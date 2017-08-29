Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Bank Of Montreal : :Declares quarterly dividend of C$0.90per share .

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Bank Of Montreal :BMO Financial Group reports net income of $1.4 billion for third quarter of 2017.Q3 earnings per share C$2.05.Q3 earnings per share view C$2.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Q3 adjusted earnings per share C$2.03.Qtrly ‍adjusted ROE of 13.3 percent, compared with 13.5 percent​.Bank of Montreal - qtrly reported revenue C$5,459 million versus C$5,633 million.Bank of Montreal- ‍BMO's Common Equity Tier 1 ratio was 11.2 percent at July 31, 2017​.Q3 revenue view C$5.31 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Bank of Montreal qtrly ‍provisions for credit losses of $134 million compared with $257 million​.

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Bank Of Montreal :Bank of Montreal to redeem $800,000,000 5.75% trust subordinated notes - Series A.Bank of Montreal says its intention to redeem all of its $800,000,000 trust subordinated notes - Series A on September 26, 2017.

June 20 (Reuters) - Bank Of Montreal :Bank of Montreal announces preferred share issue.Bank of Montreal - announced a domestic public offering of $400 million of non-cumulative 5-year rate reset Class B preferred shares series 42.Bank of Montreal - preferred shares series 42 will be issued to public at a price of $25.00 per share.Bank of Montreal - holders will be entitled to receive non-cumulative preferential fixed quarterly dividends for initial period to August 25, 2022.

May 24 (Reuters) - Bank Of Montreal :Bank of Montreal announces subordinated note issue.Announced domestic public offering of $850 million of subordinated notes through its canadian medium-term note program.Notes bear interest at a fixed rate of 2.57 per cent per annum (paid semi-annually) until June 1, 2022.Notes bear interest at three-month bankers' acceptance rate plus 1.25 percent thereafter (paid quarterly) until their maturity on June 1, 2027.

May 24 (Reuters) - Bank Of Montreal :BMO Financial Group increases common share dividend.Increases quarterly dividend by 5 percent to c$0.90per share.

May 24 (Reuters) - Bank Of Montreal :BMO financial group reports net income of $1.25 billion for second quarter of 2017.Total provision for credit losses was $259 million in quarter, up $58 million from prior year .Q2 adjusted earnings per share C$1.92.Q2 earnings per share view C$1.93 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Q2 earnings per share C$1.84.Provisions for credit losses of $259 million in quarter, compared with $201 million.Qtrly revenue C$5,741 million versus C$5,405 million prior quarter.Says BMO's Common Equity Tier 1 ratio was 11.3% at April 30, 2017.

Canada's Trudeau says recognises challenges around housing

May 11 (Reuters) - Canada's Trudeau, asked about Moody's downgrading Canadian banks, says recognises challenges around housing:.

Moody's says downgrades six Canadian banks

May 10 (Reuters) - :Moody's downgrades Canadian banks.Moody's - downgraded baseline credit assessments, long-term ratings and the counterparty risk assessments of six canadian banks and their affiliate.Moody's - all ratings for 6 banks continue to have negative outlooks, reflecting expected introduction of operational resolution regime in canada.Moody's - downgrade on canadian banks reflect expectation of more challenging operating environment for banks for the remainder of 2017 and beyond.

Bank Of Montreal :Bank of Montreal files for mixed shelf of up to $25 billion - SEC filing.