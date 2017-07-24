Balaji Telefilms Ltd (BLTE.NS)

July 24 (Reuters) - Balaji Telefilms Ltd ::Seeks members' nod for increase in authorized share capital.Seeks members' nod for issue of 25.2 million equity shares on a preferential allotment / private placement basis.

Balaji Telefilms Ltd : Balaji Telefilms Ltd says ALTBalaji partners with ACT Fibernet to promote, distribute subscription video-on-demand service . Balaji Telefilms - ACT Fibernet's customers will now be able to subscribe to ALTBalaji's SVOD service as part of broadband package .Balaji Telefilms - ALTBalaji will be commercially available from mid-April.