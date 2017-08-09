Bonterra Energy Corp (BNE.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Bonterra Energy Corp -:Bonterra Energy Corp announces second quarter 2017 financial and operational results.Bonterra Energy Corp - ‍bonterra expects to maintain its current production levels of 13,000 boe per day through balance of 2017​.Bonterra Energy Corp qtrly ‍net earnings per share $0.09​.Bonterra Energy Corp - ‍company has also elected to defer its q3 2017 drilling program until latter part of august​.Bonterra Energy Corp - ‍bonterra has reduced its annual capital spending budget to approximately $65 million from its prior guidance of $70 million​.Bonterra Energy Corp qtrly revenue - realized oil and gas sales - $52.7 million versus $41.2 million​.

May 10 (Reuters) - Bonterra Energy Corp :Bonterra Energy Corp. announces first quarter 2017 financial and operational results.Bonterra Energy Corp says Bonterra continues to maintain its full year 2017 production guidance range between 13,000 and 13,500 boe per day.Bonterra Energy Corp - Qtrly funds flow per share - diluted $0.76.Bonterra Energy Corp says averaged 12,053 boe per day of production during quarter, six percent lower than Q1 2016 production.Bonterra Energy Corp sees capital spending of approximately $70 million for 2017.

Bonterra Energy says credit facilities were renewed and maintained at $380 mln

April 19 (Reuters) - Bonterra Energy Corp ::Bonterra Energy Corp - following its annual banking review in april 2017, credit facilities were renewed and maintained at $380 million..Bonterra Energy - facilities are comprised of a $330 million syndicated revolving credit facility, and a $50 million non-syndicated revolving credit facility.Bonterra Energy Corp - within credit facilities, term loan is revolving to April 30, 2018 with a maturity date of april 30, 2019.Bonterra Energy Corp - co "has sufficient liquidity and financial flexibility to continue to execute its business plan".

Bonterra Energy Corp : Bonterra energy corp. Announces year end 2016 results .Bonterra energy corp - bonterra estimates 2017 annual production will increase five percent and range between 13,000 and 13,500 boe per day.

Bonterra Energy Corp : Qtrly loss per share $0.17 . Qtrly production 12,285 boe/d versus 12,743 boe/d . Qtrly FFO per share $0.90 .Says "confident in its ability to meet full year annual production target of 12,500 boe per day".

Bonterra Energy Corp : Bonterra energy announces update to borrowing base . Borrowing base has been adjusted by approximately 10% from $425 million to $380 million .Revolving period on facilities expires on april 30, 2017.

Bonterra Energy Corp : Bonterra energy corp qtrly funds flow per share $0.49 . Bonterra energy corp qtrly net loss per share $0.35 . Increased q1 2016 production to 12,882 boe per day compared to 12,204 boe per day . During quarter, realized production volumes were impacted by approximately 1,100 boe per day . Realized production volumes impacted by shut-in of uneconomic production caused by low prices, deferral of well workover maintenance program .Bonterra energy corp. Announces first quarter 2016 results.

Bonterra Energy Corp:Says April 2016 monthly cash dividend will be $0.10 per share and will be paid on May 31, 2016.Record date for the dividend is May 16, 2016 and the ex-dividend date is May 12, 2016.

Bonterra Energy Corp:Says March 2016 monthly cash dividend will be $0.10 per share and will be paid on April 29, 2016.The record date for the dividend is April 15, 2016 and the ex-dividend date is April 13, 2016.The dividend is paid monthly and is subject to commodity prices and production levels.

Bonterra Energy Corp:Says February 2016 monthly cash dividend will be $0.10 per share and will be paid on March 31.Record date for the dividend is March 15 and the ex-dividend date is March 11.