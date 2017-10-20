Banque Marocaine du Commerce Exterieur SA (BMCE.CS)

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, June 08 (Fitch) Islamic banks, referred to as 'participation banks' in Morocco, are likely to provide a modest stimulus to deposit growth in the country, Fitch Ratings says. Morocco's central bank granted its first licences to Islamic banks last week. Our discussions with Fitch-rated banks indicate that the ability to offer Islamic banking products could expand their deposit bases by 5% to 10%. The ability to grow the deposit ba