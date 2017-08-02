Ballard Power Systems Inc (BLDP.TO)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Ballard Power Systems Q2 loss per share $0.01
Aug 2 (Reuters) - Ballard Power Systems Inc
Ballard reports Q1 2017 results
May 1 (Reuters) - Ballard Power Systems Inc
Ballard qtrly loss per share $0.01
Ballard Power Systems Inc
Ballard inks deal with Broad-Ocean for fuel cell engine manufacture & sales in China
Ballard Power Systems Inc
Ballard Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.02
Ballard Power Systems Inc
Ballard says Audi AG has issued purchase orders to the company
Ballard Power Systems Inc
Ballard moving forward in key chinese regions
Ballard Power Systems Inc
Ballard Power says its systems deemed EAR99 compliant
Ballard Power Systems Inc
Ballard, Toyota Tsusho sign agreement for fuel cell products distribution in Japan
Ballard Power Systems Inc
Ballard announces strategic collaboration and equity investment deal with Broad-Ocean
Ballard : Announces Strategic Collaboration And Equity Investment Deal With Broad Ocean .Zhongshan broad-ocean motor co ltd entered into strategic collaboration with Ballard,includes a $28.3 million equity investment in Ballard. Full Article
BRIEF-Ballard Power Systems achieves order backlog of $263.5 million as of June 30, 2017
* Says achieved an order backlog of $263.5 million as of June 30(th), 2017