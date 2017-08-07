Blue Label Telecoms Ltd (BLUJ.J)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Blue Label Telecoms Ltd :CELL C RECAPITALISATION HAS BEEN FULLY IMPLEMENTED, RESULTING IN CELL C'S NET BORROWINGS BEING REDUCED TO BELOW R6 BILLION.BLUE LABEL, THROUGH ITS WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY, PREPAID COMPANY, NOW OWNS 45% OF ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF CELL C.

July 27 (Reuters) - BLUE LABEL TELECOMS LTD ::CLOSING OF CELL C RECAPITALISATION IS ANTICIPATED TO COMMENCE ON 1 AUGUST 2017 AND CELL C'S NET BORROWINGS WILL BE REDUCED TO 6 BILLION RAND.ACQUISITION BY BLUE LABEL THROUGH PREPAID COMPANY, OF 47.37% OF ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF 3G IS ANTICIPATED TO CLOSE ON FRIDAY, 28 JULY 2017.

Blue Label Telecoms' unit to buy 3G Mobile for 1.9 bln rand

June 27 (Reuters) - Blue Label Telecoms Ltd ::Unit TPC concluded an agreement with 3G Mobile Proprietary Limited in terms of which TPC will acquire 100 pct of 3G for 1.9 billion rand.3G mobile to be acquired in two stages, initial acquisition by TPC of 47.37 pct of issued share capital of 3G for consideration of 900 million rand.Acquisition of remaining 52.63 pct of issued share capital of 3G mobile for a purchase consideration of 1.0 billion rand .Cash consideration of 1.65 billion rand will be funded either from available cash resources.

June 1 (Reuters) - Net 1 Ueps Technologies Inc ‍​:Net 1 ueps technologies inc - ‍net1 board statement on termination of blue label subscription agreement​.Net 1 ueps technologies inc- ‍recently appointed chief executive officer did not unilaterally terminate subscription agreement with blue label​.Net 1 ueps technologies inc- ‍decision not to invest was made by full net1 board before end of may 2017​.

June 1 (Reuters) - Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc :Net 1 ueps technologies-will continue to pursue acquisition of 15% interest in issued share capital of cell c (pty) ltd ("cell c") for of zar 2 billion​.Net 1 ueps- ‍blue label telecoms, co's unit agreed net1 sa will not subscribe for shares in blue label, subscription agreement has been terminated​.Net 1 ueps - released from zar 2 billion guarantee issued by firstrand bank limited, acting through rand merchant bank division, in favour of blue label​.Does not intend to issue any shares of common stock to fund these two investments.Net 1 ueps-continues to make substantial progress toward finalizing terms to buy non-controlling interest in dni-4pl contracts.Intends to settle purchase consideration for these two investments using a combination of surplus cash and debt.Net 1 ueps- ‍blue label telecoms, co's unit agreed net1 sa will not subscribe for shares in blue label; subscription agreement has been terminated​‍​.

Net 1 Ueps Technologies Inc : Agreed with Blue Label Telecoms Limited ("Blue Label") to extend subscription date for company's proposed 15 pct investment in Blue Label . Agreed to extend subscription date from Feb. 28, 2017, to no later than June 30, 2017 . Binding restructure agreement is subject to conclusion of relevant transaction agreements by no later than June 30, 2017. . Blue label and Firstrand Bank have agreed to amend 2 bln rand guarantee issued by RMB in favour of Blue Label by extending expiry date to May 31 . Company has also concluded a memorandum of understanding to acquire 49.6 pct of DNI-4PL contracts .Company intends to settle purchase consideration for these two investments using a combination of surplus cash, debt and new equity placement..

Blue Label Telecoms updates on Cell C transaction

Blue Label Telecoms Ltd : Binding umbrella restructure agreement has been entered into by blue label, cell c, debt providers of cell c, an investor and others . Under the agreement, maximum net borrowings of cell c will be reduced to approximately r6.0 billion . Under the agreement, third party investor is to subscribe for 15% of share capital of cell c for r2.0 billion .Under the agreement, blue label's subscription for 45% of share capital of cell c remains unchanged.

Blue label telecoms sees six month HEPS up between 52-56 pct

Blue Label Telecoms Ltd : Sees headline earnings per share for six months ended Nov. 30 between 80.96 - 83.09, up 52 percent - 56 percent .Sees core headline earnings per share for six months to Nov. 30 81.90 - 84.63 cents.

Net 1 UEPS finalizes financing for Blue Label investment

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc : Net1 finalizes financing for Blue Label Telecoms strategic investment . Has procured bank funding to complete strategic investment of an approximate 15 pct equity stake in Blue Label Telecoms Limited .Expects Blue Label transaction to close after Blue Label shareholder approval is obtained at a meeting scheduled for Nov. 16 2016.

Blue Label Telecoms says FY HEPS up 22 pct

Blue Label Telecoms Ltd : Increase in FY dividend per share of 16 pct to 36 cents . FY increase in headline earnings per share of 22 pct to 100.35 cents . FY increase in core headline earnings per share of 21 pct to 102.85 cents . FY increase in revenue of 19 pct to 26.2 bln rand .FY increase in gross profit of 11 pct to 1.8 bln rand.