BNP Paribas SA (BNPP.PA)

BNP Paribas sees French retail banking revenue down 1 pct in 2017

July 28 (Reuters) - BNP Paribas SA :BNP Paribas says French retail revenue to fall 1 percent in 2017 versus previous guidance of 3 percent fall.BNP Paribas says real estate unit operational after cyber attack earlier this year, but still having some difficulties that should be fixed over the next two weeks.

BNP Paribas appoints Nathalie Hartmann as head of compliance

July 3 (Reuters) - Bnp Paribas :Says Nathalie Hartmann to replace Eric Martin as head of compliance as of Oct 1, 2017.says Hartmann to join group's executive committee .says Eric Martin to retire after 42 years with the group.

Precious Shipping says executed a $16.25 mln secured loan agreement with BNP Paribas

June 12 (Reuters) - Precious Shipping Pcl ::Executed a $16.25 million secured loan agreement with BNP Paribas.Agreement to refinance up to 65% of the lower of contract price or market value with a amount of USD 16.25 million of a vessel.

Belgium state cut its stake in BNP Paribas to 7.74 pct-AMF

June 6 (Reuters) - BNP Paribas :Belgium state cut its share and voting rights stake in BNP Paribas to 7.74 pct, French markets regulator AMF said in a filing..Prior to the share disposal, the Belgium state owned more than 10 pct of BNP's shares and voting rights. .The Belgium state remains BNP's biggest shareholder, according to Reuters data.

BNP Paribas says DFS fine will be covered by existing provisions

May 24 (Reuters) - BNP Paribas :says DFS fine will be covered by existing provisions.

BNP Paribas books to close at 8pm UK time; transaction expected to price at 65.10 euros - Bookrunner

May 3 (Reuters) - :BNP Paribas: bookrunner says books to close at 8pm UK time; transaction expected to price at 65.10 euros.

Bookrunner says Belgian State to dispose 31.2 mln shares in BNP Paribas

May 3 (Reuters) - BNP Paribas SA :BNP Paribas: Bookrunner says the Belgian State, via the federal holding and investment company, announces its intention to dispose of 31,2 million shares of BNP Paribas.BNP Paribas: Bookrunner says sale represents about 2.5 pct of share capital, held by sfpi-fpim as part of a delegated mission.BNP Paribas: Bookrunner says SFPI-FPIM will reduce its holding in bnp paribas from about 10.3 pct to about 7.8 pct, upon settlement in shares of this transaction.BNP Paribas: Bookrunner says BNP Paribas Fortis, Citigroup Global Markets Limited, Goldman Sachs & Merrill Lynch International are acting as joint bookrunners.

BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole form new venture called COPARTIS

BNP Paribas /Credit Agricole : Companies form new 50/50 joint venture called COPARTIS . New venture will focus on stock portfolio, investment management and outsourcing activities

BNP Paribas says share buybacks not on the table

BNP Paribas executives' comments during a conference call with analysts : BNP Paribas says 50 percent dividend payout ratio is set for the duration of the 2017-2020 plan, starting 2017 - CEO . BNP Paribas says share buybacks not on the table - COO

BNP Paribas CEO does not see major European banking consolidation in near term

BNP Paribas : CEO says does not see significant banking consolidation over the short and medium term in Europe