BLS International Services Ltd (BLSN.NS)

India's BLS International Services June-qtr profit rises

Aug 9 (Reuters) - BLS International Services Ltd ::June quarter net profit 290.5 million rupees versus 72.4 million rupees year ago.Says approved appointment of Ajay Milhotra as CFO.June quarter total income 1.96 billion rupees versus 1.25 billion rupees year ago.

BLS International Services gets contract for embassy of Afghanistan in UAE for 5 gulf countries

June 21 (Reuters) - BLS International Services Ltd ::Gets contract for embassy of Afghanistan in UAE for 5 gulf countries.

BLS International Services recommends final dividend at 30 pct

June 13 (Reuters) - Bls International Services Ltd ::Says recommended final dividend at 30 pct for financial year ended 31st March, 2017.

India's BLS International Services March-qtr profit surges

May 23 (Reuters) - BLS International Services Ltd :March quarter net profit 170.6 million rupees versus profit 29.3 million rupees year ago.March quarter total revenue 1.94 billion rupees versus 1.14 billion rupees year ago.