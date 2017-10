Blue Dart Express Ltd (BLDT.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Blue Dart Express Sept-qtr profit falls

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Blue Dart Express Ltd ::Sept quarter net profit 413.9 million rupees versus 428 million rupees last year.Sept quarter revenue from operations 7.03 billion rupees versus 6.63 billion rupees last year.

India's Blue Dart Express June-qtr profit down about 52 pct

July 27 (Reuters) - Blue Dart Express Ltd ::June quarter net profit 210.9 million rupees versus 440.8 million rupees.June quarter total income 6.72 billion rupees versus 6.30 billion rupees.

Blue Dart Dec-qtr profit falls about 46 pct

Blue Dart Express Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 281.7 million rupees . Dec quarter net sales 7.20 billion rupees .Net profit in Dec quarter last year was 524.7 million rupees as per ind-as; net sales was 6.52 billion rupees.

Blue Dart Express Sept-qtr profit down about 21 pct

Blue Dart Express Ltd : Blue Dart Express Ltd - sept quarter net profit 428 million rupees . Blue Dart Express Ltd - sept quarter net sales 6.63 billion rupees .Blue Dart Express Ltd - net profit in sept quarter last year was 539.6 million rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 6.53 billion rupees.

Blue Dart June-qtr profit down 1.4 pct

Blue Dart Express Ltd : June-quarter net profit 440.8 million rupees . June-quarter net sales 6.21 billion rupees . Net profit in June quarter last year was 447.2 million rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 6.17 billion rupees .