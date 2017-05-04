Edition:
United States

Bonavista Energy Corp (BNP.TO)

BNP.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

2.59CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
$2.59
Open
$2.57
Day's High
$2.63
Day's Low
$2.56
Volume
319,546
Avg. Vol
631,443
52-wk High
$5.58
52-wk Low
$2.21

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Bonavista Energy Q1 FFO per share $0.28
Thursday, 4 May 2017 04:32pm EDT 

May 4 (Reuters) - Bonavista Energy Corp :Announces 2017 first quarter results.Q1 FFO per share $0.28.Our 2017 growth plans remain intact drilling between 55 and 65 net wells spending between $280 and $300 million.Enhanced well performance year-to-date has set stage for profitable per share growth in 2017.Qtrly production averaged 70,281 boe per day.  Full Article

Bonavista Energy qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.24
Thursday, 2 Mar 2017 07:32pm EST 

Bonavista Energy Corp : Bonavista Energy Corporation announces 2016 fourth quarter and year end results . Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.24 . Qtrly loss per share $0.05 . Intend to grow production between seven and 10%, and funds from operations between 10% to 20%, this year . Says as commodity supply and demand seek equilibrium, pricing will remain volatile in 2017 . Production for Q4 averaged 69,339 boe per day, an 8% increase over Q3 production . Current production is 71,000 boe per day .Bonavista will deploy incremental capital in 2017.  Full Article

Thursday, 2 Mar 2017 06:47pm EST 

Bonavista Energy Corp announces 2016 third quarter results
Thursday, 3 Nov 2016 04:30pm EDT 

Bonavista Energy Corp : Bonavista Energy Corp - Qtrly funds from operations of $66.8 million ($0.26 per share) . Bonavista Energy Corp- Anticipate 2016 production to average approximately 68,500 boe per day . Bonavista Energy Corp - With current production at 71,000 boe per day, we anticipate 2016 production to average approximately 68,500 boe per day . Qtrly loss per share $0.11 . Qtrly natural gas (MMcf/day) production 260 versus 324 . Bonavista Energy -Board has approved a preliminary 2017 e&d capital budget of between $280 and $300 million, drilling between 55 and 65 net wells . Qtrly adjusted loss per share $0.08 . Q3 earnings per share view C$-0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Qtrly total oil equivalent (boe/day) production 64,160 versus 78,599 . Bonavista Energy Corp - Sees to generate production between 73,500 and 75,500 boe per day for FY 2017 . Bonavista Energy-Current production from acquired liquids rich natural gas assets in core regions is 6,900 boe per day . Bonavista Energy-Cashless deal of buying liquids rich natural gas assets will result in incremental 8,500 boe per day of production in core areas . Bonavista Energy-Cashless deal of buying liquids rich natural gas assets will result in $38 million of funds from operations forecasted for 2017 . Bonavista Energy- Have agreements to divest of approximately 2,900 boe per day of assets for total proceeds of approximately $118 million.  Full Article

Bonavista Energy Corporation posts Q2 FFO C$0.27/shr
Tuesday, 26 Jul 2016 05:00pm EDT 

Bonavista Energy Corp : Bonavista Energy Corporation announces 2016 second quarter results . Q2 FFO per share C$0.27 . Bonavista Energy Corp qtrly production revenues $90.9 million, down 39 percent . "oversupply of natural gas in north america coupled with weak demand through a mild winter has led to a difficult start to 2016" . As part of succession plan, in may 2015, hamilton stepped down as chief financial officer . Average production for 2016 will remain at previously disclosed guidance of between 66,000 and 69,000 boe per day .Glenn Hamilton will retire from Bonavista effective August 1, 2016; Hamilton served as chief financial officer from 2006 to 2015.  Full Article

Bonavista Energy Corp announces $100 million bought deal financing
Thursday, 26 May 2016 03:18pm EDT 

Bonavista Energy Corp : Agreement to sell, on a bought deal basis to a syndicate of underwriters, 29.9 million common shares at $3.35 per common share . Net proceeds of offering will be used initially to reduce bonavista's bank indebtedness .Bonavista energy corporation announces $100 million bought deal financing.  Full Article

Bonavista Energy Corporation confirms dividend for January 15, 2016
Tuesday, 15 Dec 2015 04:05pm EST 

Bonavista Energy Corporation:Confirms that a dividend of $0.01 per common share.Payable on January 15, 2016 to common shareholders of record on December 31.  Full Article

Bonavista Energy Corporation confirms dividend for December 15, 2015
Monday, 16 Nov 2015 07:32pm EST 

Bonavista Energy Corporation:Confirms that a dividend of $0.01 per common share will be paid in cash on December 15, 2015 to common shareholders of record on November 30, 2015.The ex-dividend date is November 26, 2015.  Full Article

Bonavista Energy Corp News

BRIEF-Bonavista Energy Q1 FFO per share $0.28

* Our 2017 growth plans remain intact drilling between 55 and 65 net wells spending between $280 and $300 million

Earnings vs. Estimates

