Bonavista Energy Corp (BNP.TO)

Bonavista Energy Q1 FFO per share $0.28

May 4 (Reuters) - Bonavista Energy Corp :Announces 2017 first quarter results.Q1 FFO per share $0.28.Our 2017 growth plans remain intact drilling between 55 and 65 net wells spending between $280 and $300 million.Enhanced well performance year-to-date has set stage for profitable per share growth in 2017.Qtrly production averaged 70,281 boe per day.

Bonavista Energy qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.24

Bonavista Energy Corp : Bonavista Energy Corporation announces 2016 fourth quarter and year end results . Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.24 . Qtrly loss per share $0.05 . Intend to grow production between seven and 10%, and funds from operations between 10% to 20%, this year . Says as commodity supply and demand seek equilibrium, pricing will remain volatile in 2017 . Production for Q4 averaged 69,339 boe per day, an 8% increase over Q3 production . Current production is 71,000 boe per day .Bonavista will deploy incremental capital in 2017.

Bonavista Energy Corp announces 2016 third quarter results

Bonavista Energy Corp : Bonavista Energy Corp - Qtrly funds from operations of $66.8 million ($0.26 per share) . Bonavista Energy Corp- Anticipate 2016 production to average approximately 68,500 boe per day . Bonavista Energy Corp - With current production at 71,000 boe per day, we anticipate 2016 production to average approximately 68,500 boe per day . Qtrly loss per share $0.11 . Qtrly natural gas (MMcf/day) production 260 versus 324 . Bonavista Energy -Board has approved a preliminary 2017 e&d capital budget of between $280 and $300 million, drilling between 55 and 65 net wells . Qtrly adjusted loss per share $0.08 . Q3 earnings per share view C$-0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Qtrly total oil equivalent (boe/day) production 64,160 versus 78,599 . Bonavista Energy Corp - Sees to generate production between 73,500 and 75,500 boe per day for FY 2017 . Bonavista Energy-Current production from acquired liquids rich natural gas assets in core regions is 6,900 boe per day . Bonavista Energy-Cashless deal of buying liquids rich natural gas assets will result in incremental 8,500 boe per day of production in core areas . Bonavista Energy-Cashless deal of buying liquids rich natural gas assets will result in $38 million of funds from operations forecasted for 2017 . Bonavista Energy- Have agreements to divest of approximately 2,900 boe per day of assets for total proceeds of approximately $118 million.

Bonavista Energy Corporation posts Q2 FFO C$0.27/shr

Bonavista Energy Corp : Bonavista Energy Corporation announces 2016 second quarter results . Q2 FFO per share C$0.27 . Bonavista Energy Corp qtrly production revenues $90.9 million, down 39 percent . "oversupply of natural gas in north america coupled with weak demand through a mild winter has led to a difficult start to 2016" . As part of succession plan, in may 2015, hamilton stepped down as chief financial officer . Average production for 2016 will remain at previously disclosed guidance of between 66,000 and 69,000 boe per day .Glenn Hamilton will retire from Bonavista effective August 1, 2016; Hamilton served as chief financial officer from 2006 to 2015.

Bonavista Energy Corp announces $100 million bought deal financing

Bonavista Energy Corp : Agreement to sell, on a bought deal basis to a syndicate of underwriters, 29.9 million common shares at $3.35 per common share . Net proceeds of offering will be used initially to reduce bonavista's bank indebtedness .Bonavista energy corporation announces $100 million bought deal financing.

Bonavista Energy Corporation confirms dividend for January 15, 2016

Bonavista Energy Corporation:Confirms that a dividend of $0.01 per common share.Payable on January 15, 2016 to common shareholders of record on December 31.

Bonavista Energy Corporation confirms dividend for December 15, 2015

Bonavista Energy Corporation:Confirms that a dividend of $0.01 per common share will be paid in cash on December 15, 2015 to common shareholders of record on November 30, 2015.The ex-dividend date is November 26, 2015.