.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Ballard Power Systems Inc : Ballard inks $25m deal with Broad-Ocean for fuel cell engine manufacture & sales in China . Says deal has an estimated value of approximately $25 million in revenue to ballard over initial 5-year term .Ballard Power Systems - Will have exclusive right to purchase fuel cell engines from any of Broad-Ocean manufacturing operations for sale outside China.

Ballard Power Systems Inc : Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.02 . Q3 revenue $20.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $21.8 million . Q3 earnings per share view $-0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S .Q3 loss per share $0.03.

Ballard Power Systems Inc :Says Audi AG has issued purchase orders to Ballard to accelerate certain key development activities.

Ballard Power Systems Inc :Ballard moving forward in key Chinese regions with strategic partner Broad-Ocean.

Ballard Power Systems Inc :Unit got notification from U.S. Department of commerce that its family of fuel cell propulsion systems now designated as EAR99 compliant.

Ballard Power Systems Inc : Ballard and Toyota Tsusho sign distribution agreement for fuel cell products in Japan . TTC will act as a distributor of Ballard-powered fuel cell products in Japan . The initial term of agreement runs to December 31, 2020 . Initial term of agreement runs to December 31, 2020 .Ballard plans to deploy an ex-patriate sales person in Japan to work with TTC on execution of a joint sales plan.

Ballard : Announces Strategic Collaboration And Equity Investment Deal With Broad Ocean .Zhongshan broad-ocean motor co ltd entered into strategic collaboration with Ballard,includes a $28.3 million equity investment in Ballard.