Balmer Lawrie and Company Ltd (BLMR.NS)
BLMR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
224.90INR
19 Oct 2017
224.90INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs2.00 (+0.90%)
Rs2.00 (+0.90%)
Prev Close
Rs222.90
Rs222.90
Open
Rs224.00
Rs224.00
Day's High
Rs226.00
Rs226.00
Day's Low
Rs223.00
Rs223.00
Volume
24,297
24,297
Avg. Vol
110,823
110,823
52-wk High
Rs286.75
Rs286.75
52-wk Low
Rs171.81
Rs171.81
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
India's Balmer Lawrie and Co June-qtr profit falls
Aug 9 (Reuters) - Balmer Lawrie and Company Ltd
Balmer Lawrie & Co allots 85.5 mln bonus shares
Balmer Lawrie and Company Ltd