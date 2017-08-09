Edition:
Balmer Lawrie and Company Ltd (BLMR.NS)

BLMR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

224.90INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs2.00 (+0.90%)
Prev Close
Rs222.90
Open
Rs224.00
Day's High
Rs226.00
Day's Low
Rs223.00
Volume
24,297
Avg. Vol
110,823
52-wk High
Rs286.75
52-wk Low
Rs171.81

India's Balmer Lawrie and Co June-qtr profit falls
Wednesday, 9 Aug 2017 07:52am EDT 

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Balmer Lawrie and Company Ltd :June quarter profit 299 million rupees versus 370.1 million rupees year ago.June quarter total income 5.08 billion rupees versus 5.05 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

Balmer Lawrie & Co allots 85.5 mln bonus shares
Tuesday, 27 Dec 2016 05:06am EST 

Balmer Lawrie and Company Ltd :Allotted 85.5 million new equity bonus shares to shareholders.  Full Article

