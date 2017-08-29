Edition:
Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO)

BMO.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

98.76CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.31 (+0.31%)
Prev Close
$98.45
Open
$98.61
Day's High
$99.17
Day's Low
$98.57
Volume
1,185,961
Avg. Vol
1,361,250
52-wk High
$104.15
52-wk Low
$83.58

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Bank of Montreal declares quarterly dividend of C$0.90per share
Tuesday, 29 Aug 2017 06:46am EDT 

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Bank Of Montreal : :Declares quarterly dividend of C$0.90per share .  Full Article

BMO Financial Group reports Q3 adjusted earnings per share of C$2.03
Tuesday, 29 Aug 2017 06:45am EDT 

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Bank Of Montreal :BMO Financial Group reports net income of $1.4 billion for third quarter of 2017.Q3 earnings per share C$2.05.Q3 earnings per share view C$2.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Q3 adjusted earnings per share C$2.03.Qtrly ‍adjusted ROE of 13.3 percent, compared with 13.5 percent​.Bank of Montreal - qtrly reported revenue C$5,459 million versus C$5,633 million.Bank of Montreal- ‍BMO's Common Equity Tier 1 ratio was 11.2 percent at July 31, 2017​.Q3 revenue view C$5.31 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Bank of Montreal qtrly ‍provisions for credit losses of $134 million compared with $257 million​.  Full Article

Bank of Montreal to redeem $800 mln 5.75% trust subordinated notes - series A
Tuesday, 22 Aug 2017 05:01pm EDT 

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Bank Of Montreal :Bank of Montreal to redeem $800,000,000 5.75% trust subordinated notes - Series A.Bank of Montreal says its intention to redeem all of its $800,000,000 trust subordinated notes - Series A on September 26, 2017.  Full Article

Bank of Montreal announces preferred share issue
Tuesday, 20 Jun 2017 09:02am EDT 

June 20 (Reuters) - Bank Of Montreal :Bank of Montreal announces preferred share issue.Bank of Montreal - announced a domestic public offering of $400 million of non-cumulative 5-year rate reset Class B preferred shares series 42.Bank of Montreal - preferred shares series 42 will be issued to public at a price of $25.00 per share.Bank of Montreal - holders will be entitled to receive non-cumulative preferential fixed quarterly dividends for initial period to August 25, 2022.  Full Article

Bank of Montreal announces subordinated note issue
Wednesday, 24 May 2017 06:36pm EDT 

May 24 (Reuters) - Bank Of Montreal :Bank of Montreal announces subordinated note issue.Announced domestic public offering of $850 million of subordinated notes through its canadian medium-term note program.Notes bear interest at a fixed rate of 2.57 per cent per annum (paid semi-annually) until June 1, 2022.Notes bear interest at three-month bankers' acceptance rate plus 1.25 percent thereafter (paid quarterly) until their maturity on June 1, 2027.  Full Article

BMO Financial increases quarterly dividend by 5 percent to C$0.90 per share
Wednesday, 24 May 2017 06:46am EDT 

May 24 (Reuters) - Bank Of Montreal :BMO Financial Group increases common share dividend.Increases quarterly dividend by 5 percent to c$0.90per share.  Full Article

BMO Financial Group reports Q2 adj earnings per share of c$1.92
Wednesday, 24 May 2017 06:45am EDT 

May 24 (Reuters) - Bank Of Montreal :BMO financial group reports net income of $1.25 billion for second quarter of 2017.Total provision for credit losses was $259 million in quarter, up $58 million from prior year .Q2 adjusted earnings per share C$1.92.Q2 earnings per share view C$1.93 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Q2 earnings per share C$1.84.Provisions for credit losses of $259 million in quarter, compared with $201 million.Qtrly revenue C$5,741 million versus C$5,405 million prior quarter.Says BMO's Common Equity Tier 1 ratio was 11.3% at April 30, 2017.  Full Article

Canada's Trudeau says recognises challenges around housing
Thursday, 11 May 2017 07:49am EDT 

May 11 (Reuters) - Canada's Trudeau, asked about Moody's downgrading Canadian banks, says recognises challenges around housing:.  Full Article

Moody's says downgrades six Canadian banks
Wednesday, 10 May 2017 07:11pm EDT 

May 10 (Reuters) - :Moody's downgrades Canadian banks.Moody's - downgraded baseline credit assessments, long-term ratings and the counterparty risk assessments of six canadian banks and their affiliate.Moody's - all ratings for 6 banks continue to have negative outlooks, reflecting expected introduction of operational resolution regime in canada.Moody's - downgrade on canadian banks reflect expectation of more challenging operating environment for banks for the remainder of 2017 and beyond.  Full Article

Bank of Montreal files for mixed shelf of up to $25 bln
Friday, 7 Apr 2017 03:03pm EDT 

Bank Of Montreal :Bank of Montreal files for mixed shelf of up to $25 billion - SEC filing.  Full Article

Bank of Montreal News

UPDATE 3-BMO sees softening in Toronto housing market

* Shares down 3 percent (Recasts, adds comment from BMO Canada head)

