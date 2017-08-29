Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO)
98.76CAD
20 Oct 2017
$0.31 (+0.31%)
$98.45
$98.61
$99.17
$98.57
1,185,961
1,361,250
$104.15
$83.58
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Bank of Montreal declares quarterly dividend of C$0.90per share
BMO Financial Group reports Q3 adjusted earnings per share of C$2.03
Bank of Montreal to redeem $800 mln 5.75% trust subordinated notes - series A
Bank of Montreal announces preferred share issue
Bank of Montreal announces subordinated note issue
BMO Financial increases quarterly dividend by 5 percent to C$0.90 per share
BMO Financial Group reports Q2 adj earnings per share of c$1.92
Canada's Trudeau says recognises challenges around housing
May 11 (Reuters) - Canada's Trudeau, asked about Moody's downgrading Canadian banks, says recognises challenges around housing:. Full Article
Moody's says downgrades six Canadian banks
May 10 (Reuters) - :Moody's downgrades Canadian banks.Moody's - downgraded baseline credit assessments, long-term ratings and the counterparty risk assessments of six canadian banks and their affiliate.Moody's - all ratings for 6 banks continue to have negative outlooks, reflecting expected introduction of operational resolution regime in canada.Moody's - downgrade on canadian banks reflect expectation of more challenging operating environment for banks for the remainder of 2017 and beyond. Full Article
Bank of Montreal files for mixed shelf of up to $25 bln
UPDATE 3-BMO sees softening in Toronto housing market
* Shares down 3 percent (Recasts, adds comment from BMO Canada head)