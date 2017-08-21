Blue Star Ltd (BLUS.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Blue Star gets MEP orders of over 5 bln rupees in India

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Blue Star Ltd :Gets MEP orders of over INR 5 billion in India.

India's Blue Star June qtr consol profit rises

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Blue Star Ltd :June quarter consol net profit 584.6 million rupees versus profit 513.9 million rupees year ago.June quarter consol total income 14.74 billion rupees versus 12.28 billion rupees year ago.

India's Blue Star to expand range to cover commercial water purification systems

July 20 (Reuters) - Blue Star Ltd :Says co will gradually enhance its range to cover commercial water purification systems.

India's Blue Star March-qtr consol profit rises

May 9 (Reuters) - Blue Star Ltd ::March quarter consol net profit 371.7 million rupees versus profit 150.1 million rupees year ago.March quarter consol total income 13.91 billion rupees versus 11.78 billion rupees year ago.Recommended year ended dividend of 7.50 rupees per share.

Blue Star signs distribution agreement with OMASCO

Blue Star Ltd : Says signs distribution agreement with OMASCO . Says agreement for distribution oof applied systems products across Oman .Says OMASCO will also be the distributor for co's unitary products in Oman.

Blue Star Ltd says unitary products biz expected to drive overall growth

Blue Star Ltd : Unitary products business is expected to drive overall growth . Electro-mechanical projects business as well as the professional electronics & industrial systems business remain slow-growing .

Blue Star Ltd June-qtr consol profit falls

Blue Star Ltd : June-quarter consol net profit 513.9 million rupees versus 724.3 million rupees last year . June-quarter consol net sales 12.13 billion rupees versus 10.14 billion rupees last year .

Blue Star says Al-Futtaim Technology signs agreement with co

Blue Star Ltd : 67 - al-futtaim technology signs exclusive distributor agreement with Blue Star for its applied systems .

Blue Star Ltd declares first interim dividend

Blue Star Ltd:Declares first interim dividend for financial year 2015-16 of 6.50 Indian rupees per share of 2 Indian rupees each on 8,99,36,105 equity shares of the company.