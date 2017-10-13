Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMWG.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Great Wall Motor clarifies press article on co approaching BMW for establishing JV

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Great Wall Motor Co Ltd <601633.SS>:Press article states co approaching BMW for establishing jv & to outsoure manufacture of mini brand vehicles in China to co.‍Company has noted increase in price and trading volume of shares of company on 11 October 2017​.‍Board noted press articles which state that co will establish a JV with Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in China.Clarifies that co and BMW have not entered into any legal documents for establishment of a joint venture in China​.‍co has applied to Hong Kong Stock Exchange for resumption of trading in its H shares at 9:00 a.m. On 16 Oct 2017​.

Magna joins The BMW Group, Intel, Mobileye for autonomous driving technology

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Magna International Inc::Magna joins The BMW Group, Intel and Mobileye platform as an integrator to bring autonomous driving technology to the market.

BMW of North America LLC reports total U.S. August sales of 28,001 vehicles, down 8.2 pct

Sept 1 (Reuters) - BMW Of North America LLC::BMW Of North America LLC - in total, BMW Group in U.S. (BMW and MINI combined) reported august sales of 28,001 vehicles, a decrease of 8.2 percent.

Carmakers win brief reprieve from lawsuits over faulty Takata air bags

Adds details on the stay, background:.

Fiat signs MoU with BMW, Intel and Mobileye for self-driving car technology

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles says::signed MoU with BMW, Intel and Mobileye to develop tech platform for self-driving cars.

Porsche offers incentives of 5,000 euros for older diesels

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Volkswagen's sportscar maker Porsche:Says offers trade-in incentives of 5,000 euros for older diesels.

BMW of North America says sales of BMW brand vehicles down 14.8 pct in July for total of 21,965

Aug 1 (Reuters) - BMW of North America Inc::BMW of North America Inc - sales of BMW brand vehicles decreased 14.8 percent in July for a total of 21,965 compared to 25,777 vehicles sold in July 2016.

BMW says North America CEO to become head of Americas region on Aug. 1

July 25 (Reuters) - BMW North America :Says head of BMW group region Americas, Ludwig Willisch, to retire on Aug. 1, 2017.Says North America CEO Bernhard Kuhnt to succeed Willisch as group head of Americas.

German regulator defers probing alleged collusion by carmakers to EU

July 24 (Reuters) - Germany's Federal Cartel Office:Says defers probing alleged collusion by German carmakers to the European Commission.

BMW says sees no need for voluntary recall ahead of diesel summit

July 21 (Reuters) - BMW says :Sees no need for voluntary recall of diesel-powered cars ahead of national diesel summit on Aug 2.