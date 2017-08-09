Boralex Inc (BLX.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Boralex Inc ::Q2 loss per share C$0.02.Q2 earnings per share view C$-0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Boralex Inc - ‍ Boralex generated 744 gwh (863 gwh) of electricity in Q2 of 2017, up 31% (27%) from same period of 2016​.Boralex Inc qtrly ifrs ‍revenues from energy sales $92 million versus $65 million​.Boralex Inc qtrly ‍proportionate consolidation revenues from energy sales $105 million versus $77 million​.Boralex Inc - ‍ by end of fiscal 2017, four new wind farms will be commissioned in france for an additional installed capacity of 87 mw​.Boralex - ‍ at end of fiscal 2017, Boralex's installed capacity under its control would amount to 1,456 mw, up 28 percent compared with Dec 31, 2016 level​.Boralex Inc - ‍caisse De Dépôt Et Placement Du Québec became co's main shareholder with acquisition of all class a common shares held by Cascades Inc.,.Boralex Inc - ‍ co and Caisse in particular agreed to explore partnership opportunities relating to investments in projects to be developed by Boralex​.

July 27 (Reuters) - Boralex Inc :La Caisse acquires a 17.3% interest in Boralex Inc.Boralex - ‍caisse De Dépôt Et Placement Du Québec has acquired all of class a common shares of Boralex held by Cascades Inc for amount of $287.5 million​.Boralex - La Caisse will appoint two independent directors to co's board and will have pre-emptive rights with respect to future issuances of shares​.Boralex - ‍as part of deal, co, La Caisse agreed to explore partnership opportunities with respect to investing in future projects developed by Boralex​.Boralex Inc - ‍class A common shares of Boralex held by Cascades represents 17.3 percent of outstanding shares of co​.Says La Caisse acquired all of class A common shares of Boralex held by Cascades Inc for $287.5 million​.

Boralex Inc : Says alain rhéaume appointed chairman of the board . Boralex inc - rhéaume succeeds robert f. Hall .Boralex announces the appointment of a new chairman of the board.

Boralex Inc : Boralex announces results for fiscal 2016 and the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2016 . Q4 loss per share C$0.03 . Q4 earnings per share view C$0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Boralex Inc says fiscal 2017 will see growth in operating results of Boralex's wind power segment . Boralex Inc says by end of fiscal 2017, co says five new wind power sites will be commissioned . Boralex Inc says board of directors of corporation declared a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per common share . Boralex Inc says quarterly dividend increased by approximately 7.1 % from $0.14 to $0.15 per common share .Boralex Inc says qtrly revenues from energy sales $74 million versus $81 million.

Boralex Inc :Boralex inc says quarterly dividend of $0.15 per common share, representing a 7.1 % increase as compared to previous level of $0.14.

Boralex Inc : Boralex announces its results for the second quarter of 2016 . Q2 loss per share c$0.11 .Q2 earnings per share view c$-0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Boralex Inc:Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.13 per common share.Dividend will be paid on March 15 to shareholders of record date as on February 29.

Boralex Inc:Entered into an exclusivity agreement with private developers to acquire a portfolio of wind power projects of nearly 350 MW located in France.Projects set to be commissioned over the next few years will be added to the 500 MW currently operated by Boralex in France.Boralex continues its discussions with the sellers during this exclusivity period to sign a purchase agreement as soon as possible.