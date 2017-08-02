B&M European Value Retail SA (BMEB.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

B&M European Value Retail SA acquires Heron Food

Aug 2 (Reuters) - B&M European Value Retail Sa :ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION BY ITS SUBSIDIARY, EV RETAIL LIMITED, OF ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF HERON FOOD GROUP.TOTAL ENTERPRISE VALUE OF TRANSACTION IS £152M INCLUDING DEBT ASSUMED OF HERON GROUP.AN INITIAL CASH CONSIDERATION OF £112.1M WAS PAID BY B&M ON EXCHANGE AND COMPLETION OF ACQUISITION TODAY.B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL SA - INITIAL CASH CONSIDERATION WAS SATISFIED FROM B&M'S EXISTING CASH RESOURCES AND FACILITIES.BOARD EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE IMMEDIATELY EARNINGS ENHANCING.MICHAEL HEUCK IS RETIRING FROM BUSINESS AS PLANNED, ANDREW AND DAVID HEUCK REMAIN IN EXISTING ROLES WITH HERON.

Retailer B&M announces pricing of 250 mln stg notes offering

B&M European Value Retail Sa : Pricing of senior secured notes offering . Pricing of 250 million stg senior secured notes offering .Notes are expected to be issued on Feb. 2, 2017.

B&M European first half core earnings up 14.6 pct

B&M European Value Retail : Interim results for the 26 weeks to 24 September 2016 . Group revenues increased by 18.9% to £1,105.9m, +17.7% at constant currency . 20 net new UK store openings, including 500th store opened in April, on track to open at least 50 new stores this financial year . German business, Jawoll, opened 10 net new stores in the period, on track to open 19 new stores this financial year . UK like-for-like revenues +0.2% if including planned impact of nearby openings but +1.9% on an underlying basis . 20 net new uk store openings, including 500 th store opened in april . UK like-for-like revenues¹ +0.2% if including planned impact of nearby openings . Group adjusted EBITDA increased by 14.6% to £99.2m (FY16: £86.6m) . Group adjusted profit before tax increased by +17.2% to £77.9m (FY16: £66.4m) . Interim dividend increased by 18.8% to 1.9p per share (FY16: 1.6p per share) .We are confident of meeting expectations during remainder of this year.

B&M European year profit up 19.5 pct

B&M European Value Retail Sa : Preliminary Results for the 52 weeks to 26 March 2016 . Continued Delivery of our Strategy; Trading in Line with Expectations . Group revenues increased by +23.6% to £2,035.3m (2015: £1,646.8m) . UK like-for-like sales +0.3% (2015: +4.4%) and 2.4% on an underlying basis . Adjusted profit before tax increased by 19.5% to £161.4m (2015: £135.0m) . Total dividend for year of 4.8p (2015: 3.4p) . Board is pleased to declare a special dividend of 10.0p per share as well Further company coverage: (London Newsroom) ((UK.online@Reuters.com; +44 (0)20 7542 7717;)).