Blue Star Ltd (BLUS.NS)

BLUS.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

799.10INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs0.05 (+0.01%)
Prev Close
Rs799.05
Open
Rs799.00
Day's High
Rs810.00
Day's Low
Rs797.00
Volume
7,983
Avg. Vol
87,570
52-wk High
Rs826.20
52-wk Low
Rs436.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Blue Star gets MEP orders of over 5 bln rupees in India
Monday, 21 Aug 2017 01:47am EDT 

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Blue Star Ltd :Gets MEP orders of over INR 5 billion in India.  Full Article

India's Blue Star June qtr consol profit rises
Friday, 11 Aug 2017 05:40am EDT 

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Blue Star Ltd :June quarter consol net profit 584.6 million rupees versus profit 513.9 million rupees year ago.June quarter consol total income 14.74 billion rupees versus 12.28 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

India's Blue Star to expand range to cover commercial water purification systems
Thursday, 20 Jul 2017 02:31am EDT 

July 20 (Reuters) - Blue Star Ltd :Says co will gradually enhance its range to cover commercial water purification systems.  Full Article

India's Blue Star March-qtr consol profit rises
Tuesday, 9 May 2017 07:04am EDT 

May 9 (Reuters) - Blue Star Ltd ::March quarter consol net profit 371.7 million rupees versus profit 150.1 million rupees year ago.March quarter consol total income 13.91 billion rupees versus 11.78 billion rupees year ago.Recommended year ended dividend of 7.50 rupees per share.  Full Article

Blue Star signs distribution agreement with OMASCO
Friday, 10 Feb 2017 06:33am EST 

Blue Star Ltd : Says signs distribution agreement with OMASCO . Says agreement for distribution oof applied systems products across Oman .Says OMASCO will also be the distributor for co's unitary products in Oman.  Full Article

Blue Star Ltd says unitary products biz expected to drive overall growth
Monday, 1 Aug 2016 05:37am EDT 

Blue Star Ltd : Unitary products business is expected to drive overall growth . Electro-mechanical projects business as well as the professional electronics & industrial systems business remain slow-growing .  Full Article

Blue Star Ltd June-qtr consol profit falls
Monday, 1 Aug 2016 04:19am EDT 

Blue Star Ltd : June-quarter consol net profit 513.9 million rupees versus 724.3 million rupees last year . June-quarter consol net sales 12.13 billion rupees versus 10.14 billion rupees last year .  Full Article

Blue Star says Al-Futtaim Technology signs agreement with co
Friday, 1 Jul 2016 02:00am EDT 

Blue Star Ltd : 67 - al-futtaim technology signs exclusive distributor agreement with Blue Star for its applied systems .  Full Article

Blue Star Ltd declares first interim dividend
Friday, 11 Mar 2016 02:21am EST 

Blue Star Ltd:Declares first interim dividend for financial year 2015-16 of 6.50 Indian rupees per share of 2 Indian rupees each on 8,99,36,105 equity shares of the company.  Full Article

