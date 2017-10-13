Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMWG.DE)

Edition:
Great Wall Motor clarifies press article on co approaching BMW for establishing JV
Friday, 13 Oct 2017 05:32am EDT 

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Great Wall Motor Co Ltd <601633.SS>:Press article states co approaching BMW for establishing jv & to outsoure manufacture of mini brand vehicles in China to co.‍Company has noted increase in price and trading volume of shares of company on 11 October 2017​.‍Board noted press articles which state that co will establish a JV with Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in China.Clarifies that co and BMW have not entered into any legal documents for establishment of a joint venture in China​.‍co has applied to Hong Kong Stock Exchange for resumption of trading in its H shares at 9:00 a.m. On 16 Oct 2017​.  Full Article

Magna joins The BMW Group, Intel, Mobileye for autonomous driving technology
Tuesday, 10 Oct 2017 10:23am EDT 

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Magna International Inc::Magna joins The BMW Group, Intel and Mobileye platform as an integrator to bring autonomous driving technology to the market.  Full Article

BMW of North America LLC reports total U.S. August sales of 28,001 vehicles, down 8.2 pct
Friday, 1 Sep 2017 01:13pm EDT 

Sept 1 (Reuters) - BMW Of North America LLC::BMW Of North America LLC - in total, BMW Group in U.S. (BMW and MINI combined) reported august sales of 28,001 vehicles, a decrease of 8.2 percent.  Full Article

Carmakers win brief reprieve from lawsuits over faulty Takata air bags
Wednesday, 16 Aug 2017 03:02pm EDT 

Adds details on the stay, background:.  Full Article

Fiat signs MoU with BMW, Intel and Mobileye for self-driving car technology
Wednesday, 16 Aug 2017 04:04am EDT 

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles says::signed MoU with BMW, Intel and Mobileye to develop tech platform for self-driving cars.  Full Article

Porsche offers incentives of 5,000 euros for older diesels
Tuesday, 8 Aug 2017 06:00am EDT 

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Volkswagen's sportscar maker Porsche:Says offers trade-in incentives of 5,000 euros for older diesels.  Full Article

BMW of North America says sales of BMW brand vehicles down 14.8 pct in July for total of 21,965
Tuesday, 1 Aug 2017 01:11pm EDT 

Aug 1 (Reuters) - BMW of North America Inc::BMW of North America Inc - sales of BMW brand vehicles decreased 14.8 percent in July for a total of 21,965 compared to 25,777 vehicles sold in July 2016.  Full Article

BMW says North America CEO to become head of Americas region on Aug. 1
Tuesday, 25 Jul 2017 10:39am EDT 

July 25 (Reuters) - BMW North America :Says head of BMW group region Americas, Ludwig Willisch, to retire on Aug. 1, 2017.Says North America CEO Bernhard Kuhnt to succeed Willisch as group head of Americas.  Full Article

German regulator defers probing alleged collusion by carmakers to EU
Monday, 24 Jul 2017 04:56am EDT 

July 24 (Reuters) - Germany's Federal Cartel Office:Says defers probing alleged collusion by German carmakers to the European Commission.  Full Article

BMW says sees no need for voluntary recall ahead of diesel summit
Friday, 21 Jul 2017 06:45am EDT 

July 21 (Reuters) - BMW says :Sees no need for voluntary recall of diesel-powered cars ahead of national diesel summit on Aug 2.  Full Article

