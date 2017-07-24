Edition:
United States

Balaji Telefilms Ltd (BLTE.NS)

BLTE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

155.10INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs0.15 (+0.10%)
Prev Close
Rs154.95
Open
Rs154.50
Day's High
Rs156.85
Day's Low
Rs154.20
Volume
58,033
Avg. Vol
779,745
52-wk High
Rs202.80
52-wk Low
Rs73.60

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Balaji Telefilms seeks members' nod for increase in authorized share capital
Monday, 24 Jul 2017 05:19am EDT 

July 24 (Reuters) - Balaji Telefilms Ltd ::Seeks members' nod for increase in authorized share capital.Seeks members' nod for issue of 25.2 million equity shares on a preferential allotment / private placement basis.  Full Article

Balaji Telefilms says group CEO Sameer Nair to step from executive capacity
Wednesday, 12 Jul 2017 03:28am EDT 

July 12 (Reuters) - Balaji Telefilms Ltd :Says group CEO Sameer Nair to step from an executive capacity.  Full Article

Balaji Telefilms' ALTBalaji partners with ACT Fibernet to distribute subscription video-on-demand service
Thursday, 6 Apr 2017 03:47am EDT 

Balaji Telefilms Ltd : Balaji Telefilms Ltd says ALTBalaji partners with ACT Fibernet to promote, distribute subscription video-on-demand service . Balaji Telefilms - ACT Fibernet's customers will now be able to subscribe to ALTBalaji's SVOD service as part of broadband package .Balaji Telefilms - ALTBalaji will be commercially available from mid-April.  Full Article

Balaji Telefilms says resignation of Aman Gill as CEO of Balaji Motion Pictures
Tuesday, 6 Dec 2016 08:08am EST 

Balaji Telefilms Ltd :Says resignation of Aman Gill as CEO of Balaji Motion Pictures Limited.  Full Article

BRIEF-Reliance Industries been allotted 25.2 mln shares of Balaji Telefilms at 164 rupees each ‍​

* Says co been allotted 25.2 million shares of Balaji Telefilms at 164 rupees each on Aug 22 ‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Earnings vs. Estimates

